The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Republicans Cry Foul as the January 6 Hearings Begin
Season 27 E 96 • 06/09/2022
Congress kicks off hearings investigating the events surrounding the Capitol riot attack of January 6, 2021, and Republicans frame themselves as victims of oppression from law enforcement.
