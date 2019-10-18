YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
TRY PARAMOUNT+ FOR FREE
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Broad City
Comedy Central Roasts
Comedy on Earth: NYC
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Drunk History
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
PLUTO TV
Holiday Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Holiday Movies
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Broad City
Comedy Central Roasts
Comedy on Earth: NYC
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Drunk History
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
FULL EPISODES
PLUTO TV
Stand-Up
Holiday Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Holiday Movies
Digital Originals
TV Schedule
LIVE TV
App
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
Menu
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
About
Season 3
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
20:55
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E1
Jaboukie Young-White
Jaboukie Young-White gives a "Feminism for Men" seminar, sings the praises of buffalo cauliflower and reminisces about watching bootleg DVDs.
10/18/2019
20:54
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E2
Vanessa Gonzalez
Vanessa Gonzalez admits she loves when her preschool students call her mom and breaks down why she thinks her brother has a different father.
10/18/2019
20:54
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E3
Dulce Sloan
Dulce Sloan shares her reasons for hating New York City and explains why her neighbors in Los Angeles thought she was a spy.
10/25/2019
20:55
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E4
Will Miles
Will Miles describes the roles he usually lands for commercials and details a strange loophole to buying legal weed in Washington, D.C.
10/25/2019
20:54
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E5
Tom Thakkar
Tom Thakkar remembers attempting to contact his dad on a Ouija board and admits that guns would be fun to use as props in Instagram photos.
11/01/2019
20:54
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E6
Mia Jackson
Mia Jackson recounts the moment she learned food addiction is real and explains how her allergies affect her ability to flirt.
11/01/2019
20:54
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E7
Joe Kwaczala
Joe Kwaczala tries in vain to understand the way priests sing and discusses the differences between a bad boy and a bad guy.
11/08/2019
20:54
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E8
Nore Davis
Nore Davis shares his hopes for the plot of "Black Panther 2" and remembers the strange phenomenon of seeing your teacher outside of school.
11/08/2019
20:54
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E9
David Gborie
David Gborie explains why he’s bad at dirty talk, describes the game he plays when he’s unemployed and compares doing cocaine to peeing your pants.
11/15/2019
20:53
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E10
Allen Strickland Williams
Allen Strickland Williams argues that nighttime is better than daytime and questions the logic behind a PETA billboard.
11/15/2019
Show More Episodes
About Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents