The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
TikTok Data Leak, Uvalde Police Update & Biden's Bike Fall
Season 27 E 101 • 06/21/2022
China allegedly accesses personal data from American TikTok users, revelations emerge about police inaction during the school shooting in Uvalde, TX, and President Biden falls off his bike.
More
Watching
Highlight
08:49
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E98The Daily Showography of Rudy Giuliani
The Daily Show examines the life of Rudy Giuliani, highlighting his journey from an ambitious political upstart in New York City to the fearless ass-kisser he's known as today.
06/14/2022
Interview
07:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E98Katie Couric - "Going There"
Journalist Katie Couric discusses her controversial decision to edit Ruth Bader Ginsburg's remarks about Colin Kaepernick, the erosion of public trust in media and her memoir "Going There."
06/14/2022
Highlight
16:18
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E99U.K. Refugee Controversy & "Squid Game" Reality Show
Donald Trump's electoral vendetta looms over the 2022 midterm primaries, the U.K. and Rwanda become mired in a migrant controversy, and Netflix adapts "Squid Game" into a reality show.
06/15/2022
Interview
10:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E99Davido - "Stand Strong"
Singer-songwriter Davido talks about the awkwardness of performing before socially distanced crowds, inadvertently raising $600,000 for his birthday and his new single "Stand Strong."
06/15/2022
Highlight
03:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E99BTS K-Pop Group Takes a Break & Kosta Can Do It!
The wildly popular K-pop supergroup BTS announces a hiatus to focus on solo projects, and Michael Kosta steps in to fill the void with the help of members of the boy band P1Harmony.
06/15/2022
Highlight
17:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E100COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids & Pakistan’s Tea Shortage
The FDA greenlights COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of five, the January 6 hearings highlight Donald Trump's pressure on Mike Pence, and Pakistan reels from a tea shortage.
06/16/2022
Interview
06:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E100Ed Helms - "Rutherford Falls"
Actor and writer Ed Helms talks about playing a likable character on the wrong side of history, creating an inclusive writers' room and the second season of his series "Rutherford Falls."
06/16/2022
Highlight
03:19
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E100Lifeguard Shortage and Leo Deblin's Substitute Lifeguard
A lifeguard shortage leads to pool and beach closures in the U.S., and Leo Deblin (Roy Wood Jr.) offers a summer-saving solution.
06/16/2022
Interview
09:19
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E101Katy Tur - "Rough Draft"
MSNBC anchor Katy Tur discusses growing up in her parents' news helicopter, navigating her father's late-in-life gender transition and her memoir "Rough Draft."
06/21/2022
Highlight
05:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E101Dul-Sayin' - Corporate Fear of Supporting LGBTQ+ Community
In honor of Pride Month, Dulcé Sloan highlights the history of LGBTQ+ representation in advertising.
06/21/2022
Highlight
15:49
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E101TikTok Data Leak, Uvalde Police Update & Biden's Bike Fall
China allegedly accesses personal data from American TikTok users, revelations emerge about police inaction during the school shooting in Uvalde, TX, and President Biden falls off his bike.
06/21/2022
Highlight
05:43
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E102Back in Black - Wedding Season Surges in 2022
Lewis Black reacts to a sharp rise in post-pandemic weddings in 2022 and the creative ways people are dealing with the financial strain caused by a spike in wedding costs.
06/22/2022
Interview
09:23
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E102Angela Garbes - "Essential Labor"
Author Angela Garbes discusses America's systematic undervaluing of parenting and domestic labor, the link between racism and disregard for care work, and her book "Essential Labor."
06/22/2022
Highlight
14:49
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E102Gas Tax Holiday & Congress Agrees on Gun Reform
President Biden pushes for a gas tax holiday, Congress reaches a bipartisan agreement on gun control reform, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams cracks down on ATVs and dirt bikes.
06/22/2022
Highlight
07:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E103Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Mississippi Trump Rally
As revelations from the January 6 hearings mount, Jordan Klepper visits a Trump rally in Mississippi to find out how the former president's fans feel about the investigation's findings.
06/23/2022
Interview
06:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E103Elliot Page - "The Umbrella Academy"
Actor Elliot Page discusses how his real-life gender transition was worked into the third season of "The Umbrella Academy," what superpower he'd choose and his VR workout routine.
06/23/2022
Highlight
15:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E103SCOTUS Gun Ruling, Police Chase Ban & U.K. Train Strike
The Supreme Court strikes down New York's ban on concealed guns, Chicago police face new restrictions on foot chases, and a railway worker strike causes an uproar in the U.K.
06/23/2022
Highlight
06:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E104Vasectomies in a Post-Roe v. Wade World
Michael Kosta sits down with Dr. Guarin, a family physician who advocates for more men to get vasectomies, and Travis Meyer, who explains why he decided to have the procedure done.
06/27/2022
Interview
08:23
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E104Draymond Green - Winning NBA Championships and Podcasting
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green talks about winning his fourth NBA championship, staying motivated on the court and keeping things honest on his podcast "The Draymond Green Show."
06/27/2022
Highlight
15:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E104The Supreme Court Strikes Down Roe v. Wade
The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade ignites massive protests throughout the U.S., Democratic lawmakers deliver an underwhelming response, and Desi Lydic weighs in.
06/27/2022
Highlight
15:34
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E105Rudy Giuliani's Slap Drama & Shocking January 6 Bombshells
Rudy Giuliani exaggerates his experience of getting slapped on the back at a grocery store, and the January 6 Committee hears explosive testimony from surprise witness Cassidy Hutchinson.
06/28/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
A New Hero Is Here on Digman!
Andy Samberg voices action hero archaeologist Rip Digman on the new animated adventure series Digman!, premiering Wednesday, March 22, at 10:30/9:30c.
02/16/2023
Trailer
01:00
Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack
A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
02:29
A Familiar Face Returns in Teen Wolf: The Movie
Derek Hale finds himself fighting for his life when a skilled hunter tracks down him and his son Eli in Teen Wolf: The Movie, premiering Thursday, January 26, 2023, on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
01:41
Cursed FriendsThis Game of M.A.S.H. Is a Real Monster in Cursed Friends
Four pals must break an evil spell and change their fates when a classic kid's game to predict the future comes back to haunt them in the Comedy Central original movie Cursed Friends.
10/10/2022