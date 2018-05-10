Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
Will Miles
Season 3 E 4 • 10/25/2019
Will Miles describes the roles he usually lands for commercials and details a strange loophole to buying legal weed in Washington, D.C.
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS2 • E3Devin Field
Devin Field acknowledges he's uptight, names the most racist show on TV and imagines ancient Greek theatergoers going to awful plays to support their friends.
10/05/2018
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS2 • E4Emmy Blotnick
Emmy Blotnick defines a nonsense phrase she heard on "Wheel of Fortune," discovers where all pop songs come from and professes her love for Fifth Harmony.
10/05/2018
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS2 • E5Ryan O'Flanagan
Ryan O'Flanagan looks back on an ill-fated attempt to impress his cute neighbor and explains why his cheap rent seems so ritzy to him.
10/12/2018
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS2 • E6Chris Garcia
Chris Garcia refuses to get rid of his snaggletooth, explains why Cubans who've left Cuba never return and shares his mom's suggestion that he dress more like Pitbull.
10/12/2018
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS2 • E7Tim Dillon
Tim Dillon recalls the time he tanked a job interview by being too intense and discusses how he got suckered into buying far too much frozen yogurt.
10/19/2018
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS2 • E8Sarah Tiana
Sarah Tiana examines how her tolerance for everyday annoyances has changed as she's gotten older and explains why house music's name doesn’t make sense.
10/19/2018
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS2 • E9Mike Lawrence
Mike Lawrence talks about finding love, breaks down why poor people are safe in horror films and shares his own conspiracy theory about the moon landing.
10/26/2018
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS3 • E1Jaboukie Young-White
Jaboukie Young-White gives a "Feminism for Men" seminar, sings the praises of buffalo cauliflower and reminisces about watching bootleg DVDs.
10/18/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS3 • E2Vanessa Gonzalez
Vanessa Gonzalez admits she loves when her preschool students call her mom and breaks down why she thinks her brother has a different father.
10/18/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS3 • E3Dulcé Sloan
Dulcé Sloan shares her reasons for hating New York City and explains why her neighbors in Los Angeles thought she was a spy.
10/25/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS3 • E5Tom Thakkar
Tom Thakkar remembers attempting to contact his dad on a Ouija board and admits that guns would be fun to use as props in Instagram photos.
11/01/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS3 • E6Mia Jackson
Mia Jackson recounts the moment she learned food addiction is real and explains how her allergies affect her ability to flirt.
11/01/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS3 • E7Joe Kwaczala
Joe Kwaczala tries in vain to understand the way priests sing and discusses the differences between a bad boy and a bad guy.
11/08/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS3 • E8Nore Davis
Nore Davis shares his hopes for the plot of "Black Panther 2" and remembers the strange phenomenon of seeing your teacher outside of school.
11/08/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS3 • E9David Gborie
David Gborie explains why he’s bad at dirty talk, describes the game he plays when he’s unemployed and compares doing cocaine to peeing your pants.
11/15/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS3 • E10Allen Strickland Williams
Allen Strickland Williams argues that nighttime is better than daytime and questions the logic behind a PETA billboard.
11/15/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS3 • E11Charles Gould
Charles Gould obsesses over his ex’s new boyfriend and claims that we treat dogs a little too well.
11/22/2019
