The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Abortion Debate Heats Up
Season 27 E 1 • 09/27/2021
Texas's recent and extreme anti-abortion law is already having devastating effects, and Trevor highlights how this measure is disproportionately affecting women living in poverty.
More
Watching
Highlight
09:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E116Ongoing Crisis at the U.S. Border
Thousands of Haitian migrants struggle to enter the U.S., border patrol agents on horseback terrorize refugees, and Congresswoman Maxine Waters slams the Biden administration.
09/23/2021
Interview
06:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E116Jason Isbell - "Georgia Blue"
Jason Isbell talks about his covers album "Georgia Blue," which was inspired by Joe Biden's 2020 victory in Georgia, and discusses his influential insistence on COVID-19 safety at concerts.
09/23/2021
Highlight
06:09
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E116Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Anti-Mask Rally
Jordan Klepper pays a visit to Johnston County, NC, to interview angry anti-mask protesters hell-bent on allowing their kids to go maskless at school.
09/23/2021
Highlight
03:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E116Jason Isbell Gives Trevor a Musical Assist
Jason Isbell takes on the role of musical sidekick as Trevor reports on an aviation company’s design for a windowless commercial plane.
09/23/2021
Highlight
04:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E116Booster Shots Approved & 46% of Americans Believe in Ghosts
Americans devise creative ways to get prioritized for a third COVID-19 vaccination shot, and a belief in ghosts skyrockets in the U.S.
09/23/2021
Exclusive
01:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Between the Scenes - Biden Bikes with the Secret Service
Trevor talks about President Biden's recent bicycle ride with members of the Secret Service and wonders how the agents are able to adequately protect him in that situation.
09/24/2021
Highlight
04:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E1Texas Law Protests National Anthem & Banger Breakdown
Texas passes a law mandating "The Star-Spangled Banner" be played before professional sports events, and Francis Scott Key (Roy Wood Jr.) breaks down how the song got so popular.
09/27/2021
Interview
07:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E1Neal Brennan - "Neal Brennan: Unacceptable"
Writer, director and comedian Neal Brennan talks about his off-Broadway show "Neal Brennan: Unacceptable," his relationship with loneliness and his spiritual journey toward self-acceptance.
09/27/2021
Highlight
03:09
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E1Confusion Over COVID-19 Booster Plan & Underexplainer
President Biden's top doctor at the CDC creates confusion about coronavirus vaccine booster shots, and Michael Kosta does his best to bring clarity to the issue.
09/27/2021
Highlight
03:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E1Instagram for Kids on Pause & Hamster Trades Cryptocurrency
Instagram halts its kid-oriented app rollout amid reports that the platform harms young people, and a hamster becomes a superstar among cryptocurrency enthusiasts.
09/27/2021
Highlight
08:36
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E1If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Abortion Debate Heats Up
Texas's recent and extreme anti-abortion law is already having devastating effects, and Trevor highlights how this measure is disproportionately affecting women living in poverty.
09/27/2021
Interview
06:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E2Davido - "A Better Time"
Nigerian-American artist and producer Davido reflects on his innovation in the Afrobeats genre and the importance of the Nigerian diaspora community, and discusses his album "A Better Time."
09/28/2021
Highlight
10:23
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E2China's Tech Crackdown
China's government initiates a wide-ranging technology crackdown on cryptocurrency, time spent playing video games and Douyin, the country's version of TikTok, and Dulcé Sloan is all for it.
09/28/2021
Highlight
04:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E2Switzerland OKs Same-Sex Marriage & Kids Face Climate Woes
Switzerland legalizes same-sex marriage, kids today are projected to live through more climate disasters than prior generations, and the U.S. murder rate soared in 2020.
09/28/2021
Highlight
05:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E2CP Time - Black Fashion Models
Roy Wood Jr. highlights trailblazing Black models, including Naomi Sims, Tracey "Africa" Norman and Tyson Beckford.
09/28/2021
Highlight
04:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E3Can We Convo? - Reporting on Missing White Women
Roy Wood Jr. and Dulcé Sloan talk about the glaring disparities between media coverage of missing white women versus that of missing women of color in America.
09/29/2021
Highlight
06:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E3Amazon Unveils $1K Robot & Man Traps Alligator in Trash Can
Amazon rolls out a pricey new robot, the U.S. government declares 23 animal species extinct, and a Florida man uses a garbage can to capture an alligator.
09/29/2021
Highlight
10:18
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E3Keeping Up with the Congressians - Capitol Hill Crunch Time
Democratic Congress members scramble to meet fast-approaching legislative deadlines, faced with sabotage from Sen. Mitch McConnell and a bitter standoff between progressives and centrists.
09/29/2021
Interview
08:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E3Derecka Purnell - "Becoming Abolitionists"
Lawyer, activist and writer Derecka Purnell talks about her book "Becoming Abolitionists," which takes a deep dive into the notion of abolishing the police.
09/29/2021
Highlight
05:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E4I Apologize for Talking While You Were Talking - Wild Upsets
Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta discuss Baltimore Ravens player Justin Tucker's 66-yard kick, the Cleveland Indians rebranding as the Cleveland Guardians and an NBA vaccination controversy.
09/30/2021
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021