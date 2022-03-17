The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Greg Abbott Buses Migrants to D.C. & Rihanna's Vogue Cover
Season 27 E 76 • 04/13/2022
Texas Governor Greg Abbott sends undocumented immigrants on a bus journey to Washington, D.C., Rihanna showcases her pregnant body on the cover of Vogue, and a school cracks down on snacks.
Interview
07:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E73Tiffanie Drayton - "Black American Refugee"
Journalist and author Tiffanie Drayton discusses "Black American Refugee," her memoir about her family's immigration to America and the racism that led her to return to Trinidad and Tobago.
03/17/2022
Highlight
05:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E73Anti-Russian Protests Hit Businesses in the U.S.
Desi Lydic sits down with Russian restaurant owners Ricky Dolinsky and Misha Von Shats to find out how they're affected by Americans' misguided boycotts against of Russian-themed businesses are affecting them.
03/17/2022
Highlight
07:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E74Ketanji Brown Jackson Makes Supreme Court History
Trevor covers Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic confirmation as the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, and Dulcé Sloan shares her reaction.
04/11/2022
Interview
07:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E74Ben Stiller - "Severance"
Director, producer and actor Ben Stiller talks about his hit series "Severance," capturing the drudgery of office life and the surreal experience of filming during the COVID-19 pandemic.
04/11/2022
Highlight
11:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E74Washington, D.C.'s COVID-19 Spread & Oscars Ban Will Smith
Several top U.S. government officials test positive for COVID-19, Will Smith gets banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years, and Russian influencers destroy their Chanel bags in protest.
04/11/2022
Interview
07:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E75Dawn Staley - Leading South Carolina to Basketball Glory
Dawn Staley talks about making history as head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team, her approach to training players, advocacy for other female coaches and more.
04/12/2022
Highlight
16:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E75Inflation Hits 40-Year High & Shanghai's Extreme Lockdown
Inflation soars to alarming heights in the U.S., Elon Musk becomes Twitter's largest shareholder, and China takes extraordinary measures to control the spread of COVID-19 in Shanghai.
04/12/2022
Highlight
04:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E75CP Time - Black Classical Music
Roy Wood Jr. highlights historically overlooked Black musicians, including child prodigy George Bridgetower, opera singer Sissieretta Jones and enterprising tenor Roland Hayes.
04/12/2022
Interview
08:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E76Jerrod Carmichael - "Rothaniel"
Comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael discusses "Rothaniel," his deeply personal HBO comedy special in which he comes out as gay.
04/13/2022
Highlight
10:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E76New York City Subway Shooting
A mass shooter injures several people on a New York City subway, Trevor reflects on the generosity and resilience of New Yorkers, and 21-year-old security worker Zach Tahhan becomes a hero.
04/13/2022
Highlight
12:34
Interview
05:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E77Rosie Perez - "The Flight Attendant"
Actor Rosie Perez talks about Season 2 of "The Flight Attendant" and shares her excitement for Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, the first women's boxing main event at Madison Square Garden.
04/14/2022
Highlight
05:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E77Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - CPAC 2022 in Orlando, FL
Jordan Klepper visits the CPAC convention in Florida, where attendees express devotion to Donald Trump, spew anti-transgender bigotry and show support for Hungary's oppressive government.
04/14/2022
Highlight
18:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E77Elon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter & Athletes Behaving Badly
Elon Musk makes an audacious bid to purchase Twitter, members of Congress claim Senator Dianne Feinstein's memory is on the decline, and professional athletes lash out at heckling fans.
04/14/2022
Highlight
04:43
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E78America: WTF - Taxes
Ronny Chieng takes a look at the bizarre and uniquely complicated way America handles the process of filing taxes.
04/18/2022
Highlight
15:09
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E78Florida Bans Math Books & AriZona Iced Tea Won't Raise Price
Florida rejects several math textbooks over concerns about critical race theory, AriZona Iced Tea takes a stand against profiting from inflation, and a church gives up white music for Lent.
04/18/2022
Interview
09:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E78Janelle Monáe - "The Memory Librarian"
Musician, actor and author Janelle Monáe reflects on how she's developed a positive self-identity and talks about "The Memory Librarian," her collection of science fiction short stories.
04/18/2022
Interview
10:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E79Pamela Adlon - "Better Things"
Actor, writer and director Pamela Adlon discusses the final season of her show "Better Things," working hard at doing what she loves and rising to the challenge of being a single parent.
04/19/2022
Highlight
13:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E79Mask Mandate Repeal
A federal judge strikes down COVID-19 mask mandates for public transportation, leading to both jubilance and concern among mid-flight air travelers, and Dulcé Sloan hosts a lottery run.
04/19/2022
Highlight
06:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E79Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Hungary Goes Hard Right
Jordan Klepper visits Hungary to meet with kindred spirits of the MAGA crowd and talks to CEU professor Éva Fodor about the country's oppressive policies under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.
04/19/2022
