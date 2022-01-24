The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Backlash to Biden's Supreme Court Promise & "Maus" Banned
Season 27 E 49 • 01/27/2022
Fox News pundits slam President Biden's pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson reels from another scandal, and a school board bans "Maus."
More
Watching
Highlight
09:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E46Let's Talk This Out - West Elm Caleb
An internet date seeker known as West Elm Caleb becomes infamous online, and Trevor examines the modern perils of trying to date without becoming a worldwide embarrassment.
01/24/2022
Highlight
08:07
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E47Beefzuz
Trevor breaks down beefs in the music industry, including Taylor Swift's clapback at Damon Albarn, Cardi B's defamation suit against YouTuber Tasha K and Eric Clapton's battle with reality.
01/25/2022
Highlight
11:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E47Biden Slams Reporter on Hot Mic & Big Changes for the SAT
President Biden is overheard cursing about reporter Peter Doocy, China scrambles to contain the coronavirus ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, and the SAT gets a digital upgrade.
01/25/2022
Interview
08:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E47W. Kamau Bell - "We Need to Talk About Cosby"
Comedian W. Kamau Bell discusses his docuseries "We Need to Talk About Cosby" and the struggle to reconcile Bill Cosby's creative legacy with revelations of his horrific sex crimes.
01/25/2022
Interview
07:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E48Rick Glassman - "As We See It"
Comedian and actor Rick Glassman talks about "As We See It," his series about a trio of roommates on the autistic spectrum, inspired by his own diagnosis and personal experience with autism.
01/26/2022
Highlight
11:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E48If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Stock Trading in Congress
A contentious bill to ban stock trading by members of Congress finds unlikely bipartisan support, and Trevor examines the unethical edge lawmakers have in the stock market.
01/26/2022
Highlight
10:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E48Justice Breyer Retiring & Peter Dinklage Slams "Snow White"
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announces his retirement, Peter Dinklage criticizes Disney's "Snow White" reboot, and Joe Rogan makes wild comments about Blackness on his podcast.
01/26/2022
Interview
06:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E49Lindsey Vonn - "Rise: My Story"
Olympic gold medalist and alpine skier Lindsey Vonn talks about her memoir "Rise: My Story," fearlessness on the slopes and transitioning into her role as an entrepreneur.
01/27/2022
Highlight
10:37
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E49Getting Back to Normal-ish - COVID-19 Chaos in Schools
From outdoor learning to cops moonlighting as teachers, U.S. schools take desperate measures to deal with the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, and Roy Wood Jr. weighs in.
01/27/2022
Highlight
03:48
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E49America: WTF
Ronny Chieng gives his perspective on how the rest of the world feels about the peculiarities of the U.S., including American football, tailgate parties and the legal drinking age.
01/27/2022
Highlight
08:46
Highlight
09:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E50Thinking Out Loud - Backlash Against Joe Rogan and Spotify
Trevor weighs in on the controversy surrounding Joe Rogan's podcast on Spotify after Neil Young's decision to pull his music from the platform in protest of Rogan's COVID-19 misinformation.
01/31/2022
Highlight
04:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E50Trump Teases Capitol Riot Pardons & Boris Johnson Apologizes
Donald Trump suggests he might pardon U.S. Capitol rioters if reelected president, and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologizes in Parliament for partying throughout the pandemic.
01/31/2022
Highlight
09:02
Interview
08:37
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E50Barbara Lee - "Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power"
California Representative Barbara Lee discusses "Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power," the documentary about her dedication to human rights and fighting racial and economic injustice.
01/31/2022
Highlight
06:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E50Canadian Truckers Protest COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
Thousands of truckers fed up with COVID-19 policies block traffic in Canada in a mass protest that turns ugly, and Desi Lydic delivers an on-the-scene report.
01/31/2022
Interview
08:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E51Bakari Sellers - "Who Are Your People?"
Civil rights attorney and CNN commentator Bakari Sellers discusses his culturally conscious children's book "Who Are Your People?" and weighs in on what Black History Month should be about.
02/01/2022
Highlight
09:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E51Green Burial Options Gain Popularity
Cities clamor to find creative and environmentally friendly solutions to overcrowding in cemeteries, and Ronny Chieng serves up suggestions for alternatives to traditional burials.
02/01/2022
Highlight
11:37
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E51Tom Brady Announces Retirement & Golden Corral Brawl
Quarterback Tom Brady retires from the NFL, the New York Times buys the popular online game Wordle, and a massive brawl breaks out over a steak shortage at a Golden Corral restaurant.
02/01/2022
Highlight
07:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E52"The View" Suspends Whoopi Goldberg & Groundhog Day 2022
CNN President Jeff Zucker resigns under a cloud of scandal, Whoopi Goldberg is suspended from "The View" over offensive comments about the Holocaust, and Trevor reflects on Groundhog Day.
02/02/2022
