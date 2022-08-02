The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
I Apologize for Talking While You Were Talking - Big Games
Season 27 E 57 • 02/10/2022
Ronny Chieng and Roy Wood Jr. highlight China's controversial torchbearer at the Winter Olympics, the country's COVID-19 crackdowns on athletes and a surge in Big Game gambling in the U.S.
More
Watching
Interview
07:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E55Robert Glasper - "Black Radio III"
Robert Glasper discusses tapping into his eclectic musical background to collaborate with a wide range of artists across multiple genres and the release of his album "Black Radio III."
02/08/2022
Performance
04:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E55Robert Glasper featuring Ant Clemons - "Heaven's Here"
Robert Glasper and singer Ant Clemons perform "Heaven's Here" from Glasper's album "Black Radio III."
02/08/2022
Highlight
09:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E55Eric Adams Secretly Eats Fish & Mile High Club Flights
French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Russia's Vladimir Putin, New York City Mayor Eric Adams's veganism is called into question, and a jet company offers a Mile High Club experience.
02/08/2022
Highlight
08:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E56If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Racist History of Highways
Biden's infrastructure bill addressing racism in America's highway design draws backlash from Fox News, and Trevor breaks down how U.S. highways have decimated Black communities.
02/09/2022
Interview
11:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E56Frances Haugen - A Facebook Whistleblower Speaks Out
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen describes the platform's amplification of extremism, destructive mental health effects on kids and her advocacy for public oversight of social media.
02/09/2022
Highlight
04:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E56Dul-Sayin' - Celebrating Black Romance Novelists
Dulcé Sloan highlights the steamy prose of pioneering Black women who made their mark as romance novelists, including Beverly Jenkins, Rubie Saunders and Sandra Kitt.
02/09/2022
Highlight
06:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E56Feds Seize $4.5 Billion in Bitcoin
The Justice Department recovers money from a massive Bitcoin heist pulled off by a pair of hackers, and one of the alleged thieves possesses a talent for writing astonishingly bad rap songs.
02/09/2022
Highlight
08:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E57Florida's "Don't Say Gay" Bill & Trump's Document Flush
A Florida bill aims to ban teachers from discussing LGBTQ issues, a security guard defaces a painting at a Russian museum, and Donald Trump flushed documents down the toilet while president.
02/10/2022
Highlight
07:37
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E57Canadian Trucker Protest Continues
The ongoing trucker protest against COVID-19 vaccination policies in Canada creates chaos while gaining prominent right-wing support for similar disruptions in the U.S.
02/10/2022
Interview
07:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E57Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson - "Summer of Soul"
Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, drummer and cofounder of The Roots, discusses his documentary "Summer of Soul," which explores the cultural significance of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival.
02/10/2022
Highlight
06:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E57I Apologize for Talking While You Were Talking - Big Games
Ronny Chieng and Roy Wood Jr. highlight China's controversial torchbearer at the Winter Olympics, the country's COVID-19 crackdowns on athletes and a surge in Big Game gambling in the U.S.
02/10/2022
Interview
12:33
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E58India.Arie - Spotify and Joe Rogan, Pt. 1
Grammy Award-winning artist India.Arie makes the case that Spotify's business model exploits artists and discusses her viral video compilation of Joe Rogan's repeated use of the N-word.
02/14/2022
Interview
07:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E58India.Arie - Spotify and Joe Rogan, Pt. 3
Singer-songwriter India.Arie shares advice she received from her personal hero Maya Angelou, the importance of acknowledging ugly truths and the cleansing power of messy conversations.
02/14/2022
Interview
11:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E58India.Arie - Spotify and Joe Rogan, Pt. 2
Grammy Award-winning artist India.Arie talks about the destructive effects of racist language from people in positions of power and describes the backlash she received from Joe Rogan's fans.
02/14/2022
Highlight
06:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E59CP Time - Black Winter Olympians
Roy Wood Jr. pays tribute to pioneering Black Olympic athletes, including U.S. figure skater Debi Thomas, blind Ugandan skier Tofiri Kibuuka and Jamaican bobsledder Devon Harris.
02/15/2022
Highlight
05:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E59Ukrainian Granny Prepares for War & Doping Figure Skater
An elderly Ukrainian woman gears up for an invasion from Russia, and a Russian figure skater is allowed to compete in the 2022 Olympics despite testing positive for a banned substance.
02/15/2022
Highlight
10:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E59Culture Wars: Moral Kombat - Book Bans on the Rise
Conservatives in the U.S. create a huge spike in efforts to get books banned from school libraries under the pretense of protecting kids, causing librarians to fear for their safety.
02/15/2022
Interview
08:08
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E59Hasan Minhaj - "The King's Jester"
Former Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj talks about his passion for confessional comedy, his rocky and ultimately rewarding path to fatherhood and his stand-up tour "The King's Jester."
02/15/2022
Interview
06:56
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E60Jessica Kingdon - "Ascension"
Jessica Kingdon discusses "Ascension," her Oscar-nominated documentary film that examines the economic rise of China, human interactions in China's alienating work environments and more.
02/16/2022
Highlight
13:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E60Prince Andrew Settles Sex Abuse Suit & Tinder Blind Dates
The U.K.'s Prince Andrew pays his accuser a reported $10 million, Tinder rolls out a feature for blind dates, Nelson Mandela's former home is converted into a luxury hotel and more.
02/16/2022
Interview
08:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E60Willie O'Ree - Forging a Path as the First Black NHL Player
Willie O'Ree, the first Black hockey player in the NHL, reflects on how he thrived in the sport despite a severe eye injury and racist backlash and talks about inspiring young athletes.
02/16/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:15
Inside Amy SchumerInside Amy Schumer Is Back and Better Than Ever
Amy is back with all-new sketches tackling social justice, space travel, 5G, motherhood and more when Inside Amy Schumer returns Thursday, October 20, only on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
01:41
Cursed FriendsThis Game of M.A.S.H. Is a Real Monster in Cursed Friends
Four pals must break an evil spell and change their fates when a classic kid's game to predict the future comes back to haunt them in the Comedy Central original movie Cursed Friends.
10/10/2022
Trailer
00:30
RENO 911!RENO 911! Is Back on the Beat with All-New Episodes
Reno's finest are keeping the streets safe of everything but themselves when RENO 911! returns with all-new episodes, starting Wednesday, October 19 at 10:30/9:30c.
10/03/2022
Trailer
01:22
Out of OfficeOut of Office Explores Remote Work Absurdity
A young woman experiences the bizarre extremes of working from home in the film Out of Office, starring Milana Vayntrub, Ken Jeong, Jay Pharoah, Cheri Oteri, Jason Alexander and more.
09/19/2022