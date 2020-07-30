The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Trump Tries to Sabotage the U.S. Postal Service
Season 25 E 137 • 08/11/2020
The U.S. Postal Service faces attacks on multiple fronts as President Trump amps up his smearing of mail-in voting as fraudulent in the run-up to the 2020 election.
More
Watching
Interview
04:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E135Biobot's Poop-Centric COVID-19 Research
Michael Kosta talks to Biobot Analytics co-founder Newsha Ghaeli about her company's national campaign to fight America's coronavirus pandemic by studying samples of human excrement.
07/30/2020
Highlight
06:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E136Beirut Explosion Sparks Protests & Biker Rally Draws Crowds
NASA ditches offensive names of cosmic objects, the people of Lebanon take to the streets after a massive explosion at a warehouse in Beirut, and bikers defy U.S. COVID-19 safety guidelines.
08/10/2020
Highlight
04:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E136Trump Signs Dubious Executive Orders
President Trump sidesteps a deadlocked Congress to push questionable coronavirus relief measures, and he reportedly expresses interest in being added to Mt. Rushmore.
08/10/2020
Highlight
05:09
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E136Votegasm 2020 - Who Should Be Joe Biden's Running Mate?
As Joe Biden considers a wide array of potential female running mates for the 2020 election, Jaboukie Young-White argues that he should pick "WAP" rapper Cardi B.
08/10/2020
Interview
08:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E136Michaela Coel - "I May Destroy You" Is Brutally Honest
Show creator and star Michaela Coel talks about "I May Destroy You," which takes a complex and unflinching look at surviving sexual assault, the effects of trauma and what defines consent.
08/10/2020
Interview
08:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E136Pramila Jayapal - How to "Use the Power You Have"
Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal discusses her book "Use the Power You Have," navigating sexism and racism as a woman of color in Congress, and her support for Joe Biden's presidential run.
08/10/2020
Highlight
01:33
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E137Kamala Harris Is Joe Biden's VP Pick
Joe Biden chooses Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate in the 2020 presidential election, and Trevor wonders what President Trump's line of attack against her will be.
08/11/2020
Interview
09:49
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E137Sterling K. Brown - One Million Truths & A Shocking Ancestry
"This Is Us" star Sterling K. Brown talks about One Million Truths, a platform for conveying the scale of racism in American life, and reflects on the role of slavery in his family lineage.
08/11/2020
Highlight
07:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E137Kanye West's Late Paperwork & Russia's Coronavirus Vaccine
Kanye West misses Wisconsin's presidential ballot deadline, Vladimir Putin claims Russia developed a coronavirus vaccine, and candy companies prepare for low Halloween sales due to COVID-19.
08/11/2020
Highlight
05:09
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E137How Is This Still a Law? - Citizen's Arrest Edition
Roy Wood Jr. talks to Georgia State Representative Carl Gilliard and historian Alan Singer about how a racist Civil War-era law has allowed Ahmaud Arbery's killers to avoid prosecution.
08/11/2020
Highlight
07:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E137Trump Tries to Sabotage the U.S. Postal Service
The U.S. Postal Service faces attacks on multiple fronts as President Trump amps up his smearing of mail-in voting as fraudulent in the run-up to the 2020 election.
08/11/2020
Highlight
05:51
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E138Dr. Peter Hotez on the Federal COVID-19 Response and More
Jaboukie Young-White talks to vaccine expert Dr. Peter Hotez about America's federal response to the coronavirus pandemic, vaccine development and whether schools should reopen in the fall.
08/12/2020
Highlight
07:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E138Getting to Know Dem - Kamala Harris
Trevor examines the career of senator and vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, including her tenure as California's attorney general and her history of grilling powerful Republicans.
08/12/2020
Interview
09:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E138W. Kamau Bell on "United Shades of America" and COVID-19
Comedian W. Kamau Bell reflects on whether he's willing to send his kids back to school during the pandemic crisis and discusses his Emmy-winning CNN series "United Shades of America."
08/12/2020
Highlight
05:33
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E138"Fresh Prince" Gets a Reboot & Masks Interfere with Face ID
"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is reimagined as a gritty drama, a QAnon backer wins the GOP primary in Georgia, and New York City enlists Apple to update facial recognition technology.
08/12/2020
Highlight
04:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E138Republicans Fumble Their Response to Kamala Harris VP Pick
President Trump attacks Senator Kamala Harris after Joe Biden names her as his vice-presidential running mate, and conservatives unleash an incoherent litany of criticism against her.
08/12/2020
Highlight
02:37
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E139Trump Admits to Sabotaging the Mail
In true super-villain style, President Trump doesn't even bother to hide his plan to suppress mail-in voting for the 2020 election by undermining the U.S. Postal Service.
08/13/2020
Interview
07:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E139Isabel Wilkerson - "Caste" and Racist Hierarchy in America
Journalist and author Isabel Wilkerson talks about her book "Caste," which explores the history of racial disparity and assigned human value in American society.
08/13/2020
Highlight
07:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E139Trump Targets Showerhead Rules & Belarus Election Protests
President Trump wins a battle in his war against low-flow showerheads, a Florida sheriff forbids deputies from wearing masks, and Belarus's presidential election sparks mass protests.
08/13/2020
Highlight
08:23
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E139Kamala Harris Fires Back & Sexist Punditry - Uncensored
Right-wing pundits aim sexist remarks at Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, and Dulce Sloan calls them out with the help of country singer-songwriter Margo Price.
08/13/2020
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021