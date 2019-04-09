Tosh.0

October 8, 2019 - Misha

Season 11 E 14 • 10/08/2019

Daniel reviews a college student's shocking night, meets a 12-year-old with a love for songs about video games, and reveals what it's really like to attend a live taping.

Tosh.0
S11 • E4
April 9, 2019 - Energy Drink Reviewer

Daniel meets a low-energy energy drink reviewer, explores the fine art of balloon popping and breaks down video of a man getting a "purple shower."
04/09/2019
Tosh.0
S11 • E5
April 16, 2019 - Vape Bros

Daniel learns vape tricks from some Canadian bros, finds out about a jousting expert's made-up language and assesses the injuries of two stabbing victims.
04/16/2019
Tosh.0
S11 • E6
April 23, 2019 - Sneeze Guy

Daniel sits down with a man who makes a living sneezing online for fetishists, reveals his method of self-defense and compares British and American road rage.
04/23/2019
Tosh.0
S11 • E7
April 30, 2019 - Big Arms Guy

Daniel breaks down a video of an over-the-top ATM heist, meets an arm wrestling champ with giant limbs and video chats with two men who demand value from their potato chips.
04/30/2019
Tosh.0
S11 • E8
May 7, 2019 - Mom-Son Sex Podcast

Daniel breaks down a video of a daredevil with bad coordination, meets a mother and son who host a sex podcast, and attempts to set a record with crayons.
05/07/2019
Tosh.0
S11 • E9
May 14, 2019 - Golf Girl Trick Shots

Daniel breaks down a video of a tipsy umpire, meets a golfer who does incredible tricks and reveals New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's sex tape.
05/14/2019
Tosh.0
S11 • E10
ToshCon: Where Are They Now?

Daniel reunites with past guests at the inaugural ToshCon, interviews BYU's first openly gay valedictorian for a job and gives a special thank you to his fans.
05/21/2019
Tosh.0
S11 • E11
September 17, 2019 - SteveWillDoIt

Daniel examines a swinging tattoo convention, tests social media star SteveWillDoIt's limits, talks sports in Around the Horn.0 and unveils the Aussie Viddie of the Weekie.
09/17/2019
Tosh.0
S11 • E12
September 24, 2019 - Brother K

Daniel meets with "intactivist" Brother K, teams up with Dom Irrera to quiz a focus group about racist terms and examines a video of a dog dancing to an accordion.
09/24/2019
Tosh.0
S11 • E13
October 1, 2019 - "I Eat Ass" Free Speech Defender

Daniel gets his staff fired up for tape day, interviews an ass-eating First Amendment protector and is unnerved by videos of a man who pies himself in the face.
10/01/2019
Tosh.0
S11 • E14
Tosh.0
S11 • E15
October 15, 2019 - BarSoap Guy

Daniel welcomes his best-smelling guest ever and wealth-shames young people on TikTok.
10/15/2019
Tosh.0
S11 • E16
October 22, 2019 - Burping Girl

Daniel takes inspiration from a woman who sprayed milk from her breasts at a music festival, is taught how to slackline at the office and meets with a renowned burp fetishist.
10/22/2019
Tosh.0
S11 • E17
October 29, 2019 - Super Bitch

Daniel looks at a gross way to maximize soup intake, meets a viral superhero with an anti-bullying message and watches parents traumatize their kids for Halloween.
10/29/2019
Tosh.0
S11 • E18
November 5, 2019 - Pot Brothers at Law

Daniel breaks down a video of a father-son napping duo, meets two brothers who practice law and have a penchant for pot, and helps Todd Glass tame his prank show.
11/05/2019
Tosh.0
S11 • E19
November 12, 2019 - Dumped Wife's Revenge

Daniel suffers an unfortunate pool-ball injury, sits down with a divorcee-turned-Instagram influencer and starts a podcast dedicated to trashing an old foe.
11/12/2019
Tosh.0
S11 • E20
2019 Year In Review

Daniel continues to carry the weight of the entire network, looks back at the most memorable moments of 2019 and helps the Hallmark Channel diversify.
11/19/2019
