The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
December 8, 2021 - Nikole Hannah-Jones
Season 27 E 37 • 12/08/2021
Trevor highlights Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, Jordan Klepper talks to vaccine-hesitant protesters in California, and Nikole Hannah-Jones discusses "The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E27November 15, 2021 - Chris Christie
Gas prices surge in the U.S., Leo Deblin (Roy Wood Jr.) proposes a solution for an ICU bed shortage, and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie discusses his book "Republican Rescue."
11/15/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E28November 16, 2021 - Ai Weiwei
A racially charged complaint rocks the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial, Ronny Chieng debates passersby about Thanksgiving, and Ai Weiwei discusses his memoir "1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows."
11/16/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E29November 17, 2021 - Dwyane Wade
Trevor highlights the right-wing extremism of Congressman Paul Gosar, Dulcé Sloan examines the history of Black marching bands, and NBA star Dwyane Wade discusses his memoir "Dwyane."
11/17/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E30November 18, 2021 - Halle Berry
Trevor covers news from other countries, Desi Lydic gives advice on how to celebrate Thanksgiving on a tight budget, and Halle Berry discusses her movie "Bruised."
11/18/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E31November 29, 2021 - Peter Hotez & Thandiwe Newton
Trevor covers the rise of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, Dr. Peter Hotez discusses his book "Preventing the Next Pandemic," and Thandiwe Newton talks about her documentary film "President."
11/29/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E32November 30, 2021 - Natalie and Derrica Wilson
North Korea bans leather coats, right-wing conspiracy theories about coronavirus variants abound, and activists Natalie and Derrica Wilson discuss the Black and Missing Foundation.
11/30/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E33December 1, 2021 - Ryan Busse & Scottie Pippen
Donald Trump reportedly concealed his positive COVID-19 test result before debating Joe Biden in 2020, Ryan Busse discusses "Gunfight," and NBA star Scottie Pippen talks about "Unguarded."
12/01/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E34December 2, 2021 - William Jackson Harper
Trevor chronicles the career of outgoing German chancellor Angela Merkel, Desi Lydic highlights the year's celebrity power couples, and actor William Jackson Harper discusses "Love Life."
12/02/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E35December 6, 2021 - Mahershala Ali
The U.S. announces a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, Ronny Chieng highlights awful Texas news from 2021, and actor and producer Mahershala Ali talks about his movie "Swan Song."
12/06/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E36December 7, 2021 - Gavin Newsom
Trevor examines America's soaring house prices, Roy Wood Jr. hosts a New York City bus tour for K-pop group aespa, and Governor Gavin Newsom discusses his book "Ben & Emma's Big Hit."
12/07/2021
12/08/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E38December 9, 2021 - José Andrés & Lou Llobell
Chef José Andrés discusses America's hunger crisis, Dulcé Sloan looks back at the biggest exits of 2021, and actor Lou Llobell talks about her role on the Apple TV+ series "Foundation."
12/09/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E39December 13, 2021 - Huma Abedin
Governor Gavin Newsom models a California gun reform law after a Texas anti-abortion law, Roy Wood Jr. highlights who got cancelled in 2021, and Huma Abedin discusses her memoir "Both/And."
12/13/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E40December 14, 2021 - Chelsea Handler
Congress holds former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt, Michael Kosta highlights the biggest scams of 2021, and Chelsea Handler talks about her Vaccinated and Horny Tour.
12/14/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E41December 15, 2021 - Jodie Turner-Smith
COVID-19 cases surge in the world of professional sports, Dulcé Sloan breaks down the history of Kwanzaa, and actor Jodie Turner-Smith discusses her role on the miniseries "Anne Boleyn."
12/15/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E42December 16, 2021 - Bruno Le Maire
Trevor highlights China's investments in Africa, Michael Kosta and Desi Lydic star in a holiday rom-com, and French finance minister Bruno Le Maire discusses an inclusive future for France.
12/16/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E43January 18, 2022 - Bernice A. King
Australia deports unvaccinated tennis star Novak Djokovic, the CDC issues confusing COVID-19 guidelines, and Dr. Bernice A. King discusses The King Center and "It Starts with Me."
01/18/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E44January 19, 2022 - Ariana DeBose
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson lands in hot water for partying during lockdown, Jordan Klepper revisits the January 6 Capitol riot, and actor Ariana DeBose discusses "West Side Story."
01/19/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E45January 20, 2022 - Francis Ngannou
Republicans and Democrats spar over voting rights legislation, Desi Lydic talks to influencers encouraging vaccination, and UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou chats with Trevor.
01/20/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E46January 24, 2022 - Jay Shetty
The 2022 NFL playoffs have a historic weekend, Trevor examines the West Elm Caleb online debate, and author and mindfulness expert Jay Shetty discusses his partnership with the Calm app.
01/24/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E47January 25, 2022 - W. Kamau Bell
President Biden is overheard insulting a reporter over a hot mic, Trevor examines beefs in the music industry, and W. Kamau Bell discusses his docuseries "We Need to Talk About Cosby."
01/25/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E47Beefzuz
Trevor breaks down beefs in the music industry, including Taylor Swift's clapback at Damon Albarn, Cardi B's defamation suit against YouTuber Tasha K and Eric Clapton's battle with reality.
01/25/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E47Biden Slams Reporter on Hot Mic & Big Changes for the SAT
President Biden is overheard cursing about reporter Peter Doocy, China scrambles to contain the coronavirus ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, and the SAT gets a digital upgrade.
01/25/2022
