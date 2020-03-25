The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Moscow Goes Into Lockdown & Boris Johnson Comes Down with the Coronavirus
Season 25 E 80 • 03/30/2020
Over 700,000 people are infected with COVID-19 worldwide, Moscow announces a lockdown, and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for the virus.
More
Watching
Highlight
05:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E78Trump Appalls Experts with a Call to Reopen America by Easter
President Trump says he hopes to reopen the U.S. by Easter, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo fumes over a lack of federal assistance amid hospital equipment shortages.
03/25/2020
Interview
05:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E78Dr. Vivek Murthy - The "Together" Author on Arming Health Care Workers Against the Coronavirus
Former U.S. Surgeon General and "Together" author Dr. Vivek Murthy discusses the urgency of providing medical professionals with the protection and equipment they need.
03/25/2020
Highlight
05:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E78America's $2 Trillion Stimulus Package, Good News from China & Not-So-Good News for Prince Charles
Senate Republicans and Democrats agree to pump $2 trillion into the economy, China makes progress against the pandemic, and Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19.
03/25/2020
Highlight
03:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E78Ronny Chieng Checks In from Australia
Ronny Chieng finds himself stuck in an Australian hotel during the pandemic, and shares a firsthand account of what it's like to be tested for the coronavirus.
03/25/2020
Highlight
03:27
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E79Pornhub Donates Masks, Brazilian Gangs Do Their Part & Coronavirus Misinformation Goes Viral
Pornhub chips in to provide much-needed masks to hospitals, Brazil's gangs fight the pandemic by imposing curfews on citizens, and COVID-19 misinformation spreads online.
03/26/2020
Highlight
03:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E79Tourists Aren't Welcome in Florida, Alaska and Hawaii
Florida, Alaska and Hawaii attempt to deter out-of-staters from visiting during the coronavirus crisis, and Trevor gives the states an assist by releasing anti-tourism ads.
03/26/2020
Interview
13:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E79Dr. Anthony Fauci - Hard Facts About the Coronavirus and Social Distancing as a Moral Responsibility
Immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci explains what makes COVID-19 so dangerous and sets the record straight about available treatments and how people can avoid catching the virus.
03/26/2020
Highlight
05:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E80Dr. Peter Hotez on the Struggle to Contain and Cure the Coronavirus
Jaboukie Young-White talks to global infectious diseases expert Dr. Peter Hotez about the threat COVID-19 poses to young people and the challenge of developing a vaccine.
03/30/2020
Interview
07:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E80Gavin Newsom - How California Is Combating the Coronavirus
California Governor Gavin Newsom talks about his effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 and discusses the conflict and cooperation between states and the federal government.
03/30/2020
Highlight
08:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E80President Trump Is Basically Joe Exotic from "Tiger King"
As the coronavirus crisis rages on, Trevor highlights the alarming similarities between President Trump and Joe Exotic on the wildly popular Netflix docuseries "Tiger King."
03/30/2020
Highlight
01:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E80Moscow Goes Into Lockdown & Boris Johnson Comes Down with the Coronavirus
Over 700,000 people are infected with COVID-19 worldwide, Moscow announces a lockdown, and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for the virus.
03/30/2020
Highlight
10:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E81Positive Pandemic News in New York City, Wrong Leaders for This Moment & Andrew Cuomo Is Crushing It
New York City makes great strides in fortifying itself against the coronavirus, world leaders fail to rise to the occasion, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's popularity soars.
03/31/2020
Interview
07:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E81Kevin Love - Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis and Continuing to Create Community
Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love talks about his efforts to keep arena workers paid during the canceled NBA season and reflects on his ongoing mental health advocacy.
03/31/2020
Highlight
02:36
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E81What Day Is It?
After over two weeks of social distancing at home, Trevor tries to figure out which day it is with the help of correspondents Roy Wood Jr., Dulce Sloan and Michael Kosta.
03/31/2020
Highlight
04:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E82Andrew Yang on COVID-19 Relief Checks and Universal Basic Income
Ronny Chieng talks to Andrew Yang about the federal plan to send cash to Americans during the coronavirus pandemic and its similarity to his universal basic income proposal.
04/01/2020
Interview
07:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E82Gretchen Whitmer - All Hands on Deck in Michigan and the Need to Put Politics Aside
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer discusses her state's battle with COVID-19, the need for federal aid and President Trump referring to her as "that woman from Michigan."
04/01/2020
Highlight
03:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E82No April Fools' Gags About COVID-19 Allowed, Second Waves in Asia & Pandemic Block Parties
Governments ban April Fools' Day pranks about COVID-19, some Asian nations experience a second wave of the virus, and upstate New Yorkers attend parties from a distance.
04/01/2020
Highlight
05:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E82Trump Suddenly Gets Serious About Coronavirus While Still Casting Blame
President Trump adopts an uncharacteristically dire tone about the coronavirus pandemic while managing to blame it on his impeachment, China and Barack Obama.
04/01/2020
Highlight
06:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E83Scientists Team Up to Fight COVID-19, Unemployment Soars in the U.S. & Security for Anthony Fauci
Scientists collaborate and focus all of their research on COVID-19, 6.6 million Americans file for unemployment in one week, and Dr. Anthony Fauci gets a security detail.
04/02/2020
Highlight
01:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E83Sweatpants of Glory
Battle-ready Roy Wood Jr. answers the call of duty and does his part in the war against the coronavirus pandemic.
04/02/2020
Interview
22:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E83Bill Gates - Sounding the Alarm About Pandemics and the Challenges That Lie Ahead
Bill Gates explains why he warned against the threat of pandemics in a 2015 TED Talk and discusses progress made to fight COVID-19 and the ultimate need for a vaccine.
04/02/2020
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021