Mia Jackson

Season 3 E 6 • 11/01/2019

Mia Jackson recounts the moment she learned food addiction is real and explains how her allergies affect her ability to flirt.

Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S2 • E5
Ryan O'Flanagan

Ryan O'Flanagan looks back on an ill-fated attempt to impress his cute neighbor and explains why his cheap rent seems so ritzy to him.
10/12/2018
Full Ep
20:39
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S2 • E6
Chris Garcia

Chris Garcia refuses to get rid of his snaggletooth, explains why Cubans who've left Cuba never return and shares his mom's suggestion that he dress more like Pitbull.
10/12/2018
Full Ep
20:39
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S2 • E7
Tim Dillon

Tim Dillon recalls the time he tanked a job interview by being too intense and discusses how he got suckered into buying far too much frozen yogurt.
10/19/2018
Full Ep
20:39
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S2 • E8
Sarah Tiana

Sarah Tiana examines how her tolerance for everyday annoyances has changed as she's gotten older and explains why house music's name doesn’t make sense.
10/19/2018
Full Ep
20:39
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S2 • E9
Mike Lawrence

Mike Lawrence talks about finding love, breaks down why poor people are safe in horror films and shares his own conspiracy theory about the moon landing.
10/26/2018
Full Ep
20:55
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S3 • E1
Jaboukie Young-White

Jaboukie Young-White gives a "Feminism for Men" seminar, sings the praises of buffalo cauliflower and reminisces about watching bootleg DVDs.
10/18/2019
Full Ep
20:54
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S3 • E2
Vanessa Gonzalez

Vanessa Gonzalez admits she loves when her preschool students call her mom and breaks down why she thinks her brother has a different father.
10/18/2019
Full Ep
20:54
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S3 • E3
Dulcé Sloan

Dulcé Sloan shares her reasons for hating New York City and explains why her neighbors in Los Angeles thought she was a spy.
10/25/2019
Full Ep
20:55
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S3 • E4
Will Miles

Will Miles describes the roles he usually lands for commercials and details a strange loophole to buying legal weed in Washington, D.C.
10/25/2019
Full Ep
20:54
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S3 • E5
Tom Thakkar

Tom Thakkar remembers attempting to contact his dad on a Ouija board and admits that guns would be fun to use as props in Instagram photos.
11/01/2019
Full Ep
20:54
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S3 • E7
Joe Kwaczala

Joe Kwaczala tries in vain to understand the way priests sing and discusses the differences between a bad boy and a bad guy.
11/08/2019
Full Ep
20:54
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S3 • E8
Nore Davis

Nore Davis shares his hopes for the plot of "Black Panther 2" and remembers the strange phenomenon of seeing your teacher outside of school.
11/08/2019
Full Ep
20:54
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S3 • E9
David Gborie

David Gborie explains why he’s bad at dirty talk, describes the game he plays when he’s unemployed and compares doing cocaine to peeing your pants.
11/15/2019
Full Ep
20:53
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S3 • E10
Allen Strickland Williams

Allen Strickland Williams argues that nighttime is better than daytime and questions the logic behind a PETA billboard.
11/15/2019
Full Ep
20:55
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S3 • E11
Charles Gould

Charles Gould obsesses over his ex’s new boyfriend and claims that we treat dogs a little too well.
11/22/2019
Full Ep
20:54
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S3 • E12
Sara Schaefer

Sara Schaefer pins the decline of civilization on a particular home decor trend and confesses she has a terrible scream.
11/22/2019
