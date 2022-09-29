The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Aaron Judge Breaks Record, "Best Before" Backlash & More

Season 28 E 3 • 10/05/2022

Yankees player Aaron Judge breaks a historic home run record, "best before" food labels are scrutinized for causing waste, and "House of the Dragon" faces backlash for its dark lighting.

More

Watching

Highlight
03:23

Thinking Out Loud - Opportunistic Internet Arguers
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E140

Trevor shares his thoughts with the audience about the typically reductive and toxic nature of social media discourse.
09/29/2022
Highlight
05:13

A Special Message from Trevor Noah
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E140

Trevor gratefully reflects on his seven-year journey as host of The Daily Show and delivers a special announcement.
09/29/2022
Highlight
04:43

The Right Stuff Dating App & Introducing Hate F**k
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E1

The Right Stuff emerges as a conservative-friendly dating app, and Trevor rolls out an alternative service guaranteed to create a spark.
10/03/2022
Interview
06:40

Cliff "Method Man" Smith - "On the Come Up"
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E1

Rapper, actor and original member of Wu-Tang Clan Cliff "Method Man" Smith talks about his movie "On the Come Up" and his commitment to maintaining his creative integrity.
10/03/2022
Highlight
16:00

Kim Kardashian's Crypto Fine & Putin's Ukraine Annexation
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E1

The SEC fines Kim Kardashian for her shady cryptocurrency promotion, a cheating scandal rocks the world of competitive fishing, and Vladimir Putin illegally annexes regions in Ukraine.
10/03/2022
Highlight
08:37

Fringe-Watching - Herschel Walker
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E2

Trevor highlights Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, whose prideful ignorance and revelations of abandoning his children and financing an abortion haven't hurt his GOP standing.
10/04/2022
Interview
09:17

Cori Bush - "The Forerunner"
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E2

Democratic Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush discusses the slow-paced inner workings of Congress, how her past trauma informs her work as a lawmaker and her book "The Forerunner."
10/04/2022
Highlight
11:50

Gators Take Over Florida, Iran Protests & Musk vs. Twitter
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E2

Alligators menace Floridians in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Iranian women and girls protest their government's oppressive regime, and Elon Musk decides to buy Twitter again.
10/04/2022
Interview
15:42

Maggie Haberman - "Confidence Man" - Extended Interview
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E3

New York Times senior political correspondent Maggie Haberman discusses her book "Confidence Man," which takes a deep dive into the personality, presidency and ambitions of Donald Trump.
10/05/2022
Highlight
06:59

The Rise of Ultimate Pillow Fighting
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E3

Ronny Chieng sits down with Steve Williams, the CEO and founder of Pillow Fight Championship, before training for the sport with Roy Wood Jr. and fighting Leo "Capoeira" Carvalho.
10/05/2022
Highlight
15:22

Aaron Judge Breaks Record, "Best Before" Backlash & More
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E3

Yankees player Aaron Judge breaks a historic home run record, "best before" food labels are scrutinized for causing waste, and "House of the Dragon" faces backlash for its dark lighting.
10/05/2022
Interview
14:33

Constance Wu - "Making a Scene" - Extended Interview
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E4

Actor and "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" star Constance Wu talks about her unconventional and deeply personal memoir "Making a Scene."
10/06/2022
Highlight
05:47

Herschel Walker's GOP-Backed Abortion Hypocrisy
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E4

Republicans rally behind Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker in the wake of revelations that he paid for an abortion, and Desi Lydic comes to Walker's defense, Fox News-style.
10/06/2022
Highlight
09:45

So Much News, So Little Time - Biden Marijuana Pardon & More
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E4

Saudi Arabia engineers a spike in oil prices, Trevor reports on fearmongering about fentanyl, President Biden pardons thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession and more.
10/06/2022
Highlight
04:45

Vlad Gone Mad - Hackers Target U.S. Airport Websites
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E5

Ukrainians show resilience in the face of Vladimir Putin's missile strikes, pro-Russia hackers attack U.S. airport websites, and Desi Lydic reports on the fallout at LaGuardia Airport.
10/11/2022
Highlight
16:20

The Amazing Racism - Tommy Tuberville, Kanye West & More
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E5

Trevor covers shocking racist comments made by Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville, Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez and Kanye West, and Ronny Chieng weighs in.
10/11/2022
Interview
10:18

Michael Fanone - "Hold the Line"
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E5

Former Washington, D.C., police officer Michael Fanone discusses his book "Hold the Line," in which he reflects on his brutal experience during the January 6 Capitol riot and its aftermath.
10/11/2022
Interview
08:08

Ghetto Gastro - "Black Power Kitchen"
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E6

Ghetto Gastro founders Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao and Lester Walker discuss their book "Black Power Kitchen" and how they use food as a vehicle for creative expression and social commentary.
10/12/2022
Highlight
07:13

Votedemic 2022 - Our Crumbling Election Infrastructure
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E6

Desi Lydic meets with Democracy Fund's Tammy Patrick and Runbeck Election Services CEO Jeff Ellington to find out how a national paper shortage is putting America's elections in jeopardy.
10/12/2022
Highlight
15:21

Gig Economy Upended, Votedemic 2022 & Fat Bear Scandal
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E6

President Biden aims to give employee status to gig workers, Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman faces questions about his health, and Fat Bear Week is rocked by a voting scandal.
10/12/2022
Highlight
02:45

Meet Trump's Special Master
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E7

Donald Trump's special master Judge Raymond Dearie (Michael Kosta) gives an inside look at his unenviable job of sorting through the boxes of classified documents stashed at Mar-a-Lago.
10/13/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

South Park: The End of Obesity Trailer

South Park takes on the weight-loss drug craze in this exclusive event, streaming May 24 on Paramount+.
05/15/2024
Trailer
01:49

"South Park: Snow Day!" Trailer
South Park

Join your favorite South Park characters as they fight for neighborhood dominance during a blizzard in "South Park: Snow Day!," available now.
03/26/2024
Trailer
00:28

Make the Most of a Day Off with "South Park: Snow Day!"
South ParkS26

Join Cartman and the neighborhood kids as they battle Stan, who has his own ideas about the rules of their fantasy game, in the "South Park: Snow Day!" video game, now available to preorder.
12/21/2023
Trailer
01:00

"Star Trek: very Short Treks" Has Lightyears of Laughs
Star Trek: very Short TreksS1

Relive the classic vibe of "Star Trek: The Animated Series," and join Riker, Spock and more Starfleet faces on the bite-sized journeys of "Star Trek: very Short Treks," now streaming.
11/22/2023
Trailer
01:00

Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack

A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022