The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Votegasm 2020 - Who Should Be Joe Biden's Running Mate?

Season 25 E 136 • 08/10/2020

As Joe Biden considers a wide array of potential female running mates for the 2020 election, Jaboukie Young-White argues that he should pick "WAP" rapper Cardi B.

Highlight
03:13

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E134
Trump Fights a Push to Get Federal Troops Out of Portland

Oregon governor Kate Brown announces a potential withdrawal of federal troops from Portland, but President Trump dismisses the idea during a news conference.
07/29/2020
Highlight
05:44

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E135
Trump Suggests Delaying the 2020 Election and Stokes Racism

President Trump draws outrage for tweeting a proposal to delay the 2020 election and lashes out at low-income housing policies in a racist appeal to suburban homeowners.
07/30/2020
Highlight
02:58

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E135
COVID-19 Fallout Continues & Herman Cain Dies of Coronavirus

America's economy continues to crater as COVID-19 deaths rise, and Trump ally and former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain dies from the coronavirus.
07/30/2020
Interview
08:07

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E135
Nadia Murad - Surviving ISIS and Fighting Against Genocide

Nobel Peace Prize laureate and "The Last Girl" author Nadia Murad discusses advocating for survivors of genocide and sexual violence, the atrocities she faced from ISIS and being a refugee.
07/30/2020
Highlight
11:14

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E135
Justice for Breonna Taylor

As calls for justice for the late Breonna Taylor intensify, Trevor highlights her accomplished life and breaks down the night of her killing at the hands of police in Louisville, KY.
07/30/2020
Interview
04:53

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E135
Biobot's Poop-Centric COVID-19 Research

Michael Kosta talks to Biobot Analytics co-founder Newsha Ghaeli about her company's national campaign to fight America's coronavirus pandemic by studying samples of human excrement.
07/30/2020
Highlight
06:04

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E136
Beirut Explosion Sparks Protests & Biker Rally Draws Crowds

NASA ditches offensive names of cosmic objects, the people of Lebanon take to the streets after a massive explosion at a warehouse in Beirut, and bikers defy U.S. COVID-19 safety guidelines.
08/10/2020
Highlight
04:46

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E136
Trump Signs Dubious Executive Orders

President Trump sidesteps a deadlocked Congress to push questionable coronavirus relief measures, and he reportedly expresses interest in being added to Mt. Rushmore.
08/10/2020
Interview
08:11

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E136
Michaela Coel - "I May Destroy You" Is Brutally Honest

Show creator and star Michaela Coel talks about "I May Destroy You," which takes a complex and unflinching look at surviving sexual assault, the effects of trauma and what defines consent.
08/10/2020
Interview
08:28

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E136
Pramila Jayapal - How to "Use the Power You Have"

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal discusses her book "Use the Power You Have," navigating sexism and racism as a woman of color in Congress, and her support for Joe Biden's presidential run.
08/10/2020
Highlight
05:09

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E136
Highlight
01:33

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E137
Kamala Harris Is Joe Biden's VP Pick

Joe Biden chooses Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate in the 2020 presidential election, and Trevor wonders what President Trump's line of attack against her will be.
08/11/2020
Interview
09:49

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E137
Sterling K. Brown - One Million Truths & A Shocking Ancestry

"This Is Us" star Sterling K. Brown talks about One Million Truths, a platform for conveying the scale of racism in American life, and reflects on the role of slavery in his family lineage.
08/11/2020
Highlight
07:00

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E137
Trump Tries to Sabotage the U.S. Postal Service

The U.S. Postal Service faces attacks on multiple fronts as President Trump amps up his smearing of mail-in voting as fraudulent in the run-up to the 2020 election.
08/11/2020
Highlight
07:40

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E137
Kanye West's Late Paperwork & Russia's Coronavirus Vaccine

Kanye West misses Wisconsin's presidential ballot deadline, Vladimir Putin claims Russia developed a coronavirus vaccine, and candy companies prepare for low Halloween sales due to COVID-19.
08/11/2020
Highlight
05:09

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E137
How Is This Still a Law? - Citizen's Arrest Edition

Roy Wood Jr. talks to Georgia State Representative Carl Gilliard and historian Alan Singer about how a racist Civil War-era law has allowed Ahmaud Arbery's killers to avoid prosecution.
08/11/2020
Highlight
05:51

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E138
Dr. Peter Hotez on the Federal COVID-19 Response and More

Jaboukie Young-White talks to vaccine expert Dr. Peter Hotez about America's federal response to the coronavirus pandemic, vaccine development and whether schools should reopen in the fall.
08/12/2020
Highlight
07:20

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E138
Getting to Know Dem - Kamala Harris

Trevor examines the career of senator and vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, including her tenure as California's attorney general and her history of grilling powerful Republicans.
08/12/2020
Interview
09:01

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E138
W. Kamau Bell on "United Shades of America" and COVID-19

Comedian W. Kamau Bell reflects on whether he's willing to send his kids back to school during the pandemic crisis and discusses his Emmy-winning CNN series "United Shades of America."
08/12/2020
Highlight
05:33

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E138
"Fresh Prince" Gets a Reboot & Masks Interfere with Face ID

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is reimagined as a gritty drama, a QAnon backer wins the GOP primary in Georgia, and New York City enlists Apple to update facial recognition technology.
08/12/2020
Highlight
04:13

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E138
Republicans Fumble Their Response to Kamala Harris VP Pick

President Trump attacks Senator Kamala Harris after Joe Biden names her as his vice-presidential running mate, and conservatives unleash an incoherent litany of criticism against her.
08/12/2020
