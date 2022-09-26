The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

A Special Message from Trevor Noah

Season 27 E 140 • 09/29/2022

Trevor gratefully reflects on his seven-year journey as host of The Daily Show and delivers a special announcement.

Interview
07:40

Christiane Amanpour - "Amanpour and Company" and Iran Unrest
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E137

CNN International journalist Christiane Amanpour discusses the abrupt cancellation of her interview with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in New York after her refusal to wear a head scarf.
09/26/2022
Highlight
05:11

Ronny Chieng Teaches You About Asians - K-Pop
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E138

Ronny Chieng highlights the long history of K-pop, tracing its roots back to The Kim Sisters in the 1950s and exploring how it became a contemporary global phenomenon via groups like BTS.
09/27/2022
Interview
11:49

William MacAskill - "What We Owe the Future"
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E138

Oxford professor and philosopher William MacAskill discusses effective altruism, how donating half his income to meaningful causes has changed his life and his book "What We Owe the Future."
09/27/2022
Highlight
13:05

Putin's Sham Referendum & Pre-Pandemic Traffic Returns
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E138

NASA crashes a spacecraft into an asteroid, Vladimir Putin pressures Ukrainians to vote in favor of joining the Russian Federation, and U.S. traffic jams return to pre-pandemic levels.
09/27/2022
Interview
11:13

Mark Cuban - "Shark Tank" and Cost Plus Drugs
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E139

Mark Cuban discusses the legacy of "Shark Tank," his unique perspective as an NBA fan and Dallas Mavericks owner and disrupting the pharmaceutical industry with his business Cost Plus Drugs.
09/28/2022
Highlight
13:08

Hurricane Ian in Florida, Biden Gaffe & Weird Flight Noises
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E139

Hurricane Ian slams into Florida with catastrophic force, President Biden accidentally gives a shoutout to a deceased congresswoman, and bizarre noises come through a plane's P.A. system.
09/28/2022
Highlight
05:23

Project: Conspiracy - Ice Cream Trucks
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E139

Amateur sleuth Kevin Matthew Kelp (Michael Kosta) goes undercover to get the scoop on a deep state conspiracy involving government surveillance from ice cream trucks.
09/28/2022
Highlight
10:09

Hurricane Ian Response, Trump Book Revelations & More
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E140

Floridians become Good Samaritans in the wake of Hurricane Ian, President Trump sought advice from his Diet Coke valet, and Ronny Chieng discusses Vice President Kamala Harris's DMZ visit.
09/29/2022
Interview
05:21

Iman - "Supreme Models"
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E140

Supermodel and entrepreneur Iman discusses her involvement in the documentary "Supreme Models," the first-ever documentary centered on Black beauty, and the importance of models of color.
09/29/2022
Highlight
03:23

Thinking Out Loud - Opportunistic Internet Arguers
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E140

Trevor shares his thoughts with the audience about the typically reductive and toxic nature of social media discourse.
09/29/2022
Highlight
05:13

Highlight
04:43

The Right Stuff Dating App & Introducing Hate F**k
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E1

The Right Stuff emerges as a conservative-friendly dating app, and Trevor rolls out an alternative service guaranteed to create a spark.
10/03/2022
Interview
06:40

Cliff "Method Man" Smith - "On the Come Up"
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E1

Rapper, actor and original member of Wu-Tang Clan Cliff "Method Man" Smith talks about his movie "On the Come Up" and his commitment to maintaining his creative integrity.
10/03/2022
Highlight
16:00

Kim Kardashian's Crypto Fine & Putin's Ukraine Annexation
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E1

The SEC fines Kim Kardashian for her shady cryptocurrency promotion, a cheating scandal rocks the world of competitive fishing, and Vladimir Putin illegally annexes regions in Ukraine.
10/03/2022
Highlight
08:37

Fringe-Watching - Herschel Walker
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E2

Trevor highlights Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, whose prideful ignorance and revelations of abandoning his children and financing an abortion haven't hurt his GOP standing.
10/04/2022
Interview
09:17

Cori Bush - "The Forerunner"
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E2

Democratic Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush discusses the slow-paced inner workings of Congress, how her past trauma informs her work as a lawmaker and her book "The Forerunner."
10/04/2022
Highlight
11:50

Gators Take Over Florida, Iran Protests & Musk vs. Twitter
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E2

Alligators menace Floridians in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Iranian women and girls protest their government's oppressive regime, and Elon Musk decides to buy Twitter again.
10/04/2022
Highlight
15:22

Aaron Judge Breaks Record, "Best Before" Backlash & More
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E3

Yankees player Aaron Judge breaks a historic home run record, "best before" food labels are scrutinized for causing waste, and "House of the Dragon" faces backlash for its dark lighting.
10/05/2022
Interview
15:42

Maggie Haberman - "Confidence Man" - Extended Interview
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E3

New York Times senior political correspondent Maggie Haberman discusses her book "Confidence Man," which takes a deep dive into the personality, presidency and ambitions of Donald Trump.
10/05/2022
Highlight
06:59

The Rise of Ultimate Pillow Fighting
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E3

Ronny Chieng sits down with Steve Williams, the CEO and founder of Pillow Fight Championship, before training for the sport with Roy Wood Jr. and fighting Leo "Capoeira" Carvalho.
10/05/2022
Interview
14:33

Constance Wu - "Making a Scene" - Extended Interview
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E4

Actor and "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" star Constance Wu talks about her unconventional and deeply personal memoir "Making a Scene."
10/06/2022
