Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
- 06:30
S5 • E1
Nore Davis - Will Cows Find Salvation in Vegan Food? - UncensoredNore Davis rails against the tyranny of math class and wonders how psyched cows are about plant-based meat.01/10/2020
- 06:43
S5 • E2
Casey James Salengo - The Sexiest Street Fight Ever - UncensoredCasey James Salengo recalls watching two men duke it out in a surprisingly erotic war of words and explains why he was fired from his job as a dog walker.01/10/2020
- 10:51
S5 • E3
Jourdain Fisher - When You’re the Only Black Friend in the Group - Stand-Up FeaturingJourdain Fisher thinks he knows why stepparent porn is so popular and explains the burden he feels as the sole black person in his friend group.01/17/2020
- 05:58
S5 • E4
Pat Regan - "My Phone Thinks I'm Straight" - Stand-Up FeaturingPat Regan admits his phone doesn’t realize he’s gay and talks about how it feels to not have an erotic name.01/17/2020
- 05:57
S5 • E5
Michael Rowland - "Have You Ever Met an Old Person You Vibed With?" - UncensoredMichael Rowland recalls falling in love with his grandma’s friend and explains how a horse helped revitalize his sex life.01/24/2020
- 04:30
S5 • E6
Jak Knight - When Your Uncle Teaches You How to Go Down on a Woman - UncensoredJak Knight warns his audiences to test their sexual boundaries before they’re old and remembers when his uncle taught him about sex by eating crab.01/24/2020
- 08:09
S5 • E7
Opey Olagbaju - The Weirdly Racial Undertones of "Willy Wonka" - UncensoredOpey Olagbaju reports a strange yet true story from the world of Nigerian politics and offers an alternate history of the Oompa Loompas.01/31/2020
- 08:13
S5 • E8
Molly Austin - It’s Only a Walk of Shame If He Doesn’t Make You Come - UncensoredMolly Austin fantasizes about her life as your stepmom and recalls an incredible night of sex.01/31/2020
- 07:33
S5 • E9
Noah Gardenswartz - Why You Can Still Be Prejudiced Even If You Love Everyone - UncensoredNoah Gardenswartz complains about his wife eating an apple in bed and explains how you don’t have to hate someone to be racist.02/07/2020
- 07:45
S5 • E10
Jay Jurden - "My Boyfriend Wants to Adopt a Pet Raccoon" - UncensoredJay Jurden discusses why he doesn’t want a pet raccoon and claims that New York City makes you gay.02/07/2020