The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
November 30, 2021 - Natalie and Derrica Wilson
Season 27 E 32 • 11/30/2021
Trevor Noah and The Daily Show correspondents tackle the biggest stories in news, politics and pop culture.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E22November 3, 2021 - Katie Porter & Charlamagne Tha God
Democrats suffer major electoral losses, Representative Katie Porter discusses corporate abuse of a bankruptcy law, and Lenard "Charlamagne" McKelvey talks about Tha God's Honest Truth.
11/03/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E23November 8, 2021 - Spike Lee
Trevor covers the top headlines of the day, Senator Ted Cruz gets into a COVID-19 vaccination beef with Big Bird, and filmmaker Spike Lee discusses his career-spanning book "SPIKE."
11/08/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E24November 9, 2021 - Emily Ratajkowski
Republicans face extreme backlash for supporting Democrats' infrastructure bill, Dulcé Sloan gets educated by Black beekeepers, and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski discusses her book "My Body."
11/09/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E25November 10, 2021 - Bad Bunny
Rep. Paul Gosar posts a violent anime video targeting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, The Daily Show salutes wannabe veterans, and artist Bad Bunny discusses his role in "Narcos: Mexico."
11/10/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E26November 11, 2021 - Will Smith
Trevor covers the latest coronavirus pandemic news, Desi Lydic celebrates pioneering women in the U.S. military, and Will Smith discusses his movie "King Richard" and his memoir "Will."
11/11/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E27November 15, 2021 - Chris Christie
Gas prices surge in the U.S., Leo Deblin (Roy Wood Jr.) proposes a solution for an ICU bed shortage, and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie discusses his book "Republican Rescue."
11/15/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E28November 16, 2021 - Ai Weiwei
A racially charged complaint rocks the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial, Ronny Chieng debates passersby about Thanksgiving, and Ai Weiwei discusses his memoir "1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows."
11/16/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E29November 17, 2021 - Dwyane Wade
Trevor highlights the right-wing extremism of Congressman Paul Gosar, Dulcé Sloan examines the history of Black marching bands, and NBA star Dwyane Wade discusses his memoir "Dwyane."
11/17/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E30November 18, 2021 - Halle Berry
Trevor covers news from other countries, Desi Lydic gives advice on how to celebrate Thanksgiving on a tight budget, and Halle Berry discusses her movie "Bruised."
11/18/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E31November 29, 2021 - Peter Hotez & Thandiwe Newton
Trevor covers the rise of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, Dr. Peter Hotez discusses his book "Preventing the Next Pandemic," and Thandiwe Newton talks about her documentary film "President."
11/29/2021
North Korea bans leather coats, right-wing conspiracy theories about coronavirus variants abound, and activists Natalie and Derrica Wilson discuss the Black and Missing Foundation.
11/30/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E33December 1, 2021 - Ryan Busse & Scottie Pippen
Donald Trump reportedly concealed his positive COVID-19 test result before debating Joe Biden in 2020, Ryan Busse discusses "Gunfight," and NBA star Scottie Pippen talks about "Unguarded."
12/01/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E34December 2, 2021 - William Jackson Harper
Trevor chronicles the career of outgoing German chancellor Angela Merkel, Desi Lydic highlights the year's celebrity power couples, and actor William Jackson Harper discusses "Love Life."
12/02/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E35December 6, 2021 - Mahershala Ali
The U.S. announces a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, Ronny Chieng highlights awful Texas news from 2021, and actor and producer Mahershala Ali talks about his movie "Swan Song."
12/06/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E36December 7, 2021 - Gavin Newsom
Trevor examines America's soaring house prices, Roy Wood Jr. hosts a New York City bus tour for K-pop group aespa, and Governor Gavin Newsom discusses his book "Ben & Emma's Big Hit."
12/07/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E37December 8, 2021 - Nikole Hannah-Jones
Trevor highlights Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, Jordan Klepper talks to vaccine-hesitant protesters in California, and Nikole Hannah-Jones discusses "The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story."
12/08/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E38December 9, 2021 - José Andrés & Lou Llobell
Chef José Andrés discusses America's hunger crisis, Dulcé Sloan looks back at the biggest exits of 2021, and actor Lou Llobell talks about her role on the Apple TV+ series "Foundation."
12/09/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E39December 13, 2021 - Huma Abedin
Governor Gavin Newsom models a California gun reform law after a Texas anti-abortion law, Roy Wood Jr. highlights who got cancelled in 2021, and Huma Abedin discusses her memoir "Both/And."
12/13/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E40December 14, 2021 - Chelsea Handler
Congress holds former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt, Michael Kosta highlights the biggest scams of 2021, and Chelsea Handler talks about her Vaccinated and Horny Tour.
12/14/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E41December 15, 2021 - Jodie Turner-Smith
COVID-19 cases surge in the world of professional sports, Dulcé Sloan breaks down the history of Kwanzaa, and actor Jodie Turner-Smith discusses her role on the miniseries "Anne Boleyn."
12/15/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E42December 16, 2021 - Bruno Le Maire
Trevor highlights China's investments in Africa, Michael Kosta and Desi Lydic star in a holiday rom-com, and French finance minister Bruno Le Maire discusses an inclusive future for France.
12/16/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E42If You Don't Know, Now You Know - China's Africa Investments
China might take over Uganda's only international airport over a debt grievance, and Trevor examines China's wide-ranging investments throughout Africa and the ulterior motives behind them.
12/16/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E42Bruno Le Maire - An Inclusive Future for France
French finance minister Bruno Le Maire discusses France's growing leadership role in the European Union, combating far-right xenophobia, Russia's aggression toward Ukraine and more.
12/16/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E42A School Board Christmas
Trevor presents a trailer for a heartwarming Christmas movie about an unlikely love connection between two white people at a school board meeting, starring Michael Kosta and Desi Lydic.
12/16/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E42Man with Thong Mask & MLK's Family Calls for No Celebration
A Florida man wears thong underwear as a face mask to protest COVID-19 measures, and Martin Luther King III asks that people not celebrate MLK Day until Congress strengthens voting rights.
12/16/2021
