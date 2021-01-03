The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

March 23, 2021 - Eric Andre

Season 26 E 75 • 03/23/2021

Trevor covers heartwarming news during the pandemic, Desi Lydic explores the history of on-screen female orgasms, and comedian Eric Andre talks about his prank-based movie "Bad Trip."

More

Watching

Full Ep
32:54
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E66
March 1, 2021 - Marlee Matlin

Trevor covers CPAC 2021, Roy Wood Jr. and Jaboukie Young-White try to replace Atlantic City's Trump Plaza after its demolition, and Marlee Matlin discusses her short film "Feeling Through."
03/01/2021
Full Ep
33:38
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E67
March 2, 2021 - Adam Kinzinger & H.E.R.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn faces sexual harassment allegations, Rep. Adam Kinzinger discusses the future of the GOP, and singer-songwriter H.E.R. talks about her song "Fight for You."
03/02/2021
Full Ep
31:40
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E68
March 3, 2021 - Kelly Marie Tran

Trevor looks at the state of minimum wage in the U.S, Leo Deblin (Roy Wood Jr.) introduces his unique streaming service, and actor Kelly Marie Tran discusses "Raya and the Last Dragon."
03/03/2021
Full Ep
34:10
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E69
March 4, 2021 - Michael Kiwanuka

Fox News slams President Biden for numerous pseudo-scandals, Trevor explores the history of America's first ladies, and singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka talks about his album "Kiwanuka."
03/04/2021
Full Ep
27:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E901
March 10, 2021 - Remotely Educational Special

Trevor and The Daily Show correspondents provide pandemic-era education by covering topics ranging from real-life math to sex ed, with a special lesson from boy band NCT 127.
03/10/2021
Full Ep
34:41
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E70
March 15, 2021 - Eddie Murphy

Governor Andrew Cuomo's harassment scandal mounts, Jaboukie Young-White discusses COVID-19 vaccines with Dr. Peter Hotez, and Eddie Murphy talks about his sequel movie "Coming 2 America."
03/15/2021
Full Ep
32:35
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E71
March 16, 2021 - Rebecca Carroll & Precious Lee

Former presidents try to convince Americans to get COVID-19 vaccinations, Rebecca Carroll discusses "Surviving the White Gaze," and Precious Lee talks about her trailblazing modeling career.
03/16/2021
Full Ep
33:32
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E72
March 17, 2021 - Cynthia Erivo

Trevor explores the history of the Senate filibuster, a mass shooter in the Atlanta area kills several Asian women, and actor and singer Cynthia Erivo discusses her role in "Genius: Aretha."
03/17/2021
Full Ep
34:08
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E73
March 18, 2021 - Arsenio Hall

Trevor reports on COVID-19 concerns from around the world, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. introduce the Bracket of Bulls**t: Pandemic Edition, and Arsenio Hall discusses "Coming 2 America."
03/18/2021
Full Ep
33:00
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E74
March 22, 2021 - Michelle Obama

The British royal family announces plans for a diversity chief, the NCAA faces sexism allegations, and former first lady Michelle Obama discusses "Waffles + Mochi" and Pass the Love.
03/22/2021
Full Ep
32:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E75
March 23, 2021 - Eric Andre

Trevor covers heartwarming news during the pandemic, Desi Lydic explores the history of on-screen female orgasms, and comedian Eric Andre talks about his prank-based movie "Bad Trip."
03/23/2021
Full Ep
31:13
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E76
March 24, 2021 - Nomzamo Mbatha

Trevor examines the all-encompassing scourge of violence against women, Dulce Sloan celebrates activist women athletes, and Nomzamo Mbatha talks about landing her role in "Coming 2 America."
03/24/2021
Full Ep
34:45
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E77
April 5, 2021 - Carl L. Hart

Trevor highlights voter suppression in Georgia, Desi Lydic examines how the pandemic disproportionately harms working women, and Dr. Carl L. Hart discusses his book "Drug Use for Grown-Ups."
04/05/2021
Full Ep
33:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E78
April 6, 2021 - Garrett Bradley & Morgan Freeman

The notion of COVID-19 passports creates controversy, director Garrett Bradley discusses her documentary "Time," and Morgan Freeman talks about his "Be There, This Is Your Shot" PSA.
04/06/2021
Full Ep
30:27
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E79
April 7, 2021 - Danielle Brooks

Trevor explores the rise of NFTs, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. announce the winner of the 2020 Bracket of Bulls**t, and actor Danielle Brooks discusses "Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia."
04/07/2021
Full Ep
34:57
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E80
April 8, 2021 - Lee Isaac Chung

Trevor highlights new culture war battles waged by conservatives, Desi Lydic Fox-splains Georgia's controversial voting law, and director Lee Isaac Chung discusses his movie "Minari."
04/08/2021
Full Ep
32:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E81
April 12, 2021 - Miguel

Minnesota police fatally shoot an unarmed Black man, Dulce Sloan examines an effort to remove slurs from Scrabble's word list, and Miguel discusses his EP "Art Dealer Chic Vol. 4."
04/12/2021
Full Ep
34:12
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E82
April 13, 2021 - Katherine Maher & Travon Free

Trevor examines the powerful position of Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, Katherine Maher discusses the mission of Wikipedia, and Travon Free talks about his short film "Two Distant Strangers."
04/13/2021
Full Ep
31:46
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E83
April 14, 2021 - Elizabeth Nyamayaro & Issa Rae

Trevor highlights developments in problems with policing in the U.S., Elizabeth Nyamayaro discusses her memoir "I Am a Girl from Africa," and Issa Rae talks about her Life Unseen platform.
04/14/2021
Full Ep
30:26
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E84
April 15, 2021 - Skye Fitzgerald

Canada unveils its Summer Olympics uniform, Trevor examines the dangers of driving while Black, and director Skye Fitzgerald discusses his documentary short film "Hunger Ward."
04/15/2021
Full Ep
32:43
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E902
Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Into the MAGA-Verse

Intrepid reporter Jordan Klepper goes on location in an effort to better understand the fervent Trump supporters gathered at rallies and protests across the U.S.
04/19/2021
Highlight
03:32

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E902
Who Can Be Trusted?

Jordan Klepper talks to Trump supporters at various rallies about the trustworthiness of the media, the U.S. Constitution and Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.
04/19/2021
Highlight
05:43

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E902
Jordan Klepper Reconnects with an Unwavering Trump Supporter

Jordan Klepper chats with Edward X. Young, a staunch Trump supporter and rally frequenter, about his thoughts on the Capitol riot and what's next in the post-Trump era.
04/19/2021
Highlight
05:41

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E902
Behind the Capitol Riot

Jordan Klepper describes his experience reporting in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021, before a group of Trump supporters ultimately stormed the U.S. Capitol Building.
04/19/2021
