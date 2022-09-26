A Special Message from Trevor Noah

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Interview
07:40
Christiane Amanpour - "Amanpour and Company" and Iran UnrestThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E137
CNN International journalist Christiane Amanpour discusses the abrupt cancellation of her interview with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in New York after her refusal to wear a head scarf.
09/26/2022
Highlight
05:11
Ronny Chieng Teaches You About Asians - K-PopThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E138
Ronny Chieng highlights the long history of K-pop, tracing its roots back to The Kim Sisters in the 1950s and exploring how it became a contemporary global phenomenon via groups like BTS.
09/27/2022
Interview
11:49
William MacAskill - "What We Owe the Future"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E138
Oxford professor and philosopher William MacAskill discusses effective altruism, how donating half his income to meaningful causes has changed his life and his book "What We Owe the Future."
09/27/2022
Highlight
13:05
Putin's Sham Referendum & Pre-Pandemic Traffic ReturnsThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E138
NASA crashes a spacecraft into an asteroid, Vladimir Putin pressures Ukrainians to vote in favor of joining the Russian Federation, and U.S. traffic jams return to pre-pandemic levels.
09/27/2022
Interview
11:13
Mark Cuban - "Shark Tank" and Cost Plus DrugsThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E139
Mark Cuban discusses the legacy of "Shark Tank," his unique perspective as an NBA fan and Dallas Mavericks owner and disrupting the pharmaceutical industry with his business Cost Plus Drugs.
09/28/2022
Highlight
13:08
Hurricane Ian in Florida, Biden Gaffe & Weird Flight NoisesThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E139
Hurricane Ian slams into Florida with catastrophic force, President Biden accidentally gives a shoutout to a deceased congresswoman, and bizarre noises come through a plane's P.A. system.
09/28/2022
Highlight
05:23
Project: Conspiracy - Ice Cream TrucksThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E139
Amateur sleuth Kevin Matthew Kelp (Michael Kosta) goes undercover to get the scoop on a deep state conspiracy involving government surveillance from ice cream trucks.
09/28/2022
Highlight
10:09
Hurricane Ian Response, Trump Book Revelations & MoreThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E140
Floridians become Good Samaritans in the wake of Hurricane Ian, President Trump sought advice from his Diet Coke valet, and Ronny Chieng discusses Vice President Kamala Harris's DMZ visit.
09/29/2022
Interview
05:21
Iman - "Supreme Models"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E140
Supermodel and entrepreneur Iman discusses her involvement in the documentary "Supreme Models," the first-ever documentary centered on Black beauty, and the importance of models of color.
09/29/2022
Highlight
03:23
Thinking Out Loud - Opportunistic Internet ArguersThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E140
Trevor shares his thoughts with the audience about the typically reductive and toxic nature of social media discourse.
09/29/2022
Highlight
05:13
Highlight
04:43
The Right Stuff Dating App & Introducing Hate F**kThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E1
The Right Stuff emerges as a conservative-friendly dating app, and Trevor rolls out an alternative service guaranteed to create a spark.
10/03/2022
Interview
06:40
Cliff "Method Man" Smith - "On the Come Up"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E1
Rapper, actor and original member of Wu-Tang Clan Cliff "Method Man" Smith talks about his movie "On the Come Up" and his commitment to maintaining his creative integrity.
10/03/2022
Highlight
16:00
Kim Kardashian's Crypto Fine & Putin's Ukraine AnnexationThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E1
The SEC fines Kim Kardashian for her shady cryptocurrency promotion, a cheating scandal rocks the world of competitive fishing, and Vladimir Putin illegally annexes regions in Ukraine.
10/03/2022
Highlight
08:37
Fringe-Watching - Herschel WalkerThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E2
Trevor highlights Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, whose prideful ignorance and revelations of abandoning his children and financing an abortion haven't hurt his GOP standing.
10/04/2022
Interview
09:17
Cori Bush - "The Forerunner"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E2
Democratic Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush discusses the slow-paced inner workings of Congress, how her past trauma informs her work as a lawmaker and her book "The Forerunner."
10/04/2022
Highlight
11:50
Gators Take Over Florida, Iran Protests & Musk vs. TwitterThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E2
Alligators menace Floridians in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Iranian women and girls protest their government's oppressive regime, and Elon Musk decides to buy Twitter again.
10/04/2022
Highlight
15:22
Aaron Judge Breaks Record, "Best Before" Backlash & MoreThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E3
Yankees player Aaron Judge breaks a historic home run record, "best before" food labels are scrutinized for causing waste, and "House of the Dragon" faces backlash for its dark lighting.
10/05/2022
Interview
15:42
Maggie Haberman - "Confidence Man" - Extended InterviewThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E3
New York Times senior political correspondent Maggie Haberman discusses her book "Confidence Man," which takes a deep dive into the personality, presidency and ambitions of Donald Trump.
10/05/2022
Highlight
06:59
The Rise of Ultimate Pillow FightingThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E3
Ronny Chieng sits down with Steve Williams, the CEO and founder of Pillow Fight Championship, before training for the sport with Roy Wood Jr. and fighting Leo "Capoeira" Carvalho.
10/05/2022
