The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Ariana DeBose - "West Side Story"
Season 27 E 44 • 01/19/2022
Actor, singer and dancer Ariana DeBose discusses her critically acclaimed film role as Anita in the remake of "West Side Story" and the time she turned down Steven Spielberg for an audition.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E42If You Don't Know, Now You Know - China's Africa Investments
China might take over Uganda's only international airport over a debt grievance, and Trevor examines China's wide-ranging investments throughout Africa and the ulterior motives behind them.
12/16/2021
Interview
09:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E42Bruno Le Maire - An Inclusive Future for France
French finance minister Bruno Le Maire discusses France's growing leadership role in the European Union, combating far-right xenophobia, Russia's aggression toward Ukraine and more.
12/16/2021
Highlight
02:51
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E42A School Board Christmas
Trevor presents a trailer for a heartwarming Christmas movie about an unlikely love connection between two white people at a school board meeting, starring Michael Kosta and Desi Lydic.
12/16/2021
Highlight
04:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E42Man with Thong Mask & MLK's Family Calls for No Celebration
A Florida man wears thong underwear as a face mask to protest COVID-19 measures, and Martin Luther King III asks that people not celebrate MLK Day until Congress strengthens voting rights.
12/16/2021
Highlight
09:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E43Novak Djokovic Deported from Australia & Airline 5G Scare
Australia deports tennis star Novak Djokovic over his COVID-19 vaccination status, airlines panic over a 5G upgrade, and an Oklahoma pastor smears his saliva on a parishioner's face.
01/18/2022
Interview
09:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E43Bernice A. King - The King Center & "It Starts with Me"
Dr. Bernice A. King, daughter of Coretta Scott King and Martin Luther King Jr., talks about advancing her parents' work via The King Center, voting rights and her book "It Starts with Me."
01/18/2022
Highlight
09:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E43Keeping Up with the Coronavirus - The CDC Sows Confusion
The CDC faces backlash over confusing COVID-19 mask guidelines and its new take on how long infected people should be isolated, and the Biden administration finally provides free tests.
01/18/2022
Highlight
06:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E44Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - January 6: One Year Later
One year after the January 6 attack on the Capitol, Jordan Klepper revisits the scene of the riot, where he confronts Rep. Matt Gaetz and visits a candlelight vigil for insurrectionists.
01/19/2022
Highlight
07:09
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E44Trump Accused of Fraud & Amazon Train Robberies
New York Attorney General Letitia James lays out a fraud investigation of Donald Trump, train robbers steal Amazon packages, and rappers unite against prosecutors using lyrics as evidence.
01/19/2022
Highlight
06:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E44Keep Calm and Party On - Boris Johnson in Hot Water
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces calls for his resignation and major political backlash over revelations he attended secret parties during lockdown for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
01/19/2022
Interview
08:25
Highlight
05:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E45Internet Influencers Are Hired to Encourage Vaccination
Desi Lydic examines a social media campaign from health officials that enlists influencers to use their online clout to convince people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
01/20/2022
Interview
08:51
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E45Francis Ngannou - Pursuing His Dream as a UFC Champ
UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou talks about navigating his tough childhood in Cameroon, his UFC 270 fight to defend his title and working to ensure fair pay for athletes in the sport.
01/20/2022
Highlight
06:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E45Earth's Core Is Rapidly Cooling & M&M's Get More Inclusive
Corporate COVID-19 vaccination policies lead to boycotts, Earth's core cools at an unexpected rate, and M&M's gives a progressive makeover to its advertising mascots.
01/20/2022
Highlight
07:49
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E45Votegasm 2022 - Voting Rights and Wrongs
Ahead of the 2022 midterms, Republican-led states fine-tune their voting processes to make it more difficult to vote, and a voting rights bill pushed by Democrats fails in the Senate.
01/20/2022
Interview
06:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E46Jay Shetty - "Think Like a Monk" & Joining the Calm App
Mindfulness expert and "Think Like a Monk" author Jay Shetty talks about how he learned to live as a meditative monk and his new role as Chief Purpose Author of the Calm app.
01/24/2022
Highlight
12:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E46Wild Football Weekend & Russia and Ukraine Close to War
The 2022 NFL playoff weekend makes history, Russia's aggression in Ukraine brings the world closer to war, and a movie trailer for "Yesterday" sparks a lawsuit from Ana de Armas fans.
01/24/2022
Highlight
09:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E46Let's Talk This Out - West Elm Caleb
An internet date seeker known as West Elm Caleb becomes infamous online, and Trevor examines the modern perils of trying to date without becoming a worldwide embarrassment.
01/24/2022
Highlight
08:07
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E47Beefzuz
Trevor breaks down beefs in the music industry, including Taylor Swift's clapback at Damon Albarn, Cardi B's defamation suit against YouTuber Tasha K and Eric Clapton's battle with reality.
01/25/2022
Highlight
11:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E47Biden Slams Reporter on Hot Mic & Big Changes for the SAT
President Biden is overheard cursing about reporter Peter Doocy, China scrambles to contain the coronavirus ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, and the SAT gets a digital upgrade.
01/25/2022
