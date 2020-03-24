The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Tourists Aren't Welcome in Florida, Alaska and Hawaii

Season 25 E 79 • 03/26/2020

Florida, Alaska and Hawaii attempt to deter out-of-staters from visiting during the coronavirus crisis, and Trevor gives the states an assist by releasing anti-tourism ads.

09:03

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E77
Trump Desperately Tries to Wish the Coronavirus Away

Against the advice of top medical experts, President Trump suggests putting an early end to social distancing in order to prevent greater economic carnage in the U.S.
03/24/2020
Interview
04:39

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E77
DJ D-Nice - Bringing Joy to the World of Social Distancing with "Homeschool at Club Quarantine"

DJ D-Nice talks about the origin of his wildly popular "Homeschool at Club Quarantine" party on Instagram and his upcoming collaboration with Michelle Obama.
03/24/2020
Highlight
03:09

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E77
Michael Kosta Gets to Know His Neighbors

Trevor checks in with happily self-quarantined correspondent Michael Kosta, who is killing time by spying on his neighbors via his trusty pair of binoculars.
03/24/2020
Highlight
05:16

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E77
Car Factories Churning Out Ventilators, More National Lockdowns & Businesses That Are Thriving

Car manufacturers step up to help with America's ventilator shortage, South Africa and the U.K. gear up for lockdowns, and some businesses get a boost from the coronavirus.
03/24/2020
Highlight
05:59

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E78
Trump Appalls Experts with a Call to Reopen America by Easter

President Trump says he hopes to reopen the U.S. by Easter, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo fumes over a lack of federal assistance amid hospital equipment shortages.
03/25/2020
Interview
05:39

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E78
Dr. Vivek Murthy - The "Together" Author on Arming Health Care Workers Against the Coronavirus

Former U.S. Surgeon General and "Together" author Dr. Vivek Murthy discusses the urgency of providing medical professionals with the protection and equipment they need.
03/25/2020
Highlight
05:28

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E78
America's $2 Trillion Stimulus Package, Good News from China & Not-So-Good News for Prince Charles

Senate Republicans and Democrats agree to pump $2 trillion into the economy, China makes progress against the pandemic, and Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19.
03/25/2020
Highlight
03:42

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E78
Ronny Chieng Checks In from Australia

Ronny Chieng finds himself stuck in an Australian hotel during the pandemic, and shares a firsthand account of what it's like to be tested for the coronavirus.
03/25/2020
Highlight
03:27

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E79
Pornhub Donates Masks, Brazilian Gangs Do Their Part & Coronavirus Misinformation Goes Viral

Pornhub chips in to provide much-needed masks to hospitals, Brazil's gangs fight the pandemic by imposing curfews on citizens, and COVID-19 misinformation spreads online.
03/26/2020
Interview
13:17

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E79
Dr. Anthony Fauci - Hard Facts About the Coronavirus and Social Distancing as a Moral Responsibility

Immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci explains what makes COVID-19 so dangerous and sets the record straight about available treatments and how people can avoid catching the virus.
03/26/2020
Highlight
03:17

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E79
Highlight
05:15

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E80
Dr. Peter Hotez on the Struggle to Contain and Cure the Coronavirus

Jaboukie Young-White talks to global infectious diseases expert Dr. Peter Hotez about the threat COVID-19 poses to young people and the challenge of developing a vaccine.
03/30/2020
Interview
07:40

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E80
Gavin Newsom - How California Is Combating the Coronavirus

California Governor Gavin Newsom talks about his effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 and discusses the conflict and cooperation between states and the federal government.
03/30/2020
Highlight
01:42

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E80
Moscow Goes Into Lockdown & Boris Johnson Comes Down with the Coronavirus

Over 700,000 people are infected with COVID-19 worldwide, Moscow announces a lockdown, and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for the virus.
03/30/2020
Highlight
08:04

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E80
President Trump Is Basically Joe Exotic from "Tiger King"

As the coronavirus crisis rages on, Trevor highlights the alarming similarities between President Trump and Joe Exotic on the wildly popular Netflix docuseries "Tiger King."
03/30/2020
Highlight
10:57

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E81
Positive Pandemic News in New York City, Wrong Leaders for This Moment & Andrew Cuomo Is Crushing It

New York City makes great strides in fortifying itself against the coronavirus, world leaders fail to rise to the occasion, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's popularity soars.
03/31/2020
Interview
07:26

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E81
Kevin Love - Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis and Continuing to Create Community

Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love talks about his efforts to keep arena workers paid during the canceled NBA season and reflects on his ongoing mental health advocacy.
03/31/2020
Highlight
02:36

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E81
What Day Is It?

After over two weeks of social distancing at home, Trevor tries to figure out which day it is with the help of correspondents Roy Wood Jr., Dulce Sloan and Michael Kosta.
03/31/2020
Highlight
04:05

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E82
Andrew Yang on COVID-19 Relief Checks and Universal Basic Income

Ronny Chieng talks to Andrew Yang about the federal plan to send cash to Americans during the coronavirus pandemic and its similarity to his universal basic income proposal.
04/01/2020
Interview
07:17

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E82
Gretchen Whitmer - All Hands on Deck in Michigan and the Need to Put Politics Aside

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer discusses her state's battle with COVID-19, the need for federal aid and President Trump referring to her as "that woman from Michigan."
04/01/2020
Highlight
03:11

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E82
No April Fools' Gags About COVID-19 Allowed, Second Waves in Asia & Pandemic Block Parties

Governments ban April Fools' Day pranks about COVID-19, some Asian nations experience a second wave of the virus, and upstate New Yorkers attend parties from a distance.
04/01/2020
