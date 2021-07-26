The Daily Showography of Lindsey Graham

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Daily Show chronicles the life of senator and lifelong bachelor Lindsey Graham, whose insatiable lust for power fueled a hot and heavy political career.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Opening Ceremony Attire Gets Weird at the Olympics
Dulcé Sloan honors the opening of the 2021 Summer Olympics by roasting the fashion choices on display at the Parade of Nations, including Colombia's cowboy hats and Ukraine's fanny packs.
07/26/2021
Exclusive
05:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Desi Lydic Interviews an Ex-QAnon Follower
Desi Lydic talks to Lenka Perron, a former online conspiracy theorist, who describes how she inadvertently got sucked into the QAnon community, thanks in part to the power of social media.
07/27/2021
Exclusive
04:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 CP Time - America's Trailblazing Black Gymnasts
Roy Wood Jr. discusses pioneering Black gymnasts, such as Sid Oglesby, who became the first African American to win an NCAA title, and Gabby Douglas, who achieved unparalleled Olympic glory.
07/28/2021
Exclusive
02:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Olympic Hugging Highlights
Michael Kosta breaks down the intricacies of his favorite athletic event on display at the 2021 Olympics: the coach's hug.
08/03/2021
Exclusive
02:18
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Hottest Take - The Olympics
Roy Wood Jr. kicks off a round of super-edgy takes on the Olympics with fel-low correspondents Dulcé Sloan, Michael Kosta and Desi Lydic.
08/04/2021
Exclusive
03:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Roy Wood Jr.'s Favorite Olympic Moments
Roy Wood Jr. gives a rundown of Tokyo Olympics highlights, including runner Sifan Hassan's unlikely comeback, tennis player Novak Djokovic's temper tantrum and a basketball-shooting robot.
08/05/2021
Exclusive
04:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Dul-Sayin' - Racism and Public Swimming Pools
Dulcé Sloan examines the history of America's once-popular public swimming pools and explains how racism led to their sudden decline in the 1950s.
08/10/2021
Exclusive
05:18
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Why Are There No Black Women in the Senate?
Dulcé Sloan talks to Stefanie Brown James, co-founder of The Collective PAC, about the current lack of Black women in the U.S. Senate and what her organization is doing to change that.
08/12/2021
Exclusive
04:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 CP Time - A Conversation with Frederica Wilson
Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson chats with Roy Wood Jr. about her morning routine, her mentorship program for at-risk youth and her penchant for wearing bold, eye-catching hats.
08/12/2021
Exclusive
02:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 How to Unquarantinify - Going to the Movies
Michael Kosta re-educates the public on how to go to the movies, with tips on phone etiquette, mindfulness of other viewers and more.
08/18/2021
Exclusive
08:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 The Daily Showography of Lindsey Graham
The Daily Show chronicles the life of senator and lifelong bachelor Lindsey Graham, whose insatiable lust for power fueled a hot and heavy political career.
08/19/2021
Exclusive
06:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Anti-Vaccine Rally in NYC
Jordan Klepper pays a visit to an anti-vaccination rally in New York City, where protesters are demonstrating against Mayor Bill de Blasio's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
08/23/2021
Exclusive
11:43
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 The Daily Showography of Chris Cuomo
The Daily Show traces Chris Cuomo's career as a chest-thumping news bro and highlights the aftermath of his bout with COVID-19 and his ethically dubious advisory role to his brother Andrew.
08/27/2021
Exclusive
01:23
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 HorseyVax Is Horse Medicine for People
Michael Kosta introduces an alternative approach to COVID-19 prevention for vaccine-wary Americans -- and horses.
08/31/2021
Highlight
04:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E109Rudy Giuliani's Wild 9/11 Speech & Trump's Boxing Match Gig
Rudy Giuliani goes on an unhinged rant at an event commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11, and Donald Trump decides to spend the somber occasion as a commentator for a boxing match.
09/13/2021
Highlight
06:49
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E109Another Troubling COVID-19 Variant Emerges
The World Health Organization sounds an alarm about the aggressive rise of the Mu COVID-19 variant, and Roy Wood Jr. is seriously freaked out about the implications.
09/13/2021
Highlight
08:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E109Biden's Vaccination Mandate & Republican Backlash
President Biden proposes a sweeping executive order requiring vaccination for a vast majority of employees in the U.S., sparking melodramatic displays of outrage from the GOP.
09/13/2021
Highlight
02:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E109Taco Bell's Bizarre Environmental Initiative
Taco Bell rolls out a program for customers to mail back their used packets of hot sauce in order to prevent the packaging from ending up in a landfill.
09/13/2021
Interview
09:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E109Anthony Fauci - Countering COVID-19 Vaccine Untruths
Infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses how the effort to sway vaccine-wary Americans may lead to government mandates and talks about his fight against vaccine disinformation.
09/13/2021
Interview
08:48
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E110Gabrielle Union - "You Got Anything Stronger?"
Actor, author and producer Gabrielle Union discusses her experience at the 2021 Met Gala and her book "You Got Anything Stronger?," a collection of revealing essays about her life.
09/14/2021
