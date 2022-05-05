The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Mass Shootings - Too Many Doors

Season 27 E 92 • 06/02/2022

Republican politicians blame America's mass shootings on an excessive amount of doors, and Michael Kosta talks to tourists to find out how other countries deal with the door problem.

15:41

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E89
Interest Rate Hike & NASA Sends Nudes

The Federal Reserve raises interest rates to curb inflation, a leaked video shows Rep. Madison Cawthorn engaging in nude horseplay, and NASA plans to send images of naked humans to space.
05/05/2022
Interview
09:58

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E89
Alex Burns & Jonathan Martin - "This Will Not Pass"

New York Times journalists Alex Burns and Jonathan Martin discuss their book "This Will Not Pass," which examines petty feuds in the Trump administration and the duplicity of politicians.
05/05/2022
Interview
16:23

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E90
Kellyanne Conway - "Here's the Deal"

Kellyanne Conway, a former aide to President Trump, discusses conflicting accounts of her response to the 2020 election, policy remedies to school shootings and her memoir "Here's the Deal."
05/31/2022
Highlight
10:35

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E90
Absurd Gun Debate as America Reels from Mass Shootings

After a devastating mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, TX, Canada announces a major gun reform bill and conservatives in the U.S. blame the violence on everything but guns.
05/31/2022
Highlight
04:32

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E90
Ronny Chieng Teaches You About Asians - Unsung Sports Heroes

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Ronny Chieng highlights trailblazing Asian-American athletes, including Wally Yonamine, Victoria Manalo Draves and Kim Ng.
05/31/2022
Highlight
14:06

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E91
U.S. Sends Ukraine Missiles & Racist "Star Wars" Fans

The U.S. provides defensive missiles to Ukraine, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" star Moses Ingram endures racist backlash for her role, and Indian parents sue their son for not providing a grandchild.
06/01/2022
Interview
09:16

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E91
Akwaeke Emezi - "You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty"

Nigerian author Akwaeke Emezi talks about switching genres as a writer and their first romance novel, "You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty."
06/01/2022
Interview
07:10

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E91
Chris Murphy - Fighting for Gun Control Laws in the Senate

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy discusses his plea for gun control reform on the Senate floor after the mass shooting in Uvalde, TX, and the gun lobby's outsized influence on the GOP.
06/01/2022
Highlight
13:16

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E92
The Queen's Jubilee, GOP Poll Worker Plot & Micro Robots

Queen Elizabeth II marks 70 years on the throne, the GOP plots to install partisan poll workers, engineers build the world's tiniest robot, and delivery drivers admit eating customers' food.
06/02/2022
Interview
10:46

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E92
Sergiy Kyslytsya - The Global Response to Russia's Invasion

Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's representative to the U.N., discusses the challenges of eliciting international support against Russia and why surrendering Donbas is a nonstarter.
06/02/2022
Highlight
05:12

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E92
Interview
07:58

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E93
Bobby Brown - "Bobby Brown: Every Little Step"

R&B legend Bobby Brown reflects on his eventful life and career, public perceptions of him over the years, his sobriety journey and his show "Bobby Brown: Every Little Step."
06/06/2022
Highlight
12:46

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E93
U.S.-North Korea Missile Missives & Ohio Trans Sports Bill

North Korea and the U.S. exchange saber-rattling missile launches, Ohio lawmakers pass a shocking bill aimed at transgender child athletes, and companies clumsily commercialize Juneteenth.
06/06/2022
Highlight
09:39

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E93
Votedemic 2022 - Primary Race for the Mayor of L.A.

Trevor covers the Los Angeles mayoral race between progressive Karen Bass and billionaire Rick Caruso, whose anti-homeless rhetoric and celebrity endorsements appear to be a political plus.
06/06/2022
Highlight
17:18

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E94
Turkey Name Change, Stolen Ukrainian Grain & New NY Gun Laws

The nation of Turkey officially changes its name, Russia exploits a global grain shortage, and New York state passes gun reform laws in response to America's mass shooting crisis.
06/07/2022
Highlight
06:59

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E94
Disagree to Disagree with Roy Wood Jr. - Ammon Bundy

In an era of heightened political division in the U.S., Roy Wood Jr. tries to find common ground with anti-government extremist Ammon Bundy, who is running for governor of Idaho.
06/07/2022
Interview
10:57

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E94
Eliot Schrefer - "Queer Ducks (and Other Animals)"

In this extended interview, Eliot Schrefer discusses "Queer Ducks (and Other Animals)," his book about the prevalence of same-sex sexual behavior throughout the animal kingdom.
06/07/2022
Highlight
18:11

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E95
January 6 Hearings, Golf Goes Saudi & Punctuality Popularity

House Democrats gear up for the January 6 committee hearings, Saudi Arabia's new golf league stirs controversy, and punctuality at work gets popular.
06/08/2022
Highlight
06:45

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E95
Roy Wood Jr. Examines Brooklyn's Gentrification Problem

Roy Wood Jr. hits the streets of Brooklyn to talk to Black residents about the growing challenges of gentrification.
06/08/2022
Interview
06:03

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E95
Iman Vellani - "Ms. Marvel"

Actor Iman Vellani chats about being a lifelong fan of the Marvel movies and comics, what it means personally to portray a Muslim superhero and her new series "Ms. Marvel."
06/08/2022
Highlight
16:17

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E96
Gas Prices Soar & Mexico's President Snubs Biden

Consumers get creative to deal with high gas prices, the House approves gun control legislation that has zero chance of passing the Senate, and Mexico declines to attend a U.S. summit.
06/09/2022
