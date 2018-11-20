The Jim Jefferies Show
May 21, 2019 - The Cost of Trading Away Freedom
Season 3 E 10 • 05/21/2019
Jim examines the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, visits Singapore to weigh the pros and cons of living in a restrictive society, and criticizes recent abortion bans.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E30November 20, 2018 - Jim Becomes a U.S. Citizen
Jim profiles the journey of immigrants preparing to become U.S. citizens, takes the oath with them and offers a sneak peek at his new, more Americanized show.
11/20/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS3 • E1March 19, 2019 - The Rise of White Nationalism
Jim explains how the internet radicalizes white nationalists like the shooter in New Zealand, visits Australia's "border fence" and examines public shaming.
03/19/2019
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS3 • E2March 26, 2019 - The Hidden Dangers of Vast Nuclear Arsenals
Jim examines the many flaws in America's nuclear weapon stockpile, takes a critical look at doomsday-prepping advice and sits down with North Korean defectors.
03/26/2019
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS3 • E3April 2, 2019 - How Chicago Became Central to the Gun Debate
Jim looks at the rise of the NRA as a lobbying group, visits Chicago to see how the city became a proxy in the gun-control debate and tries to save after-school programs.
04/02/2019
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS3 • E4April 9, 2019 - The Extra Hurdles for Trans Athletes
Jim looks at the discriminatory barriers trans athletes face, sits down with a transgender scientist and marathoner, and examines the state of LGBTQ rights in Thailand.
04/09/2019
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS3 • E5April 16, 2019 - Jim Goes on an Anti-Poaching Safari
Jim explains why zoos are a good thing, goes on patrol with an anti-poaching task force and sticks up for an underappreciated member of the animal kingdom.
04/16/2019
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS3 • E6April 23, 2019 - Jim's Guide to Growing Old and Dying
Jim explains why the funeral industry is exploitative and wasteful, seeks happiness by attending his own mock funeral in South Korea, and devises a new model of retirement.
04/23/2019
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS3 • E7April 30, 2019 - Addicted to Everything
Jim looks at how gamification gets people addicted to tech, tries to figure out if Australia has a gambling problem and explains why strict laws don't curb addiction.
04/30/2019
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS3 • E8May 7, 2019 - Giving Kids in Foster Care a Leg Up
Jim weighs in on ancestry testing, chats with Ty Burrell about giving opportunities to kids in foster care and examines how kid influencers are vulnerable to exploitation.
05/07/2019
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS3 • E9May 14, 2019 - Dividing the United States
Jim makes the case for universal basic income, takes a critical look at "poverty tourism" in South Africa and proposes splitting America up into different countries.
05/14/2019
Full Ep
20:55
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS3 • E10May 21, 2019 - The Cost of Trading Away Freedom
Jim examines the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, visits Singapore to weigh the pros and cons of living in a restrictive society, and criticizes recent abortion bans.
05/21/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS3 • E11September 17, 2019 - Americans Stopped Caring About Privacy
Jim gives his take on some unpopular opinions, visits Hong Kong to learn about "citizen scores" and scrutinizes America's nonchalant attitude about data security.
09/17/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS3 • E12September 24, 2019 - Jim Gives Socialism an Overhaul
Jim explains why free college for everyone might not be a good idea after all, finds a compromise between socialism and capitalism, and celebrates the Emmy Awards.
09/24/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS3 • E13October 1, 2019 - Jim Takes On Cancel Culture
Jim discusses the consequences of "cancel culture," shares how inclusion is changing the toy industry and laments a hairy situation.
10/01/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS3 • E14October 8, 2019 - The Decline of Sex in Japan
Jim discusses the spate of recent deaths linked to vaping, visits Japan to examine the decline of sex among young people and looks at the disappearing stigma around STDs.
10/08/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS3 • E15October 15, 2019 - Diving Into the Trump Impeachment Inquiry
Jim unpacks the Trump impeachment inquiry, visits South Africa to learn about traditional medicine techniques and weighs in on how U.S. culture tackles mental health.
10/15/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS3 • E16October 22, 2019 - Jim's Ride-Along with His Cop Brother
Jim explains why people love conspiracy theories, looks at why policing is safer in Australia and shares the latest news about how humans have doomed their own planet.
10/22/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS3 • E17October 29, 2019 - Legal Prostitution vs. Sex Trafficking
Jim breaks down the latest Halloween trends, finds out whether sex trafficking is linked to legal prostitution, and compares American and British chocolate manufacturing.
10/29/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS3 • E18November 5, 2019 - Why Americans Fear the Wrong Things
Jim looks at recent Facebook controversies, enlists Rep. Madeleine Dean to help him run for office, and talks to author Barry Glassner about America's "Culture of Fear."
11/05/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies ShowS3 • E19November 12, 2019 - Are Japanese B-Stylers Racist?
Jim examines the decline of religion in America, investigates the Japanese trend of appropriating African-American culture and asks panelists to identify racist scenarios.
11/12/2019
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021