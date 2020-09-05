Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring

George Civeris - What You Should Do After a Breakup

Season 6 E 11 • 06/12/2020

George Civeris claims he's a member of an underrepresented sexual demographic and explains how he coped with his breakup.

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S6 • E1
Yamaneika Saunders - Why Would You Hand Me Your Baby on a Plane? - Uncensored

Yamaneika Saunders complains about plane etiquette, recalls getting into a fight at Golden Corral and explains why she doesn’t want her mother to visit.
05/09/2020
Full Ep
09:29

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S6 • E2
Bob The Drag Queen - Life-Changing Sex Tips - Uncensored

Bob The Drag Queen explains the punishment for insulting the LGBTQ+ community on TV and offers some advice on how to give blow jobs.
05/09/2020
Full Ep
07:47

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S6 • E3
Matthew Broussard - The Spice Girls Don’t Know What They Really, Really Want - Uncensored

Matthew Broussard knows exactly why people love Austin, Texas, so much and discusses the upside to New York’s high rent prices.
05/15/2020
Full Ep
12:57

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S6 • E4
Shalewa Sharpe – "Self-Care Is About Being as Moist as Possible" – Uncensored

Shalewa Sharpe demonstrates how black people react to an actually skilled white person and details all the products that make up her home spa.
05/15/2020
Full Ep
08:18

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S6 • E5
Dan St. Germain - Getting Pegged for the First Time - Uncensored

Dan St. Germain explains why he prefers blacking out on weed and remembers when he and his wife tried pegging for the first time.
05/22/2020
Full Ep
08:18

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S6 • E6
Guy Montgomery - How You Can Personally Fight Climate Change

Guy Montgomery confesses that he didn't expect so many Americans to have American accents and reveals how he's personally combatting climate change.
05/22/2020
Full Ep
06:32

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S6 • E7
Kellen Erskine - "It's Weird That We Love Costco So Much"

Kellen Erskine urges everyone to return their shopping carts and explains the appeal of Costco Wholesale.
05/29/2020
Full Ep
07:29

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S6 • E8
Sydnee Washington - "Women Need a Lot of Things to Have an Orgasm" - Uncensored

Sydnee Washington disappoints the straight men in her audience and lists all the things she needs to feel relaxed enough to orgasm.
05/29/2020
Full Ep
07:36

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S6 • E9
Hunter Duncan - The Weirdest Question to Ask Your Sperm Donor - Uncensored

Hunter Duncan describes the feminism competition among men and reveals the question that caught him off guard when his friend asked him to be a sperm donor.
06/05/2020
Full Ep
09:08

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S6 • E10
Daniel Webb - "I'm Tired of Being Ruled by Ugly People" - Uncensored

Daniel Webb talks about growing up in Texas when George W. Bush was governor and shares his frustrations about reading the news.
06/05/2020
Full Ep
06:19

Full Ep
08:42

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S6 • E12
Martha Kelly - "I Miss When Oprah Was in Charge" - Uncensored

Martha Kelly imagines a new kind of escape room adventure, weighs in on topical stories from two years ago and shares her favorite things in the world.
06/12/2020
Full Ep
09:20

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S6 • E13
Matt Bearden - It's Impossible to Hide a Snack from a Kid - Uncensored

Matt Bearden details everything he goes through to eat a snack in a child-filled home and discusses why he’d never relive high school if given the chance.
06/19/2020
Full Ep
10:35

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S6 • E14
Chris Tellez - Tinder Is the Ultimate Confidence Killer - Uncensored

Chris Tellez remembers discovering a chat room full of lonely men complaining about Tinder and explains how he used to ruin his roommate's dates.
06/19/2020
Full Ep
06:33

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S7 • E11
Monroe Martin III - His Friends Know Why He Hasn't Been Stopped by Cops – Uncensored

Monroe Martin III breaks down some of his theories on why cops leave him alone and recalls an old white lady harassing him at a show.
07/12/2020
Full Ep
12:44

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S7 • E1
Josh Johnson - When Your Sex Ed Teacher Is Clearly a Virgin - Uncensored

Josh Johnson recalls fainting during a COVID test, meeting a baby with a very deep voice and finding his sex ed teacher on Facebook.
12/04/2020
Full Ep
11:12

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S7 • E2
Christi Chiello - Reasons Not to Be a Mom to Human Babies - Uncensored

Christi Chiello discusses becoming an aunt and a cat mom, and explains why she loves not having children.
12/15/2020
Full Ep
06:44

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S7 • E3
Andy Haynes - Do You Remember the First Night of Quarantine?

Andy Haynes explains why he doesn’t consider himself a "guy" and recalls the shift in tone the news took during the beginning of the pandemic.
12/18/2020
Full Ep
07:34

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S7 • E4
Realizing Bernie Sanders Is Your Ideal Man - Rebecca O’Neal - Uncensored

Rebecca O’Neal describes getting high and wanting to fight the coronavirus, and explains what sexting has been like during quarantine.
12/25/2020
Full Ep
06:54

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S7 • E5
Love Is Like a Fart - Rosebud Baker - Uncensored

Rosebud Baker explains why she thinks love is gross and reflects on how having a lot of death in her life has caused her to develop a dark sense of humor.
01/01/2021
Full Ep
06:26

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S7 • E6
Eagle Witt - White Women Are Scary - Uncensored

Eagle Witt reveals what makes white women so terrifying and describes using his family's racial naivete to win arguments.
01/08/2021
