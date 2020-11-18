The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Mike Tyson Returns, Biden Breaks Foot & Canceled SantaCon
Season 26 E 32 • 11/30/2020
Mike Tyson faces off against Roy Jones Jr. in a high-profile boxing match, Joe Biden injures his foot while playing with his dog, and SantaCon gets canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E30Donald Trump: Go Big and Go Home
President Trump's lame-duck actions include sudden troop pullouts in Iraq and Afghanistan, allowing drilling in Alaska's wildlife refuge and speeding up the slaughter of chickens.
11/18/2020
Interview
07:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E30Lucy McBath - Representing Georgia and "Standing Our Ground"
Congresswoman Lucy McBath discusses Georgia's role in the presidential election, how losing her son to gun violence motivated her to become a lawmaker and her book "Standing Our Ground."
11/18/2020
Highlight
06:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E30Back in Black - MAGA Voters Are Fed Up with Fox News
Lewis Black weighs in on what's next for disgruntled Trump supporters and discusses the rise of right-wing news networks like OAN and Newsmax that are vying to replace Fox News.
11/18/2020
Interview
05:49
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E31Bill Gates - Climate Change & Podcasting with Rashida Jones
Bill Gates talks about concrete steps needed to fight climate change, building a national consensus on the issue and his podcast "Bill Gates and Rashida Jones Ask Big Questions."
11/19/2020
Interview
10:19
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E31Bill Gates - COVID-19's Surge and Vaccination Challenges
Bill Gates discusses America's failure to tackle the pandemic, the effects of Donald Trump's refusal to transfer power to Joe Biden and the power of anti-vaccination conspiracy theories.
11/19/2020
Highlight
07:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E31Trump's Anti-Election Efforts & Giuliani's Hair Dye Leakage
President Trump personally pressures Michigan and Georgia officials to overturn election results, and Rudy Giuliani's hair dye trickles down his face during a press conference.
11/19/2020
Highlight
07:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E31Thanksgiving in the Time of the Coronavirus
Nearly half of all Americans cancel Thanksgiving plans over COVID-19 concerns, the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade goes virtual, and small turkeys are in high demand as gatherings get downsized.
11/19/2020
Highlight
06:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E32Donald Trump: Go Big and Go Home - Last-Minute Cruelty
President Trump spends his few remaining weeks in office pushing a policy that would make it harder for immigrants to become citizens and bringing back executions by firing squad.
11/30/2020
Interview
11:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E32Stephen Curry - Prepping for a New NBA Season & Curry Brand
Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry discusses his tweet about Nate Robinson's boxing match against Jake Paul, challenges he faces in the next NBA season and launching Curry Brand.
11/30/2020
Highlight
05:56
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E32Count On It with Dulce - The Cost of Climate Change
Dulce Sloan talks to Stanford University climate economist Marshall Burke and activist Delaney Reynolds about the staggering economic costs of a do-nothing approach to the climate crisis.
11/30/2020
Highlight
05:51
Highlight
04:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E33Joe Biden's Cabinet & Donald Trump's Fundraising Hustle
President-elect Joe Biden builds a diverse White House cabinet, and President Trump's dubious Election Defense Fund rakes in $170 million from his supporters.
12/01/2020
Highlight
10:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E33Melania Trump's Christmas Decor & CDC Vaccine Debate
Melania Trump puts extra effort into White House Christmas decorations, freezing sea turtles get flown to the Florida Keys, and the CDC prioritizes recipients of COVID-19 vaccines.
12/01/2020
Interview
08:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E33Ernest Cline - "Ready Player Two" & Empathy via Technology
Author Ernest Cline discusses his book "Ready Player Two," anticipating virtual reality and exploring both the perils and potentials of internet technology.
12/01/2020
Interview
08:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E33Rosie Perez - Catching COVID-19 & "The Flight Attendant"
Actor Rosie Perez shares her frightening personal experience with the coronavirus in 2019 and talks about her role on the HBO Max miniseries "The Flight Attendant."
12/01/2020
Interview
05:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E34Brit Bennett - Exploring Colorism with "The Vanishing Half"
Brit Bennett discusses her novel "The Vanishing Half," which examines America's history of Black people who pass as white in order to navigate the racial hierarchy of the Jim Crow era.
12/02/2020
Interview
07:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E34Michael J. Fox - "No Time Like the Future"
Michael J. Fox talks about his memoir "No Time Like the Future," finding hope and gratitude in the face of his health struggles and fundraising to find a cure for Parkinson's disease.
12/02/2020
Highlight
03:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E34U.K. Vaccine Approval & A Politician's Sex Party Scandal
The U.K. becomes the first country to approve a fully-tested COVID-19 vaccine, Belgium regulates bathroom use at parties, and a homophobic Hungarian politician is busted at a gay sex party.
12/02/2020
Highlight
11:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E34If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Racism in Housing
Trevor dives into the long and ongoing history of discrimination against African Americans seeking housing, and Leo Deblin (Roy Wood Jr.) offers an opportunistic solution.
12/02/2020
Highlight
03:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E34Donald Trump: Go Big and Go Home - Pardon Schemes
President Trump reportedly considers preemptive pardons for members of his family, and someone apparently offered to bribe him with a campaign contribution in exchange for a pardon.
12/02/2020
