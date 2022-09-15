The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
October 4, 2022 - Cori Bush
Season 28 E 2 • 10/04/2022
Iranian women protest their country's brutal regime, Trevor highlights Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker, and Congresswoman Cori Bush discusses her book "The Forerunner."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E132September 15, 2022 - George Stephanopoulos
Trevor gives a rapid rundown of the news, Michael Kosta quizzes passersby on the latest popular celebrity quotes, and George Stephanopoulos discusses his docuseries "Power Trip."
09/15/2022
Full Ep
31:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E133September 19, 2022 - Sam Morril
Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest, Roy Wood Jr. highlights trailblazing Black animators, and comedian Sam Morril talks about his Netflix special "Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow."
09/19/2022
Full Ep
33:43
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E134September 20, 2022 - Jenifer Lewis
A judge overturns the conviction of Adnan Syed, Trevor covers the reaction to Ron DeSantis's decision to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard, and Jenifer Lewis discusses "Walking in My Joy."
09/20/2022
Full Ep
34:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E135September 21, 2022 - Beto O'Rourke
Donald Trump faces a surge of legal troubles, Dulcé Sloan meets up with a crew of Black mountaineers, and Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke discusses his book "We've Got to Try."
09/21/2022
Full Ep
24:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E136September 22, 2022 - Xolo Maridueña
Donald Trump says he can declassify documents with his mind, Dulcé Sloan challenges passersby with dicey questions about education, and "Cobra Kai" star Xolo Maridueña sits down with Trevor.
09/22/2022
Full Ep
34:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E137September 26, 2022 - Christiane Amanpour & Tyler Perry
House GOP candidate J.R. Majewski denies lying about his military service, Christiane Amanpour discusses her interview with Iran's president, and Tyler Perry talks about "A Jazzman's Blues."
09/26/2022
Full Ep
34:23
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E138September 27, 2022 - William MacAskill
Russia coerces Ukrainians into voting in favor of joining the Russian Federation, Ronny Chieng teaches a class on K-pop, and William MacAskill discusses his book "What We Owe the Future."
09/27/2022
Full Ep
34:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E139September 28, 2022 - Mark Cuban
Class 4 Hurricane Ian lands in Florida, Kevin Matthew Kelp (Michael Kosta) investigates a shocking ice cream truck conspiracy, and Mark Cuban discusses "Shark Tank" and Cost Plus Drugs.
09/28/2022
Full Ep
27:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E140September 29, 2022 - Iman
Trevor delivers a special message to The Daily Show audience and reflects on the toxicity of online discourse, and supermodel Iman discusses the documentary "Supreme Models."
09/29/2022
Full Ep
31:51
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E1October 3, 2022 - Cliff "Method Man" Smith
Vladimir Putin illegally annexes several regions in Ukraine, The Right Stuff dating app caters to conservatives, and Cliff "Method Man" Smith talks about his movie "On the Come Up."
10/03/2022
Full Ep
34:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E2October 4, 2022 - Cori Bush
10/04/2022
Full Ep
42:18
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E3Extended - October 5, 2022 - Maggie Haberman
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge makes home run history, Ronny Chieng gets a hard lesson in professional pillow fighting, and journalist Maggie Haberman discusses her book "Confidence Man."
10/05/2022
Full Ep
33:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E4Extended - October 6, 2022 - Constance Wu
President Biden pardons people convicted of marijuana possession, Desi Lydic Fox-splains GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker, and actor Constance Wu talks about her memoir "Making a Scene."
10/06/2022
Full Ep
34:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E5October 11, 2022 - Michael Fanone
Trevor covers racism from high-profile Americans, Desi Lydic reports on pro-Russia hacks on U.S. airport websites, and former Washington, D.C., cop Michael Fanone discusses "Hold the Line."
10/11/2022
Full Ep
34:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E6October 12, 2022 - Ghetto Gastro
John Fetterman faces questions about his health, Desi Lydic investigates America's paper shortage, and Ghetto Gastro's Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao and Lester Walker talk "Black Power Kitchen."
10/12/2022
Full Ep
25:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E7October 13, 2022 - Quintessa Swindell
The January 6 Committee subpoenas Donald Trump, Trump's special master (Michael Kosta) suffers through a thankless job, and "Black Adam" star Quintessa Swindell sits down with Trevor.
10/13/2022
Highlight
02:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E7Meet Trump's Special Master
Donald Trump's special master Judge Raymond Dearie (Michael Kosta) gives an inside look at his unenviable job of sorting through the boxes of classified documents stashed at Mar-a-Lago.
10/13/2022
Highlight
12:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E7So Much News, So Little Time - Alex Jones Verdict & More
Alex Jones is ordered to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook families, the Supreme Court hears a plagiarism case against Andy Warhol, and the January 6 Committee subpoenas Donald Trump.
10/13/2022
