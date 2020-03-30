The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Trump Suddenly Gets Serious About Coronavirus While Still Casting Blame
Season 25 E 82 • 04/01/2020
President Trump adopts an uncharacteristically dire tone about the coronavirus pandemic while managing to blame it on his impeachment, China and Barack Obama.
More
Watching
Highlight
05:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E80Dr. Peter Hotez on the Struggle to Contain and Cure the Coronavirus
Jaboukie Young-White talks to global infectious diseases expert Dr. Peter Hotez about the threat COVID-19 poses to young people and the challenge of developing a vaccine.
03/30/2020
Interview
07:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E80Gavin Newsom - How California Is Combating the Coronavirus
California Governor Gavin Newsom talks about his effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 and discusses the conflict and cooperation between states and the federal government.
03/30/2020
Highlight
01:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E80Moscow Goes Into Lockdown & Boris Johnson Comes Down with the Coronavirus
Over 700,000 people are infected with COVID-19 worldwide, Moscow announces a lockdown, and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for the virus.
03/30/2020
Highlight
08:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E80President Trump Is Basically Joe Exotic from "Tiger King"
As the coronavirus crisis rages on, Trevor highlights the alarming similarities between President Trump and Joe Exotic on the wildly popular Netflix docuseries "Tiger King."
03/30/2020
Highlight
10:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E81Positive Pandemic News in New York City, Wrong Leaders for This Moment & Andrew Cuomo Is Crushing It
New York City makes great strides in fortifying itself against the coronavirus, world leaders fail to rise to the occasion, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's popularity soars.
03/31/2020
Interview
07:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E81Kevin Love - Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis and Continuing to Create Community
Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love talks about his efforts to keep arena workers paid during the canceled NBA season and reflects on his ongoing mental health advocacy.
03/31/2020
Highlight
02:36
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E81What Day Is It?
After over two weeks of social distancing at home, Trevor tries to figure out which day it is with the help of correspondents Roy Wood Jr., Dulce Sloan and Michael Kosta.
03/31/2020
Highlight
04:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E82Andrew Yang on COVID-19 Relief Checks and Universal Basic Income
Ronny Chieng talks to Andrew Yang about the federal plan to send cash to Americans during the coronavirus pandemic and its similarity to his universal basic income proposal.
04/01/2020
Interview
07:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E82Gretchen Whitmer - All Hands on Deck in Michigan and the Need to Put Politics Aside
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer discusses her state's battle with COVID-19, the need for federal aid and President Trump referring to her as "that woman from Michigan."
04/01/2020
Highlight
03:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E82No April Fools' Gags About COVID-19 Allowed, Second Waves in Asia & Pandemic Block Parties
Governments ban April Fools' Day pranks about COVID-19, some Asian nations experience a second wave of the virus, and upstate New Yorkers attend parties from a distance.
04/01/2020
Highlight
05:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E82Trump Suddenly Gets Serious About Coronavirus While Still Casting Blame
President Trump adopts an uncharacteristically dire tone about the coronavirus pandemic while managing to blame it on his impeachment, China and Barack Obama.
04/01/2020
Highlight
06:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E83Scientists Team Up to Fight COVID-19, Unemployment Soars in the U.S. & Security for Anthony Fauci
Scientists collaborate and focus all of their research on COVID-19, 6.6 million Americans file for unemployment in one week, and Dr. Anthony Fauci gets a security detail.
04/02/2020
Highlight
01:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E83Sweatpants of Glory
Battle-ready Roy Wood Jr. answers the call of duty and does his part in the war against the coronavirus pandemic.
04/02/2020
Interview
22:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E83Bill Gates - Sounding the Alarm About Pandemics and the Challenges That Lie Ahead
Bill Gates explains why he warned against the threat of pandemics in a 2015 TED Talk and discusses progress made to fight COVID-19 and the ultimate need for a vaccine.
04/02/2020
Interview
06:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E84Jennifer Garner - Nourishing Schoolchildren During the Pandemic Crisis via Save with Stories
Jennifer Garner talks about how she teamed up with Amy Adams and other celebrities to create Save with Stories, an initiative aimed at providing food for impoverished kids.
04/06/2020
Highlight
05:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E84Trevor Learns How to Make a Protective Mask at Home
Trevor tries to figure out how to make a protective face mask with the help of correspondents Jaboukie Young-White, Dulce Sloan and Michael Kosta.
04/06/2020
Highlight
05:27
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E84Trump's Unsolicited Medical Advice, Good News from Abroad & Another "Tiger King" Episode
President Trump endorses an untested coronavirus treatment, Europe and South Korea's COVID-19 infection rates slow down, and Netflix might air a new "Tiger King" episode.
04/06/2020
Highlight
06:09
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E85Wisconsin Holds Its Primary Election Despite the Pandemic
The Republican-held legislature in Wisconsin refuses to postpone the state's primary election despite the major health risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
04/07/2020
Highlight
07:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E85A Ray of Sunshine, World Leaders Grappling with COVID-19 & Trump's Failure to Heed Dire Warnings
Trevor covers positive developments during the pandemic before discussing U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's move to intensive care and President Trump's lack of action.
04/07/2020
Highlight
04:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E85Trump's Best Word Bracket - Announcing the Best-Best Word
After 3 million votes were cast in a bracket that started with 64 words, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta reveal the winner of Trump's Best Word Bracket.
04/07/2020
Interview
06:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E85Gita Gopinath - The Coronavirus and Its Potential Effects on the World Economy
Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund Gita Gopinath discusses the challenges facing the global economy as mass shutdowns from the COVID-19 crisis continue.
04/07/2020
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021