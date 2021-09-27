The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Amazon Unveils $1K Robot & Man Traps Alligator in Trash Can
Season 27 E 3 • 09/29/2021
Amazon rolls out a pricey new robot, the U.S. government declares 23 animal species extinct, and a Florida man uses a garbage can to capture an alligator.
Interview
07:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E1Neal Brennan - "Neal Brennan: Unacceptable"
Writer, director and comedian Neal Brennan talks about his off-Broadway show "Neal Brennan: Unacceptable," his relationship with loneliness and his spiritual journey toward self-acceptance.
09/27/2021
Highlight
03:09
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E1Confusion Over COVID-19 Booster Plan & Underexplainer
President Biden's top doctor at the CDC creates confusion about coronavirus vaccine booster shots, and Michael Kosta does his best to bring clarity to the issue.
09/27/2021
Highlight
03:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E1Instagram for Kids on Pause & Hamster Trades Cryptocurrency
Instagram halts its kid-oriented app rollout amid reports that the platform harms young people, and a hamster becomes a superstar among cryptocurrency enthusiasts.
09/27/2021
Interview
06:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E2Davido - "A Better Time"
Nigerian-American artist and producer Davido reflects on his innovation in the Afrobeats genre and the importance of the Nigerian diaspora community, and discusses his album "A Better Time."
09/28/2021
Highlight
10:23
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E2China's Tech Crackdown
China's government initiates a wide-ranging technology crackdown on cryptocurrency, time spent playing video games and Douyin, the country's version of TikTok, and Dulcé Sloan is all for it.
09/28/2021
Highlight
04:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E2Switzerland OKs Same-Sex Marriage & Kids Face Climate Woes
Switzerland legalizes same-sex marriage, kids today are projected to live through more climate disasters than prior generations, and the U.S. murder rate soared in 2020.
09/28/2021
Highlight
05:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E2CP Time - Black Fashion Models
Roy Wood Jr. highlights trailblazing Black models, including Naomi Sims, Tracey "Africa" Norman and Tyson Beckford.
09/28/2021
Highlight
04:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E3Can We Convo? - Reporting on Missing White Women
Roy Wood Jr. and Dulcé Sloan talk about the glaring disparities between media coverage of missing white women versus that of missing women of color in America.
09/29/2021
Highlight
10:18
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E3Keeping Up with the Congressians - Capitol Hill Crunch Time
Democratic Congress members scramble to meet fast-approaching legislative deadlines, faced with sabotage from Sen. Mitch McConnell and a bitter standoff between progressives and centrists.
09/29/2021
Interview
08:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E3Derecka Purnell - "Becoming Abolitionists"
Lawyer, activist and writer Derecka Purnell talks about her book "Becoming Abolitionists," which takes a deep dive into the notion of abolishing the police.
09/29/2021
Highlight
06:02
Highlight
05:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E4I Apologize for Talking While You Were Talking - Wild Upsets
Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta discuss Baltimore Ravens player Justin Tucker's 66-yard kick, the Cleveland Indians rebranding as the Cleveland Guardians and an NBA vaccination controversy.
09/30/2021
Highlight
08:08
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E4Holiday Shopping Needs to Start Now
Americans are instructed to start their holiday shopping early due to a pandemic-fueled global shortage of computer chips, major shipping disruptions and U.S. Postal Service delays.
09/30/2021
Interview
07:16
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E4Jake Gyllenhaal - "The Guilty"
Jake Gyllenhaal reflects on his gravitation toward unlikely heroes and talks about how his new movie "The Guilty" was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the murder of George Floyd.
09/30/2021
Highlight
07:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E4Vaccine Mandates Work & Britney Spears Is Free
Studies show COVID-19 vaccination mandates are working, Britney Spears's father loses control of her conservatorship, and the U.K. suffers from a massive fuel shortage.
09/30/2021
Highlight
05:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E5Prove Me Wrong
Dulcé Sloan sets up shop and challenges passersby with her controversial opinions about pizza, golf, reality TV and more.
10/04/2021
Highlight
07:08
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E5Oil Spill Devastates West Coast & Tiktok "Couch Guy" Debate
Progressive protesters confront Senator Kyrsten Sinema in a bathroom, a massive oil spill occurs off the coast of California, and a viral TikTok video leads to intense scrutiny.
10/04/2021
Highlight
06:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E5Pandora Papers Expose Wealthy Tax Dodgers
A huge leak of private banking documents reveals how mega-rich and powerful people conceal their wealth in order to avoid paying taxes.
10/04/2021
Interview
09:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E5Richard Antoine White - "I'm Possible"
Tuba player Richard Antoine White describes how his audacious determination took him from a life of hardship in Baltimore to classical music halls, then discusses his memoir "I'm Possible."
10/04/2021
Highlight
03:36
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E6First Movie Filmed in Space & NFL Coach's Dirty Dancing
Russian filmmakers shoot the first movie made in outer space, and NFL coach Urban Meyer lands in hot water after a scandalous partying incident.
10/05/2021
