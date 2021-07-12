The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
José Andrés - Working to End America's Hunger Crisis
Season 27 E 38 • 12/09/2021
Chef and World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés discusses America's dramatic surge in food insecurity and makes the case for how the government can eradicate hunger in the U.S.
More
Watching
Interview
10:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E36Gavin Newsom - "Ben & Emma's Big Hit"
California governor Gavin Newsom talks about his state's fight against COVID-19 and his children's book "Ben & Emma's Big Hit," which was inspired by his lifelong struggle with dyslexia.
12/07/2021
Highlight
10:16
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E36If You Don’t Know, Now You Know - U.S. Housing Demand Soars
House prices for prospective buyers in America surge to a record high due to the machinations of Wall Street and demand from Baby Boomers, and Desi Lydic finds a creative workaround.
12/07/2021
Highlight
03:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E36Biden Zooms Putin & Confederate Statue Removed in Nashville
President Biden warns Russia's Vladimir Putin not to invade Ukraine, a Tesla car feature lets drivers play video games, and a Confederate statue of a KKK leader is removed in Nashville, TN.
12/07/2021
Highlight
05:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E37Mysterious Moon Object & Fox News's Christmas Tree Blaze
A Chinese rover detects a "mystery hut" on the moon, Fox News's Christmas tree burns in New York City, and Finland prime minister Sanna Marin faces blowback for partying all night at a club.
12/08/2021
Highlight
10:08
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E37Fringe-Watching - Lauren Boebert
Trevor discusses Colorado's Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert, highlighting her Islamophobic remarks, gun fixation, conspiracy theory-mongering and role in the 2021 Capitol riot.
12/08/2021
Highlight
07:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E37Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Anti-Vaccination in SoCal
Jordan Klepper talks to vaccine-hesitant protesters in California, and journalist Derek Beres describes how the wellness industry contributes to the spread of misinformation about COVID-19.
12/08/2021
Interview
06:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E37Nikole Hannah-Jones - "The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story"
"The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story" author Nikole Hannah-Jones talks about the influence and reception of her work, reparations and the debate over teaching critical race theory.
12/08/2021
Interview
06:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E38Lou Llobell - "Foundation"
Actor Lou Llobell talks about her role on the Apple TV+ sci-fi series "Foundation," the experience she has in common with her character and the audition process for the show.
12/09/2021
Highlight
05:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E38A Look Back at 2021 - The Year in Exits
Dulcé Sloan highlights the many exits that took place in 2021, including the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, billionaire space flights and Donald Trump's ban from social media.
12/09/2021
Highlight
06:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E38Boris Johnson Party Scandal & Hillary Clinton Victory Speech
U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson is blasted for partying during a national COVID-19 lockdown, and Hillary Clinton shares the presidential victory speech she intended to deliver in 2016.
12/09/2021
Interview
11:27
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E38José Andrés - Working to End America's Hunger Crisis
Chef and World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés discusses America's dramatic surge in food insecurity and makes the case for how the government can eradicate hunger in the U.S.
12/09/2021
Highlight
04:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E39A Look Back at 2021 - The Year in Cancellations
Roy Wood Jr. officially breaks down the major cancellations of 2021, including that of "Jeopardy!" producer Mike Richards, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo and Donald Trump.
12/13/2021
Highlight
16:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E39Elon Musk's TIME Feature & Gavin Newsom's Gun Law Gambit
Elon Musk becomes TIME Magazine's 2021 Person of the Year, California governor Gavin Newsom proposes a novel way to ban assault weapons, a Formula 1 race ends in controversy, and more.
12/13/2021
Interview
08:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E39Huma Abedin - "Both/And"
Huma Abedin, advisor and chief of staff to Hillary Clinton, reflects on her early days in the Clinton administration, sexist obstacles facing women in leadership and her memoir "Both/And."
12/13/2021
Highlight
08:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E40Omicron Is Taking Over & Teachers Dash for Cash
The Omicron coronavirus variant spreads around the world at an alarming rate, and South Dakota teachers take part in a degrading competition for cash to pay for school supplies.
12/14/2021
Highlight
07:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E40Mark Meadows Held in Contempt
Congress votes to hold Donald Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt for refusing to cooperate with the investigation into the 2021 Capitol attack.
12/14/2021
Interview
05:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E40A Look Back at 2021 - The Year in Scams
Michael Kosta takes a look at the top scams of 2021, including skyrocketing NFT sales, meme stocks, Donald Trump's voter fraud claims, anti-critical race theory hysteria and more.
12/14/2021
Interview
07:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E40Chelsea Handler - Vaccinated and Horny Tour
Comedian and author Chelsea Handler talks about getting her first Grammy Award nomination, her relationship with fellow comic Jo Koy and kicking off her Vaccinated and Horny Tour.
12/14/2021
Highlight
09:19
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E41COVID-19 Pummels Pro Sports & Reality Star Sells Her Farts
Coronavirus cases surge among professional athletes, Andrew Cuomo is ordered to return money he made from his book about handling the pandemic, and a reality star sells her farts in a jar.
12/15/2021
Highlight
04:49
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E41Dul-Sayin' - The History of Kwanzaa
Dulcé Sloan gives a crash course on the Kwanzaa holiday, from its origins in 1966 as a way for Black Americans to honor their heritage to its waning popularity over the past three decades.
12/15/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:35
South ParkS25 A Front Row Seat to South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert
Sing along to silly songs and classic symphonies from the show on South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert, premiering August 13 at 10/9c.
07/27/2022
Trailer
00:30
South ParkS25 South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert Is Here, You Guys
Held at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert features performances by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Primus, and Ween, and premieres on August 13 at 10/9c.
07/21/2022
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021