The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
March 17, 2021 - Cynthia Erivo
Season 26 E 72 • 03/17/2021
Trevor explores the history of the Senate filibuster, a mass shooter in the Atlanta area kills several Asian women, and actor and singer Cynthia Erivo discusses her role in "Genius: Aretha."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E63February 23, 2021 - Hugh Evans
Republican lawmakers in several states go on an anti-voting blitz, Roy Wood Jr. celebrates the contributions of Black journalists, and humanitarian Hugh Evans discusses Global Citizen.
02/23/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E64February 24, 2021 - Andra Day
Trevor highlights racial inequity in vaccine distribution, Dulce Sloan examines the stereotype of the strong Black woman, and Andra Day discusses "The United States vs. Billie Holiday."
02/24/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E65February 25, 2021 - Kevin Garnett
Desi Lydic reveals her most embarrassing tattoos, Trevor examines America's outdated and extremely vulnerable power grid, and NBA star Kevin Garnett discusses his memoir "KG A to Z."
02/25/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E66March 1, 2021 - Marlee Matlin
Trevor covers CPAC 2021, Roy Wood Jr. and Jaboukie Young-White try to replace Atlantic City's Trump Plaza after its demolition, and Marlee Matlin discusses her short film "Feeling Through."
03/01/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E67March 2, 2021 - Adam Kinzinger & H.E.R.
Rep. Madison Cawthorn faces sexual harassment allegations, Rep. Adam Kinzinger discusses the future of the GOP, and singer-songwriter H.E.R. talks about her song "Fight for You."
03/02/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E68March 3, 2021 - Kelly Marie Tran
Trevor looks at the state of minimum wage in the U.S, Leo Deblin (Roy Wood Jr.) introduces his unique streaming service, and actor Kelly Marie Tran discusses "Raya and the Last Dragon."
03/03/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E69March 4, 2021 - Michael Kiwanuka
Fox News slams President Biden for numerous pseudo-scandals, Trevor explores the history of America's first ladies, and singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka talks about his album "Kiwanuka."
03/04/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E901March 10, 2021 - Remotely Educational Special
Trevor and The Daily Show correspondents provide pandemic-era education by covering topics ranging from real-life math to sex ed, with a special lesson from boy band NCT 127.
03/10/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E70March 15, 2021 - Eddie Murphy
Governor Andrew Cuomo's harassment scandal mounts, Jaboukie Young-White discusses COVID-19 vaccines with Dr. Peter Hotez, and Eddie Murphy talks about his sequel movie "Coming 2 America."
03/15/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E71March 16, 2021 - Rebecca Carroll & Precious Lee
Former presidents try to convince Americans to get COVID-19 vaccinations, Rebecca Carroll discusses "Surviving the White Gaze," and Precious Lee talks about her trailblazing modeling career.
03/16/2021
03/17/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E73March 18, 2021 - Arsenio Hall
Trevor reports on COVID-19 concerns from around the world, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. introduce the Bracket of Bulls**t: Pandemic Edition, and Arsenio Hall discusses "Coming 2 America."
03/18/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E74March 22, 2021 - Michelle Obama
The British royal family announces plans for a diversity chief, the NCAA faces sexism allegations, and former first lady Michelle Obama discusses "Waffles + Mochi" and Pass the Love.
03/22/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E75March 23, 2021 - Eric Andre
Trevor covers heartwarming news during the pandemic, Desi Lydic explores the history of on-screen female orgasms, and comedian Eric Andre talks about his prank-based movie "Bad Trip."
03/23/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E76March 24, 2021 - Nomzamo Mbatha
Trevor examines the all-encompassing scourge of violence against women, Dulce Sloan celebrates activist women athletes, and Nomzamo Mbatha talks about landing her role in "Coming 2 America."
03/24/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E77April 5, 2021 - Carl L. Hart
Trevor highlights voter suppression in Georgia, Desi Lydic examines how the pandemic disproportionately harms working women, and Dr. Carl L. Hart discusses his book "Drug Use for Grown-Ups."
04/05/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E78April 6, 2021 - Garrett Bradley & Morgan Freeman
The notion of COVID-19 passports creates controversy, director Garrett Bradley discusses her documentary "Time," and Morgan Freeman talks about his "Be There, This Is Your Shot" PSA.
04/06/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E79April 7, 2021 - Danielle Brooks
Trevor explores the rise of NFTs, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. announce the winner of the 2020 Bracket of Bulls**t, and actor Danielle Brooks discusses "Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia."
04/07/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E80April 8, 2021 - Lee Isaac Chung
Trevor highlights new culture war battles waged by conservatives, Desi Lydic Fox-splains Georgia's controversial voting law, and director Lee Isaac Chung discusses his movie "Minari."
04/08/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E81April 12, 2021 - Miguel
Minnesota police fatally shoot an unarmed Black man, Dulce Sloan examines an effort to remove slurs from Scrabble's word list, and Miguel discusses his EP "Art Dealer Chic Vol. 4."
04/12/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E82April 13, 2021 - Katherine Maher & Travon Free
Trevor examines the powerful position of Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, Katherine Maher discusses the mission of Wikipedia, and Travon Free talks about his short film "Two Distant Strangers."
04/13/2021
Highlight
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E82Please Allow Me to Introduce Yourself - Joe Manchin
Trevor examines the powerful role of Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin -- an avowed member of the "radical middle" -- and how he emerged as a major obstacle to the Biden administration's agenda.
04/13/2021
Interview
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E82Katherine Maher - Wikipedia's Ongoing Mission
Wikimedia Foundation CEO Katherine Maher reflects on how Wikipedia has evolved into such a trustworthy online resource for free, fact-based knowledge, thanks to a set of core principles.
04/13/2021
05:23
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E82FDA Vaccine Concerns & U.K. Eases COVID-19 Restrictions
The FDA recommends states halt the use of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine over concerns of a rare side effect, and the Brits hit the pubs to celebrate the end of the U.K. lockdown.
04/13/2021
