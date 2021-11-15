The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Dwyane Wade - "Dwyane"
Season 27 E 29 • 11/17/2021
NBA superstar Dwyane Wade discusses his photographic memoir "Dwyane," his passion for performing karaoke and reflects on his loving support for his young daughter's trans identity.
