Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents

Allen Strickland Williams

Season 3 E 10 • 11/15/2019

Allen Strickland Williams argues that nighttime is better than daytime and questions the logic behind a PETA billboard.

Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S2 • E9
Mike Lawrence

Mike Lawrence talks about finding love, breaks down why poor people are safe in horror films and shares his own conspiracy theory about the moon landing.
10/26/2018
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S3 • E1
Jaboukie Young-White

Jaboukie Young-White gives a "Feminism for Men" seminar, sings the praises of buffalo cauliflower and reminisces about watching bootleg DVDs.
10/18/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S3 • E2
Vanessa Gonzalez

Vanessa Gonzalez admits she loves when her preschool students call her mom and breaks down why she thinks her brother has a different father.
10/18/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S3 • E3
Dulcé Sloan

Dulcé Sloan shares her reasons for hating New York City and explains why her neighbors in Los Angeles thought she was a spy.
10/25/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S3 • E4
Will Miles

Will Miles describes the roles he usually lands for commercials and details a strange loophole to buying legal weed in Washington, D.C.
10/25/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S3 • E5
Tom Thakkar

Tom Thakkar remembers attempting to contact his dad on a Ouija board and admits that guns would be fun to use as props in Instagram photos.
11/01/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S3 • E6
Mia Jackson

Mia Jackson recounts the moment she learned food addiction is real and explains how her allergies affect her ability to flirt.
11/01/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S3 • E7
Joe Kwaczala

Joe Kwaczala tries in vain to understand the way priests sing and discusses the differences between a bad boy and a bad guy.
11/08/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S3 • E8
Nore Davis

Nore Davis shares his hopes for the plot of "Black Panther 2" and remembers the strange phenomenon of seeing your teacher outside of school.
11/08/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S3 • E9
David Gborie

David Gborie explains why he’s bad at dirty talk, describes the game he plays when he’s unemployed and compares doing cocaine to peeing your pants.
11/15/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S3 • E11
Charles Gould

Charles Gould obsesses over his ex’s new boyfriend and claims that we treat dogs a little too well.
11/22/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S3 • E12
Sara Schaefer

Sara Schaefer pins the decline of civilization on a particular home decor trend and confesses she has a terrible scream.
11/22/2019
