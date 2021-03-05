The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Teaching About Racism in Schools
Season 26 E 91 • 05/05/2021
American schools are mired in a searing debate over teaching about the nation's history of overt and systemic racism, with conservative lawmakers pushing for a whitewashed approach.
More
Watching
Highlight
04:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E89CP Time - The History of Black Royalty
Roy Wood Jr. highlights historic members of Black royalty, including the Zulu Kingdom's King Shaka Zulu, the ruthless Queen Amina and Ethiopia's Emperor Haile Selassie.
05/03/2021
Highlight
05:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E89Vaccine Hesitancy & England's Experimental Music Festival
Vaccine-averse Americans could prolong the COVID-19 crisis, and U.K. researchers stage a massive concert as part of a government experiment to study the spread of the coronavirus.
05/03/2021
Highlight
08:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E89If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Apple Drops iPhone Update
Apple's latest update to its iPhone operating system includes a powerful privacy-oriented feature, and Trevor explores the game-changing effects it could have on Facebook's targeted ads.
05/03/2021
Highlight
09:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E90The Daily Showography of Ted Cruz
The Daily Show chronicles the life of Sen. Ted Cruz, from his early days as a boob-obsessed youth with dreams of world domination to his current status as a man who is universally unlikable.
05/04/2021
Interview
10:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E90Elizabeth Warren - "Persist"
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren talks about the challenge of regaining a sense of normalcy in the U.S., reflects on her 2020 presidential run and discusses her book "Persist."
05/04/2021
Highlight
09:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E90A Ray of Sunshine - Biden-Carter Photo Op, Josh Fight & More
COVID-19 vaccines could become available for 12 to 15-year-olds, Joe and Jill Biden tower over Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter in a bizarre photo, and men named Josh gather for a friendly fight.
05/04/2021
Highlight
03:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E91Desi Lydic Fox-Splains the Notion of Racism in America
Fox News-addled Desi Lydic rails against the idea that racism is prevalent in the U.S. and frets about America's schoolchildren getting exposed to critical race theory.
05/05/2021
Interview
09:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E91Selma van de Perre - "My Name Is Selma"
Author Selma van de Perre, a Nazi concentration camp survivor and Jewish resistance fighter, discusses "My Name Is Selma," the need to highlight atrocities and her daily pursuit of joy.
05/05/2021
Highlight
03:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E91How to Unquarantinify - Eating in Public
Jaboukie Young-White eases viewers into post-pandemic life with refreshers on how to eat in public by offering tips about how to use chairs, interacting with waiters and the art of chewing.
05/05/2021
Highlight
05:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E91Trump's Facebook Ban, China's Rocket Fail & NYC Snow Days
Facebook formally extends its temporary ban of Donald Trump, a Chinese rocket plummets back to Earth, and New York City schools do away with snow days due to the coronavirus pandemic.
05/05/2021
Highlight
10:34
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E91Teaching About Racism in Schools
American schools are mired in a searing debate over teaching about the nation's history of overt and systemic racism, with conservative lawmakers pushing for a whitewashed approach.
05/05/2021
Highlight
03:51
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E92Twitter Finds Mean Tweets & Belgium's Border-Moving Farmer
Twitter announces a new feature that will tell users if their tweets are too mean, and a Belgian farmer alters the border with France to make room for his tractor.
05/06/2021
Interview
06:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E92Sara Bareilles - "Girls5Eva" and "Amidst the Chaos"
Singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles talks about her personal experience with the coronavirus, her starring role on the musical comedy series "Girls5Eva" and her "Amidst the Chaos" concert.
05/06/2021
Interview
06:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E92Alex Gibney - "The Crime of the Century"
Director Alex Gibney discusses "The Crime of the Century," his two-part documentary about the deadly opioid epidemic and the drug companies responsible for perpetuating it.
05/06/2021
Highlight
03:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E92Celebrating Mother's Day
Stressed-out mom Desi Lydic reveals what she wants for Mother's Day after a grueling year of parenting while under quarantine.
05/06/2021
Highlight
08:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E92Liz Cheney vs. the GOP & Arizona's Bizarre Recount
Top Republicans take aim at GOP Rep. Liz Cheney for her anti-Trump stance, and Arizona's GOP-led Senate hires conspiracy theorists to helm a third recount for the 2020 presidential election.
05/06/2021
Highlight
06:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E93Kentucky Derby Drug Test Fail & U.S. Pipeline Cyberattack
Scientists train bees to detect COVID-19, the Kentucky Derby's winning horse, Medina Spirit, fails a drug test, and a cyberattack on a major American fuel pipeline causes a panic.
05/10/2021
Interview
06:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E93Candace Parker - Chicago Sky & TNT Sports Commentary
Activist, entrepreneur and WNBA All-Star Candace Parker discusses returning to the league to play for the Chicago Sky, her job as a fiery sports analyst on TNT and her forthcoming podcast.
05/10/2021
Interview
08:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E93Ian Manuel - "My Time Will Come"
Activist and poet Ian Manuel talks about being sentenced to life in prison without parole at the age of 14, his advocacy for criminal justice reform and his memoir "My Time Will Come."
05/10/2021
Highlight
09:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E93California's Gubernatorial Recall Election
California Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a recall election due to his handling of the pandemic, inspiring the problematic candidacies of Caitlyn Jenner and a man who uses a live bear as a prop.
05/10/2021
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021