The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

December 8, 2021 - Nikole Hannah-Jones

Season 27 E 37 • 12/08/2021

Trevor highlights Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, Jordan Klepper talks to vaccine-hesitant protesters in California, and Nikole Hannah-Jones discusses "The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story."

More

Watching

Full Ep
32:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E27
November 15, 2021 - Chris Christie

Gas prices surge in the U.S., Leo Deblin (Roy Wood Jr.) proposes a solution for an ICU bed shortage, and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie discusses his book "Republican Rescue."
11/15/2021
Full Ep
34:21
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E28
November 16, 2021 - Ai Weiwei

A racially charged complaint rocks the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial, Ronny Chieng debates passersby about Thanksgiving, and Ai Weiwei discusses his memoir "1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows."
11/16/2021
Full Ep
34:42
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E29
November 17, 2021 - Dwyane Wade

Trevor highlights the right-wing extremism of Congressman Paul Gosar, Dulcé Sloan examines the history of Black marching bands, and NBA star Dwyane Wade discusses his memoir "Dwyane."
11/17/2021
Full Ep
32:51
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E30
November 18, 2021 - Halle Berry

Trevor covers news from other countries, Desi Lydic gives advice on how to celebrate Thanksgiving on a tight budget, and Halle Berry discusses her movie "Bruised."
11/18/2021
Full Ep
30:51
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E31
November 29, 2021 - Peter Hotez & Thandiwe Newton

Trevor covers the rise of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, Dr. Peter Hotez discusses his book "Preventing the Next Pandemic," and Thandiwe Newton talks about her documentary film "President."
11/29/2021
Full Ep
31:52
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E32
November 30, 2021 - Natalie and Derrica Wilson

North Korea bans leather coats, right-wing conspiracy theories about coronavirus variants abound, and activists Natalie and Derrica Wilson discuss the Black and Missing Foundation.
11/30/2021
Full Ep
32:59
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E33
December 1, 2021 - Ryan Busse & Scottie Pippen

Donald Trump reportedly concealed his positive COVID-19 test result before debating Joe Biden in 2020, Ryan Busse discusses "Gunfight," and NBA star Scottie Pippen talks about "Unguarded."
12/01/2021
Full Ep
31:53
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E34
December 2, 2021 - William Jackson Harper

Trevor chronicles the career of outgoing German chancellor Angela Merkel, Desi Lydic highlights the year's celebrity power couples, and actor William Jackson Harper discusses "Love Life."
12/02/2021
Full Ep
33:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E35
December 6, 2021 - Mahershala Ali

The U.S. announces a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, Ronny Chieng highlights awful Texas news from 2021, and actor and producer Mahershala Ali talks about his movie "Swan Song."
12/06/2021
Full Ep
34:20
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E36
December 7, 2021 - Gavin Newsom

Trevor examines America's soaring house prices, Roy Wood Jr. hosts a New York City bus tour for K-pop group aespa, and Governor Gavin Newsom discusses his book "Ben & Emma's Big Hit."
12/07/2021
Full Ep
34:27
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E37
December 8, 2021 - Nikole Hannah-Jones

Trevor highlights Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, Jordan Klepper talks to vaccine-hesitant protesters in California, and Nikole Hannah-Jones discusses "The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story."
12/08/2021
Full Ep
33:49
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E38
December 9, 2021 - José Andrés & Lou Llobell

Chef José Andrés discusses America's hunger crisis, Dulcé Sloan looks back at the biggest exits of 2021, and actor Lou Llobell talks about her role on the Apple TV+ series "Foundation."
12/09/2021
Full Ep
34:08
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E39
December 13, 2021 - Huma Abedin

Governor Gavin Newsom models a California gun reform law after a Texas anti-abortion law, Roy Wood Jr. highlights who got cancelled in 2021, and Huma Abedin discusses her memoir "Both/And."
12/13/2021
Full Ep
34:08
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E40
December 14, 2021 - Chelsea Handler

Congress holds former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt, Michael Kosta highlights the biggest scams of 2021, and Chelsea Handler talks about her Vaccinated and Horny Tour.
12/14/2021
Full Ep
30:41
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E41
December 15, 2021 - Jodie Turner-Smith

COVID-19 cases surge in the world of professional sports, Dulcé Sloan breaks down the history of Kwanzaa, and actor Jodie Turner-Smith discusses her role on the miniseries "Anne Boleyn."
12/15/2021
Full Ep
34:59
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E42
December 16, 2021 - Bruno Le Maire

Trevor highlights China's investments in Africa, Michael Kosta and Desi Lydic star in a holiday rom-com, and French finance minister Bruno Le Maire discusses an inclusive future for France.
12/16/2021
Full Ep
33:32
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E43
January 18, 2022 - Bernice A. King

Australia deports unvaccinated tennis star Novak Djokovic, the CDC issues confusing COVID-19 guidelines, and Dr. Bernice A. King discusses The King Center and "It Starts with Me."
01/18/2022
Full Ep
33:24
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E44
January 19, 2022 - Ariana DeBose

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson lands in hot water for partying during lockdown, Jordan Klepper revisits the January 6 Capitol riot, and actor Ariana DeBose discusses "West Side Story."
01/19/2022
Full Ep
34:12
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E45
January 20, 2022 - Francis Ngannou

Republicans and Democrats spar over voting rights legislation, Desi Lydic talks to influencers encouraging vaccination, and UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou chats with Trevor.
01/20/2022
Full Ep
34:27
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E46
January 24, 2022 - Jay Shetty

The 2022 NFL playoffs have a historic weekend, Trevor examines the West Elm Caleb online debate, and author and mindfulness expert Jay Shetty discusses his partnership with the Calm app.
01/24/2022
Full Ep
32:07
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E47
January 25, 2022 - W. Kamau Bell

President Biden is overheard insulting a reporter over a hot mic, Trevor examines beefs in the music industry, and W. Kamau Bell discusses his docuseries "We Need to Talk About Cosby."
01/25/2022
Highlight
08:07

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E47
Beefzuz

Trevor breaks down beefs in the music industry, including Taylor Swift's clapback at Damon Albarn, Cardi B's defamation suit against YouTuber Tasha K and Eric Clapton's battle with reality.
01/25/2022
Highlight
11:12

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E47
Biden Slams Reporter on Hot Mic & Big Changes for the SAT

President Biden is overheard cursing about reporter Peter Doocy, China scrambles to contain the coronavirus ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, and the SAT gets a digital upgrade.
01/25/2022
Interview
08:17

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E47
W. Kamau Bell - "We Need to Talk About Cosby"

Comedian W. Kamau Bell discusses his docuseries "We Need to Talk About Cosby" and the struggle to reconcile Bill Cosby's creative legacy with revelations of his horrific sex crimes.
01/25/2022
