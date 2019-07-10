Liza Koshy - "Work It," Getting Young People to the Polls and Evolving as a Creator
Season 25 E 134 • 07/29/2020
Liza Koshy talks about her Netflix movie "Work It," her journey from YouTube star to mainstream filmmaker and working with Michelle Obama to inspire members of Generation Z to vote.
06:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E5
Tyler Perry's Trailblazing Movie Studio, Jail Time for Missing Jury Duty & A Salon-Storming Deer
Tyler Perry becomes the first African American to own a film studio, a black man is jailed for missing jury duty, and a deer crashes through the window of a Long Island salon.
10/07/2019
Interview
07:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E5
Chanel Miller - Turning Her Pain Into a Rallying Cry with "Know My Name" - Extended Interview
"Know My Name" author Chanel Miller explains why she came out as the victim in the Brock Turner sexual assault case and reflects on the hopeful example set by her rescuers.
10/07/2019
Highlight
05:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E6
Back in Black - Surprise Medical Bills
Lewis Black rails against American hospitals and insurance companies for slapping unexpected bills on patients, and introduces his own clinic as an alternative.
10/08/2019
Interview
17:08
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E6
Susan Rice - "Tough Love," Life in the Obama White House and the Trump Era - Extended Interview
"Tough Love" author Susan Rice reflects on her tenure as national security advisor to President Obama and weighs in on President Trump's decision to pull troops from Syria.
10/08/2019
Highlight
07:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E6
The Fantastic, Absolutely Tremendous Road to Impeachment - Gordon Sondland's Blocked Testimony
The White House blocks the congressional testimony of U.S. Ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland, and House Democrats go to extremes to hide whistleblowers' identities.
10/08/2019
Highlight
03:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E6
Pope Francis Reconsiders Priest Celibacy & The Glenlivet Rolls Out Edible Whisky Pods
Pope Francis hints at being open to ending the celibacy requirement for Catholic priests, and The Glenlivet gets heat for selling Scotch whisky capsules.
10/08/2019
Highlight
07:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E7
China Wages War Against the NBA
China lashes out at the NBA -- over Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey's supportive tweet for Hong Kong protesters -- and other companies, and Ronny Chieng chimes in.
10/09/2019
Highlight
04:16
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E7
The Supreme Court's LGBTQ Job Discrimination Case & A Botched Gender Reveal
The Supreme Court weighs a case involving LGBTQ workplace discrimination, and a baby's gender reveal party backfires.
10/09/2019
Interview
11:49
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E7
Will Smith - Playing Young in "Gemini Man" and Getting Fearless on Social Media - Extended Interview
Will Smith reflects on getting into character as a young version of himself in "Gemini Man" and explains why he feels liberated by sharing his private life on social media.
10/09/2019
Highlight
05:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E7
Bill Weld's 2020 Primary Challenge Against Trump
Roy Wood Jr. sits down with GOP presidential candidate Bill Weld before attempting to convince a focus group of disaffected Trump voters to cast their votes for Weld in 2020.
10/09/2019
Highlight
07:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E8
Turkey Attacks U.S. Allies in Syria
Turkish forces launch an attack on America's Kurdish allies in Syria after President Trump announces his decision to withdraw U.S. troops at the Syria-Turkey border.
10/10/2019
Interview
22:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E8
Rand Paul - Embracing Honest Capitalism in "The Case Against Socialism" - Extended Interview
Sen. Rand Paul discusses President Trump's call to withdraw troops in Syria, gives his take on impeachment and explores socialist systems in "The Case Against Socialism."
10/10/2019
Highlight
06:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E8
A California Electric Company Pulls the Plug, Cruise Ship Mayhem & a Hot-Air Balloon Disaster
A California utility company cuts power to avoid wildfires, cruise ship passengers protest bad service, and disaster strikes at a New Mexico hot-air balloon festival.
10/10/2019
Highlight
04:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E9
Trump Thinks He Bought America
Neal Brennan highlights some of the many ways President Trump has treated America like just another one of his properties since his 2016 electoral victory.
10/14/2019
Interview
07:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E9
Black Coffee - Aspiring to Create Authentic South African Music and "LaLaLa" - Extended Interview
DJ and music producer Black Coffee discusses his passion for staying true to his South African roots, his Africa Is Not a Jungle initiative and his single "LaLaLa."
10/14/2019
Highlight
05:37
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E9
Eliud Kipchoge's Historic Marathon Run, "Prenups" for Babies & The Robust Sex Lives of Farmers
Kenyan athlete Eliud Kipchoge makes marathon history, expecting couples sign baby "prenups," and a study finds farmers have the most sex out of all professions.
10/14/2019
Highlight
08:48
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E9
Rudy Giuliani's Shady Friends Get Arrested & Trump Sows Violent Chaos in the Middle East
Police arrest two of Rudy Giuliani's associates on campaign finance charges, and Desi Lydic reacts to President Trump's mixed messages about America's role in the Middle East.
10/14/2019
Highlight
03:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E10
Leo Deblin's Family Fill-In
Leo Deblin (Roy Wood Jr.) offers his services to presidential candidates who are forced to spend long periods of time away from their loved ones while on the campaign trail.
10/15/2019
Interview
06:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E10
Alex Wagner - Assessing the Fourth 2020 Democratic Debate
CBS News's Alex Wagner suggests Elizabeth Warren has become a more formidable candidate than Joe Biden and reacts to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's endorsement of Bernie Sanders.
10/15/2019