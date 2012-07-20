John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show

Phil Hanley, Brooke Van Poppelen, Gary Gulman

Season 4 E 5 • 08/23/2013

Phil Hanley wonders if it's finally time to embrace capri pants, Brooke Van Poppelen is frustrated by gimmicky salad restaurants, and Gary Gulman is out for grocery store justice.

John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S3 • E1
Hari Kondabolu, Mark Normand, Ben Kronberg, Wyatt Cenac

Hari Kondabolu breaks down colonialism, Mark Normand dismantles male gay panic, Ben Kronberg pitches punny restaurant ideas, and Wyatt Cenac explains the duties of airplane seatmates.
07/20/2012
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S3 • E2
Jared Logan, Adam Newman, Emily Heller, Hannibal Buress

Jared Logan analyzes Southern slang, Adam Newman suggests some excellent dog names, Emily Heller celebrates the advantages of feminism, and Hannibal Buress describes his worst-ever birthday.
07/27/2012
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S3 • E3
Leo Allen, Al Jackson, Sheng Wang, Marc Maron

Leo Allen honors crazy cat ladies, Al Jackson recalls his teaching days, Sheng Wang explains why he has resolved to drink less, and Marc Maron shares his near-death experience on a plane.
08/03/2012
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S3 • E4
Mike Lawrence, Andy Zaltzman, Kurt Braunohler, David O'Doherty

Mike Lawrence shares his best and worst heckles, Andy Zaltzman analyzes a perceived act of altruism, Kurt Braunohler makes up missed connections, and David O'Doherty throws a musical party.
08/10/2012
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S3 • E5
Michael Che, Iliza Shlesinger, Hari Kondabolu, Michael Ian Black

Michael Che admits he's "bigot-curious," Iliza Shlesinger shares her thoughts on wildlife, Hari Kondabolu relates a tale of racial progress, and Michael Ian Black reflects on fatherhood.
08/17/2012
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S3 • E6
Dan St. Germain, Adam Lowitt, Andy Zaltzman, Dana Gould

Dan St. Germain calls out America's deadbeat dads, Adam Lowitt reveals how he foiled a would-be robber, Andy Zaltzman tries to explain economics, and Dana Gould admits his darkest fear.
08/24/2012
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S4 • E1
Nick Turner, Colin Jost, Reggie Watts

Nick Turner offers simple weight-loss tips, Colin Jost calls out obvious scams in TV commercials, and Reggie Watts celebrates the beauty of diversity in song.
07/26/2013
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S4 • E2
Joe Zimmerman, Sara Schaefer, Tom Lennon

Joe Zimmerman advocates for the use of bears in law enforcement, Sara Schaefer suggests a clever way to remedy tattoo regret, and Thomas Lennon reveals the terrors of parenting.
08/02/2013
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S4 • E3
James Adomian, Jessi Klein, Pete Holmes

James Adomian wants to party with stereotypical gay villains, Jessi Klein breaks down gender double standards, and Pete Holmes shares a heartwarming encounter with a TSA agent.
08/09/2013
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S4 • E4
Morgan Murphy, Seth Herzog, Rory Scovel

Morgan Murphy explains the downside of making charitable donations, Seth Herzog describes his efforts to avoid being "the creepy guy," and Rory Scovel takes everyone to church.
08/16/2013
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S4 • E6
Ron Funches, Mark Forward, Dan Soder

Ron Funches describes the ups and downs of life with his 10-year-old son, Mark Forward nervously awaits his grandmother's test results, and Dan Soder doesn't get hyper-macho dudes.
08/30/2013
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S4 • E7
Ali Wong, Travon Free, Paul F. Tompkins

Ali Wong lays out her decadent post-marriage life plan, Travon Free explains why he doesn't quite fit certain racial stereotypes, and Paul F. Tompkins recalls his relaxing former day job.
09/06/2013
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S4 • E8
Joe Mande, Jamie Lee, W. Kamau Bell

Joe Mande recalls an awkward encounter with a bodega cat, Jamie Lee relates an alarming tale of an unplanned home birth, and W. Kamau Bell explains what it's like to have a biracial kid.
09/13/2013
