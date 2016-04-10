Drunk History
The Wright Brothers Get a Hand From Their Sister
Season 4 • 11/01/2016
Orville and Wilbur never would have gotten anywhere without their sister's help.
Drunk HistoryS4 Ella Fitzgerald's Big Break
Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe helps legendary singer Ella Fitzgerald land her first gig at an exclusive club.
10/04/2016
01:15
Drunk HistoryS4 Buster Keaton Teams Up with Charlie Chaplin
Buster Keaton goes on the greatest run of filmmaking in movie history.
10/04/2016
02:01
Drunk HistoryS4 Sam Patch Becomes the First Daredevil
From jumping off waterfalls to owning a bear, fearless daredevil Sam Patch does it all.
10/04/2016
05:57
Drunk HistoryS4 Marsha P. Johnson Sparks the Stonewall Riots
When New York City police raid the Stonewall Inn, LGBT activist Marsha P. Johnson stands up for her civil rights.
10/11/2016
01:53
Drunk HistoryS4 Andrew Jackson, Badass Dude
Events spin out of control after Andrew Jackson agrees to be a second in a duel between two of his soldiers.
10/11/2016
02:04
Drunk HistoryS4 Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt Meet a Soviet Sniper
Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt get a surprise when they welcome the Soviet Union's most lethal sniper to the White House.
10/18/2016
05:53
Drunk HistoryS4 Teddy Roosevelt Saves Football
Teddy Roosevelt rescues football from itself with some rule changes that make the sport less deadly.
10/18/2016
03:26
Drunk HistoryS4 Lord Gordon Gordon Cheats a Robber Baron
A fake Scottish nobleman who goes by Lord Gordon Gordon steals more than $100,000 from railroad magnate Jay Gould.
10/25/2016
06:03
Drunk HistoryS4 Sadie the Goat Head Butts Her Way to Notoriety
Head butting strangers, being a pirate, getting her ear bitten off -- Sadie the Goat was one busy woman.
10/25/2016
03:02
Drunk HistoryS4 The Kopp Sisters Fight Back
When a wealthy businessman tries to intimidate three sisters in 1910s New Jersey, they take matters into their own hands.
11/01/2016
05:28
Orville and Wilbur Wright get off the ground thanks to the brains and determination of their sister, Katharine.
11/01/2016
01:57
Drunk HistoryS4 Victor Lustig Sells the Eiffel Tower
Con man Victor Lustig swindles a man into buying the Eiffel Tower for scrap metal.
11/15/2016
06:49
Drunk HistoryS4 William Shakespeare Steals His Own Theater
When a Puritan landowner tries to shut down Shakespeare's theater, the playwright and his company take matters into their own hands.
11/15/2016
02:56
Drunk HistoryS4 Boston's Great Molasses Flood
A Boston distillery chooses the absolute worst person to oversee construction of its giant molasses tank.
11/22/2016
05:47
Drunk HistoryS4 Julia Child Goes From Spy to Gourmet Chef
On her way to becoming a famous chef, Julia Child works as a spy overseas and meets her future husband.
11/22/2016
02:24
Drunk HistoryS4 Alexander Hamilton Teams Up with George Washington
Lin-Manuel Miranda describes Hamilton's tutelage under General Washington -- and his crazy eagerness to fight in the Revolutionary War.
11/29/2016
02:41
Drunk HistoryS4 Alexander Hamilton's Steamy Affair
Lin-Manuel Miranda describes how news of Hamilton's infidelity found its way into the newspaper -- and how Hamilton tried to deal with it.
11/29/2016
06:48
Drunk HistoryS4 Steve Dahl's Disco Demolition
When rock 'n' roll DJ Steve Dahl blows up a crate of disco records in a baseball stadium, teenagers riot in celebration.
12/06/2016
02:52
Drunk HistoryS4 The Cherry Sisters' Terrible Vaudeville Act
Five sisters discover that putting on horrible morality plays is more lucrative than farming.
12/06/2016
01:23
Drunk HistoryS4 Drunk History Christmas Special
Washington crosses the Delaware, Dickens pens "A Christmas Carol" in six weeks, and Teddy Roosevelt bans Christmas trees in a new special premiering November 28 at 10/9c.
11/01/2017
