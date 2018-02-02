YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
This Is Not Happening
41:46
S4 • E1
Filth
Howie Mandel confronts his germaphobia, Scott Thompson learns the meaning of "rock bottom," and Roy Wood Jr. meets the sex-crazed godfather of Miami bass.
02/02/2018
20:44
S4 • E2
Romance
Kevin Smith unexpectedly rekindles his marriage, and Louie Katz falls in love with a gutter punk.
02/09/2018
20:45
S4 • E3
Famous
Tom Green recounts his experience with the president on "The Celebrity Apprentice," Michael McDonald tries to teach comedy to Faye Dunaway, and Brad Williams has to judge his identity for a celebrity golf tournament. Viewer discretion advised.
02/16/2018
20:44
S4 • E4
Nightmare
It’s all acid trips, drug deals and robberies when Dan Soder and Shane Mauss share stories about the worst nightmares they’ve been forced to experience. Viewer discretion advised.
02/23/2018
20:45
S4 • E5
Moms
Roy Wood Jr. debunks a myth about Rod Stewart, Kathleen Madigan sniffs out a scam in Paris, and Bret Ernst's mom meddles in his sex life several different ways.
03/02/2018
20:44
S4 • E6
Dads
Roy Wood Jr. welcomes Louie Anderson, Byron Bowers and DeRay Davis to the stage to tell true stories about growing up with less-than-perfect fathers. Viewer discretion advised.
03/09/2018
41:47
S4 • E7
Wasted
Theo Von, Tom Rhodes, Dave Landau and Chris Porter share their craziest tales of drinking and debauchery in a special hour-long episode. Viewer discretion advised.
03/16/2018
20:44
S4 • E8
Combat
Chris Redd, Martha Kelly and Lil Rel Howery open up about times when life became more than just a figurative battle. Viewer discretion advised.
03/24/2018
20:45
S4 • E9
Strange Lands
Rob Christensen gets caught smuggling drugs, Talib Kweli learns humility at a billionaire's birthday party, and Harland Williams finds himself battling dangerous wildlife.
03/30/2018
20:44
S4 • E10
Shame
Big Jay Oakerson is humiliated online after being caught cheating, Michael Kosta gets rejected by a childhood crush, and Tom Arnold schemes to embezzle fast food.
04/06/2018
About This Is Not Happening