The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

October 3, 2022 - Cliff "Method Man" Smith

Season 28 E 1 • 10/03/2022

Vladimir Putin illegally annexes several regions in Ukraine, The Right Stuff dating app caters to conservatives, and Cliff "Method Man" Smith talks about his movie "On the Come Up."

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E131
September 14, 2022 - Jennette McCurdy

Trevor covers the complicated aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II's death, King Charles III begins his reign on a petulant note, and Jennette McCurdy discusses her memoir "I'm Glad My Mom Died."
09/14/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E132
September 15, 2022 - George Stephanopoulos

Trevor gives a rapid rundown of the news, Michael Kosta quizzes passersby on the latest popular celebrity quotes, and George Stephanopoulos discusses his docuseries "Power Trip."
09/15/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E133
September 19, 2022 - Sam Morril

Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest, Roy Wood Jr. highlights trailblazing Black animators, and comedian Sam Morril talks about his Netflix special "Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow."
09/19/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E134
September 20, 2022 - Jenifer Lewis

A judge overturns the conviction of Adnan Syed, Trevor covers the reaction to Ron DeSantis's decision to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard, and Jenifer Lewis discusses "Walking in My Joy."
09/20/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E135
September 21, 2022 - Beto O'Rourke

Donald Trump faces a surge of legal troubles, Dulcé Sloan meets up with a crew of Black mountaineers, and Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke discusses his book "We've Got to Try."
09/21/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E136
September 22, 2022 - Xolo Maridueña

Donald Trump says he can declassify documents with his mind, Dulcé Sloan challenges passersby with dicey questions about education, and "Cobra Kai" star Xolo Maridueña sits down with Trevor.
09/22/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E137
September 26, 2022 - Christiane Amanpour & Tyler Perry

House GOP candidate J.R. Majewski denies lying about his military service, Christiane Amanpour discusses her interview with Iran's president, and Tyler Perry talks about "A Jazzman's Blues."
09/26/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E138
September 27, 2022 - William MacAskill

Russia coerces Ukrainians into voting in favor of joining the Russian Federation, Ronny Chieng teaches a class on K-pop, and William MacAskill discusses his book "What We Owe the Future."
09/27/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E139
September 28, 2022 - Mark Cuban

Class 4 Hurricane Ian lands in Florida, Kevin Matthew Kelp (Michael Kosta) investigates a shocking ice cream truck conspiracy, and Mark Cuban discusses "Shark Tank" and Cost Plus Drugs.
09/28/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E140
September 29, 2022 - Iman

Trevor delivers a special message to The Daily Show audience and reflects on the toxicity of online discourse, and supermodel Iman discusses the documentary "Supreme Models."
09/29/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S28 • E2
October 4, 2022 - Cori Bush

Iranian women protest their country's brutal regime, Trevor highlights Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker, and Congresswoman Cori Bush discusses her book "The Forerunner."
10/04/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S28 • E3
Extended - October 5, 2022 - Maggie Haberman

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge makes home run history, Ronny Chieng gets a hard lesson in professional pillow fighting, and journalist Maggie Haberman discusses her book "Confidence Man."
10/05/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S28 • E4
Extended - October 6, 2022 - Constance Wu

President Biden pardons people convicted of marijuana possession, Desi Lydic Fox-splains GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker, and actor Constance Wu talks about her memoir "Making a Scene."
10/06/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S28 • E5
October 11, 2022 - Michael Fanone

Trevor covers racism from high-profile Americans, Desi Lydic reports on pro-Russia hacks on U.S. airport websites, and former Washington, D.C., cop Michael Fanone discusses "Hold the Line."
10/11/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S28 • E6
October 12, 2022 - Ghetto Gastro

John Fetterman faces questions about his health, Desi Lydic investigates America's paper shortage, and Ghetto Gastro's Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao and Lester Walker talk "Black Power Kitchen."
10/12/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S28 • E7
October 13, 2022 - Quintessa Swindell

The January 6 Committee subpoenas Donald Trump, Trump's special master (Michael Kosta) suffers through a thankless job, and "Black Adam" star Quintessa Swindell sits down with Trevor.
10/13/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S28 • E8
October 17, 2022 - Chelsea Manning

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker flashes a phony police badge during a debate, Dulcé Sloan highlights the history of Reggaeton, and Chelsea Manning discusses her memoir "README.txt."
10/17/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S28 • E9
October 18, 2022 - Soledad O'Brien & Amy Schumer

Trevor examines wild political ads, journalist Soledad O'Brien discusses "The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks," and Amy Schumer talks about the return of her show Inside Amy Schumer.
10/18/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E9
Amy Schumer - Inside Amy Schumer & "Whore Tour"

Actor and comedian Amy Schumer talks about the return of her series Inside Amy Schumer, harnessing her vulnerability as an artist, the challenges of parenting and her stand-up "Whore Tour."
10/18/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E9
Soledad O'Brien - "The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks"

Journalist Soledad O'Brien discusses her documentary film "The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks" and the larger story behind the civil rights icon's act of civil disobedience on a bus.
10/18/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E9
TikTok for Grownups & Wild Political Ads

TikTok caters to adults, Japan's oldest toilet is destroyed, and Trevor reacts to political ads from Sen. John Kennedy, Rep. Eric Swalwell and Utah state Senate candidate Linda Paulson.
10/18/2022
