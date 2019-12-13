Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
Jak Knight - When Your Uncle Teaches You How to Go Down on a Woman - Uncensored
Season 5 E 6 • 01/24/2020
Jak Knight warns his audiences to test their sexual boundaries before they’re old and remembers when his uncle taught him about sex by eating crab.
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E24Rae Sanni - Proof That Millennials Aren’t as Bad as Boomers Say - Uncensored
Rae Sanni chastises men for getting angry at women and defends millennials against attacks from baby boomers.
12/13/2019
09:20
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E25JC Currais - The Right Way to Spend a Billion Dollars - Uncensored
JC Currais details his plan if he ever comes into a lot of money and remembers calling 911 while on acid.
12/20/2019
08:13
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E26Chris Thayer - The Only Sex Tip You’ll Ever Need - Uncensored
Chris Thayer confesses how much he loves reading sex tips and considers dabbling in polyamory.
12/20/2019
07:58
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E27Sonia Denis - Lying to Your Family About What New York City Is Like - Uncensored
Sonia Denis reveals she lied to her family about some of her experiences in New York City and explains why she wouldn’t do well in a porn.
12/27/2019
09:39
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E28Nate Fernald - How to Destroy Your Laundry in One Easy Step - Uncensored
Nate Fernald gives his crowd an ethical pop quiz, remembers making a gruesome discovery in his laundry and shares a stress-free way to look at porn.
12/27/2019
06:30
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS5 • E1Nore Davis - Will Cows Find Salvation in Vegan Food? - Uncensored
Nore Davis rails against the tyranny of math class and wonders how psyched cows are about plant-based meat.
01/10/2020
06:43
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS5 • E2Casey James Salengo - The Sexiest Street Fight Ever - Uncensored
Casey James Salengo recalls watching two men duke it out in a surprisingly erotic war of words and explains why he was fired from his job as a dog walker.
01/10/2020
10:51
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS5 • E3Jourdain Fisher - When You’re the Only Black Friend in the Group - Stand-Up Featuring
Jourdain Fisher thinks he knows why stepparent porn is so popular and explains the burden he feels as the sole black person in his friend group.
01/17/2020
05:58
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS5 • E4Pat Regan - "My Phone Thinks I'm Straight" - Stand-Up Featuring
Pat Regan admits his phone doesn’t realize he’s gay and talks about how it feels to not have an erotic name.
01/17/2020
05:57
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS5 • E5Michael Rowland - "Have You Ever Met an Old Person You Vibed With?" - Uncensored
Michael Rowland recalls falling in love with his grandma’s friend and explains how a horse helped revitalize his sex life.
01/24/2020
04:30
08:09
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS5 • E7Opey Olagbaju - The Weirdly Racial Undertones of "Willy Wonka" - Uncensored
Opey Olagbaju reports a strange yet true story from the world of Nigerian politics and offers an alternate history of the Oompa Loompas.
01/31/2020
08:13
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS5 • E8Molly Austin - It’s Only a Walk of Shame If He Doesn’t Make You Come - Uncensored
Molly Austin fantasizes about her life as your stepmom and recalls an incredible night of sex.
01/31/2020
07:33
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS5 • E9Noah Gardenswartz - Why You Can Still Be Prejudiced Even If You Love Everyone - Uncensored
Noah Gardenswartz complains about his wife eating an apple in bed and explains how you don’t have to hate someone to be racist.
02/07/2020
07:45
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS5 • E10Jay Jurden - "My Boyfriend Wants to Adopt a Pet Raccoon" - Uncensored
Jay Jurden discusses why he doesn’t want a pet raccoon and claims that New York City makes you gay.
02/07/2020
06:04
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS5 • E11Paris Sashay - How to Spend Over $200 on Sex Supplies - Uncensored
Paris Sashay talks about going on an inadvertently expensive first date and recalls buying a dildo and a pair of shoes to accommodate her girlfriend’s kinky request.
02/19/2020
07:55
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS5 • E12Greta Titelman - When Your Beach Date Becomes a Huge Mistake - Uncensored
Greta Titelman shares how her surfing date ended up being a total disaster and explains why she loves sports bars.
02/19/2020
15:55
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS6 • E1Yamaneika Saunders - Why Would You Hand Me Your Baby on a Plane? - Uncensored
Yamaneika Saunders complains about plane etiquette, recalls getting into a fight at Golden Corral and explains why she doesn’t want her mother to visit.
05/09/2020
09:29
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS6 • E2Bob The Drag Queen - Life-Changing Sex Tips - Uncensored
Bob The Drag Queen explains the punishment for insulting the LGBTQ+ community on TV and offers some advice on how to give blow jobs.
05/09/2020
07:47
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS6 • E3Matthew Broussard - The Spice Girls Don’t Know What They Really, Really Want - Uncensored
Matthew Broussard knows exactly why people love Austin, Texas, so much and discusses the upside to New York’s high rent prices.
05/15/2020
