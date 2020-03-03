Lights Out with David Spade
Chris Harrison Breaks Down "The Bachelor" Season Finale - Extended
Season 1 E 106 • 03/11/2020
"The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison joins Spade and the panelists to unpack the wildest moments from the reality dating show's roller-coaster season finale.
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E101Glamorous Mug Shots
Candice Thompson, Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar weigh in on an Instagram account featuring the mug shots of photogenic suspected criminals.
03/03/2020
Highlight
03:12
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E102The Coronavirus Threatens the 2020 Olympics and Italian Sports
Moshe Kasher, Greg Fitzsimmons and Beth Stelling discuss the coronavirus's impact on the Tokyo Olympics and Italy's ban on fans attending sporting events amid the outbreak.
03/04/2020
Highlight
04:19
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E102Spade Dreams Up a "Just Shoot Me" Reboot
Inspired by the upcoming "Friends" reboot, Spade catches up with his former "Just Shoot Me" co-stars to organize a reunion of his own.
03/04/2020
Highlight
02:58
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E103Build a Comic - Cesar Millan Dives Into Stand-Up
Courteney Cox joins Spade backstage to secretly coach dog trainer Cesar Millan during his first stand-up comedy set.
03/05/2020
Highlight
05:54
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E103Volcano Tightrope Walk & A Woman's Dying Wish
Zainab Johnson, Brian Kiley and Preacher Lawson discuss stuntman Nik Wallenda's tightrope walk over an active volcano and a cancer patient's podcast exploring her sexuality.
03/05/2020
Highlight
03:48
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E104Co-Viewing - Spade and Sean Hayes Watch "My Feet Are Killing Me"
Spade sits down with actor and comedian Sean Hayes to view a gruesome episode of "My Feet Are Killing Me," a TLC reality show knee-deep in bunions.
03/09/2020
Highlight
03:18
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E104The Coronavirus Sparks an Online Bar Mitzvah and Health Tips from O.J. Simpson
Jo Koy, Chris Hardwick and Yamaneika Saunders react to a virtual bar mitzvah inspired by coronavirus concerns and a public service announcement from O.J. Simpson.
03/09/2020
Highlight
05:46
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E105Coronavirus Woes: Coachella Delays & Italy's Quarantine
Gabriel Iglesias, Chris Franjola and Megan Gailey react to the slew of festival and parade cancelations amid coronavirus concerns and a nationwide lockdown in Italy.
03/10/2020
Highlight
03:16
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E105Spade Runs "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta"
Spade kicks the drama up another notch on "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" from the comfort of the reality show's control room.
03/10/2020
Highlight
06:04
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E106Epic Onstage Wipeouts
Jim Jefferies, Tony Rock and Cristela Alonzo react to viral videos of onstage fails, including one of a Russian singer continuing a song after taking a 10-foot spill.
03/11/2020
Highlight
07:05
Highlight
05:37
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E107Cardi B's Epidemic Concerns & Rudy Gobert's Coronavirus Prank Gone Wrong
Fortune Feimster, Nikki Glaser and Zainab Johnson discuss Cardi B's coronavirus pandemic fears and the backlash over NBA star Rudy Gobert's microphone prank.
03/12/2020
Highlight
02:45
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E107Build a Comic - "Property Brothers" Jonathan and Drew Scott Try Stand-Up
Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar join Spade and Courteney Cox to secretly feed jokes to "Property Brothers" Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott during their first stand-up set.
03/12/2020
Exclusive
04:57
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Florida's Coronavirus Blind Spot & Bad News for Testicle Eaters - Lights Out Lo-Fi Monologue
Spade gives his take on Florida's delayed reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, Heidi Klum's self-quarantine and a canceled testicle-eating festival.
03/26/2020
Exclusive
15:44
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Mortifying Video Chats & New York City vs. Sex - Lights Out Lo-Fi Panel
Sarah Tiana and Josh Wolf discuss embarrassing video chat mishaps, Japan's postponement of the 2020 Summer Games and the New York City Health Department's anti-sex advisory.
03/26/2020
Exclusive
12:59
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Cardi B's Coronavirus Rant & Harry and Meghan Markle's Potential TV Gig - Lights Out Lo-Fi Panel
Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar join Spade to discuss Cardi B's impassioned speech about her coronavirus concerns and "The Simpsons" producer's message to Harry and Meghan Markle.
03/26/2020
Exclusive
05:56
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Bethenny Frankel's Mask Donation & Banned Gatherings in Germany - Lights Out Lo-Fi Monologue
Spade talks about Bethenny Frankel's donation of 200,000 masks, Woody Allen's released memoir and Germany's tight restrictions on social gatherings.
03/26/2020
Exclusive
05:58
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 "We Are the World" Remake & Kylie Jenner's PSA - Lights Out Lo-Fi Monologue - Uncensored
Spade riffs on Lionel Richie's plans to remake "We Are the World," Kylie Jenner's PSA urging fans to stay inside and a man's attempt to flirt with a woman using a drone.
03/26/2020
Exclusive
12:10
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Madonna Gets Weird in Quarantine - Lights Out Lo-Fi Panel
Whitney Cummings and Erik Griffin weigh in on a bizarre Instagram video from Madonna and a leaked transcript of a controversial call between Taylor Swift and Kanye West.
03/26/2020
Exclusive
05:23
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 A Ban on Dads During Childbirth & Lady Gaga's Coachella Cancellation - Lights Out Lo-Fi Monologue
Spade gives his take on a New York City hospital ban on partners during childbirth, Mike Tyson's orgy-filled past and Lady Gaga's cancelled Coachella performance.
03/27/2020
