The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

January 18, 2022 - Bernice A. King

Season 27 E 43 • 01/18/2022

Australia deports unvaccinated tennis star Novak Djokovic, the CDC issues confusing COVID-19 guidelines, and Dr. Bernice A. King discusses The King Center and "It Starts with Me."

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E33
December 1, 2021 - Ryan Busse & Scottie Pippen

Donald Trump reportedly concealed his positive COVID-19 test result before debating Joe Biden in 2020, Ryan Busse discusses "Gunfight," and NBA star Scottie Pippen talks about "Unguarded."
12/01/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E34
December 2, 2021 - William Jackson Harper

Trevor chronicles the career of outgoing German chancellor Angela Merkel, Desi Lydic highlights the year's celebrity power couples, and actor William Jackson Harper discusses "Love Life."
12/02/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E35
December 6, 2021 - Mahershala Ali

The U.S. announces a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, Ronny Chieng highlights awful Texas news from 2021, and actor and producer Mahershala Ali talks about his movie "Swan Song."
12/06/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E36
December 7, 2021 - Gavin Newsom

Trevor examines America's soaring house prices, Roy Wood Jr. hosts a New York City bus tour for K-pop group aespa, and Governor Gavin Newsom discusses his book "Ben & Emma's Big Hit."
12/07/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E37
December 8, 2021 - Nikole Hannah-Jones

Trevor highlights Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, Jordan Klepper talks to vaccine-hesitant protesters in California, and Nikole Hannah-Jones discusses "The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story."
12/08/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E38
December 9, 2021 - José Andrés & Lou Llobell

Chef José Andrés discusses America's hunger crisis, Dulcé Sloan looks back at the biggest exits of 2021, and actor Lou Llobell talks about her role on the Apple TV+ series "Foundation."
12/09/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E39
December 13, 2021 - Huma Abedin

Governor Gavin Newsom models a California gun reform law after a Texas anti-abortion law, Roy Wood Jr. highlights who got cancelled in 2021, and Huma Abedin discusses her memoir "Both/And."
12/13/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E40
December 14, 2021 - Chelsea Handler

Congress holds former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt, Michael Kosta highlights the biggest scams of 2021, and Chelsea Handler talks about her Vaccinated and Horny Tour.
12/14/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E41
December 15, 2021 - Jodie Turner-Smith

COVID-19 cases surge in the world of professional sports, Dulcé Sloan breaks down the history of Kwanzaa, and actor Jodie Turner-Smith discusses her role on the miniseries "Anne Boleyn."
12/15/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E42
December 16, 2021 - Bruno Le Maire

Trevor highlights China's investments in Africa, Michael Kosta and Desi Lydic star in a holiday rom-com, and French finance minister Bruno Le Maire discusses an inclusive future for France.
12/16/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E44
January 19, 2022 - Ariana DeBose

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson lands in hot water for partying during lockdown, Jordan Klepper revisits the January 6 Capitol riot, and actor Ariana DeBose discusses "West Side Story."
01/19/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E45
January 20, 2022 - Francis Ngannou

Republicans and Democrats spar over voting rights legislation, Desi Lydic talks to influencers encouraging vaccination, and UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou chats with Trevor.
01/20/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E46
January 24, 2022 - Jay Shetty

The 2022 NFL playoffs have a historic weekend, Trevor examines the West Elm Caleb online debate, and author and mindfulness expert Jay Shetty discusses his partnership with the Calm app.
01/24/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E47
January 25, 2022 - W. Kamau Bell

President Biden is overheard insulting a reporter over a hot mic, Trevor examines beefs in the music industry, and W. Kamau Bell discusses his docuseries "We Need to Talk About Cosby."
01/25/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E48
January 26, 2022 - Rick Glassman

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announces his imminent retirement, Trevor examines the ethics of stock trading by members of Congress, and actor Rick Glassman discusses "As We See It."
01/26/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E49
January 27, 2022 - Lindsey Vonn

Roy Wood Jr. reacts to COVID-19 chaos in U.S. schools, Ronny Chieng presents an international perspective of America, and skier Lindsey Vonn discusses her memoir "Rise: My Story."
01/27/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E50
January 31, 2022 - Barbara Lee

Desi Lydic reports on a trucker protest in Canada, Trevor examines a controversy surrounding Joe Rogan and Spotify, and Rep. Barbara Lee discusses "Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power."
01/31/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E51
February 1, 2022 - Bakari Sellers

Tom Brady announces his retirement from the NFL, Ronny Chieng offers alternatives to traditional burials, and "Who Are Your People?" author Bakari Sellers discusses his children's book.
02/01/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E52
February 2, 2022 - Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Vladimir Putin gets defensive about Russian aggression toward Ukraine, Roy Wood Jr. learns about Black representation on cereal boxes, and actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw discusses "The Girl Before."
02/02/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E53
February 3, 2022 - Johnny Knoxville

Roy Wood Jr. weighs in on discrimination against Black coaches in the NFL, Michael Kosta dives into a sewer tunnel conspiracy, and Johnny Knoxville chats about his movie "Jackass Forever."
02/03/2022
Interview
07:53

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E53
Johnny Knoxville - "Jackass Forever"

Johnny Knoxville talks about his movie "Jackass Forever," accruing injuries as a death-defying stuntman and his decision to speak out against the police killing of George Floyd.
02/03/2022
Highlight
09:42

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E53
The NFL's Black Coaching Crisis

Former NFL head coach Brian Flores claims the league interviews Black coaches with no intention of hiring them to bypass a diversity policy known as the Rooney Rule, and Roy Wood Jr. reacts.
02/03/2022
Highlight
07:21

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E53
Tesla's Auto-Pilot Problem & Road Rage Ends in Gunfire

Rudy Giuliani's appearance on "The Masked Singer" outrages judges, self-driving Tesla cars are recalled for rolling through stop signs, and a road rage incident in Florida leads to gunfire.
02/03/2022
Highlight
04:08

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E53
Project Conspiracy - Sewer Tunnels

Intrepid investigator Kevin Matthew Kelp (a.k.a. Michael Kosta) does whatever it takes to blow the lid off a vast government conspiracy involving America's shady network of sewer tunnels.
02/03/2022
