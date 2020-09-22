Unlock all Comedy Central US content using your TV provider
September 22, 2020 - Rebecca Black
Season 12 E 2 • 09/22/2020
Daniel gets handsy during his COVID-19 test, sits down for a Tiny Desk concert with Web Legend Rebecca Black and tries to discern if items around the Tosh.0 office are actually cake.
Tosh.0
S11 • E12
September 24, 2019 - Brother K
Daniel meets with "intactivist" Brother K, teams up with Dom Irrera to quiz a focus group about racist terms and examines a video of a dog dancing to an accordion.
09/24/2019
Tosh.0
S11 • E13
October 1, 2019 - "I Eat Ass" Free Speech Defender
Daniel gets his staff fired up for tape day, interviews an ass-eating First Amendment protector and is unnerved by videos of a man who pies himself in the face.
10/01/2019
Tosh.0
S11 • E14
October 8, 2019 - Misha
Daniel reviews a college student's shocking night, meets a 12-year-old with a love for songs about video games, and reveals what it's really like to attend a live taping.
10/08/2019
Tosh.0
S11 • E15
October 15, 2019 - BarSoap Guy
Daniel welcomes his best-smelling guest ever and wealth-shames young people on TikTok.
10/15/2019
Tosh.0
S11 • E16
October 22, 2019 - Burping Girl
Daniel takes inspiration from a woman who sprayed milk from her breasts at a music festival, is taught how to slackline at the office and meets with a renowned burp fetishist.
10/22/2019
Tosh.0
S11 • E17
October 29, 2019 - Super Bitch
Daniel looks at a gross way to maximize soup intake, meets a viral superhero with an anti-bullying message and watches parents traumatize their kids for Halloween.
10/29/2019
Tosh.0
S11 • E18
November 5, 2019 - Pot Brothers at Law
Daniel breaks down a video of a father-son napping duo, meets two brothers who practice law and have a penchant for pot, and helps Todd Glass tame his prank show.
11/05/2019
Tosh.0
S11 • E19
November 12, 2019 - Dumped Wife's Revenge
Daniel suffers an unfortunate pool-ball injury, sits down with a divorcee-turned-Instagram influencer and starts a podcast dedicated to trashing an old foe.
11/12/2019
Tosh.0
S11 • E20
2019 Year In Review
Daniel continues to carry the weight of the entire network, looks back at the most memorable moments of 2019 and helps the Hallmark Channel diversify.
11/19/2019
Tosh.0
S12 • E1
September 15, 2020 - RIP Castro
Daniel explains ballistic trajectory, gives a heartfelt tribute to his departed dog, breaks down a zero gravity upchuck and has a virtual reality reunion with a deceased loved one.
09/15/2020
Tosh.0
S12 • E2
Tosh.0
S12 • E3
September 29, 2020 - Trap Gardener
Daniel reacts to a painful horse run-in, gets unconventional gardening tips from viral plant enthusiast Freedella De Vil and takes inspiration from a Turkish chef's no-look cooking approach.
09/29/2020
Tosh.0
S12 • E4
October 6, 2020 - Cat Food Reviewer
Daniel breaks down a video of a water buffalo rampage, interviews a YouTube cat food reviewer who doesn't own a cat and uses the power of energy healing to harass his staff.
10/06/2020
Tosh.0
S12 • E5
October 13, 2020 - Bodybuilder Vs
Daniel has unanswered questions about a flooded motel, interviews a man who's built up his body only so he can destroy it, and pitches a product to help public poopers.
10/13/2020
Tosh.0
S12 • E6
October 20, 2020 - Popstar Nima
Daniel receives high tech communion, has coffee with an overtly sexual pop singer, and goes toe-to-toe with a viral painting star.
10/20/2020
Tosh.0
S12 • E7
October 27, 2020 - Rax Roast Beef Guy
Daniel calls 911 regarding a superhero being "attacked" at a barbecue, meets a man obsessed with seasonal Halloween stores and reveals unexpected objects extracted from peoples' bodies.
10/27/2020
Tosh.0
S12 • E8
November 10, 2020 - Nill the Cat
Daniel ensures proper COVID protocols are followed at a school dance, learns Siri's kinks, talks to a tech-savvy man who dresses like a cat and analyzes the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
11/10/2020
Tosh.0
S12 • E9
November 17, 2020 - Ruairi Rap Reviews
Daniel cleans up the mess left by a viral pee video, introduces a 13-year-old rap critic to some classic tracks and shines a light on some celebrities' side gigs.
11/17/2020
Tosh.0
S12 • E10
November 24, 2020 - The Masked CeWEBrity Singer
Daniel breaks down security footage of a hostile hotel check-in, catches up with some past musical guests and looks back at the year 2020.
11/24/2020
Tosh.0S12 E10
2020 Year in Review - Uncensored
Daniel sums up a year defined by a pandemic and attempts to look back at the best of the show.
11/24/2020
Tosh.0S12 E10
Where Are They Now?: The Masked CeWEBrity Singer
Daniel and his fellow judges try to guess which past musical guests are behind the masks in a star-lacking singing competition.
11/24/2020