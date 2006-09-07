RENO 911!
S4 • E1
Wiegel's PregnantDid Dangle and Garcia freeze to death? Did Wiegel's serial killer husband get lethally injected? What is Carrot Top doing in Reno, and why is he so mad?07/09/2006
S4 • E2
The Junior Bros.While Garcia goes undercover to bust undocumented workers and the people who hire them, Junior spends his day off with his brothers.07/16/2006
S4 • E3
Jet Ski BluesThe Reno Sheriff's Department inherits a beautiful, cursed jet ski from a fallen deputy.07/23/2006
S4 • E4
Rick's On ItRick the Citizens' Patrolman one-ups the Sheriff's Department in investigating a crime spree, and Garcia receives a visit from an old, unpredictable friend.07/30/2006
S4 • E5
Spanish Mike Comes BackSpanish Mike Alvarez returns to tempt the deputies, and Jones and Garcia work security at a Ted Nugent concert.08/06/2006
S4 • E6
Son of a ChechekevitchThe deputies vow to avenge Sheriff Chechekevitch's death, and Wiegel studies with Lamaze instructor Guy Gerricault.08/13/2006
S4 • E8
Corporate SponsorHotty's Restaurants sponsors the Reno Sheriff's Department, and the gang gets burned by the deal.04/01/2007
S4 • E9
Christian Karaoke Singles' MixerClemmy scandalizes Kimball's Christian singles karaoke club, and Dangle takes bets on the origins of Wiegel's baby.04/08/2007
S4 • E10
Proposition CAs Williams and Wiegel consider tampering with the vote for deputies' raises, Jones and Garcia tangle with a drug dealer who may be a D.E.A. agent.04/15/2007
S4 • E11
Reno MountiesJones and Garcia discover that not just anyone can dispense justice from horseback.04/22/2007