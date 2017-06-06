The Jim Jefferies Show

June 13, 2017 - Unpacking Impeachment

Season 1 E 2 • 06/13/2017

Jim gives his take on Qatar's sudden isolation in the Middle East, examines the process of impeachment in the U.S. and pays a visit to Melania Trump's hometown in Slovenia.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E1
June 6, 2017 - Worldwide Racism

Jim kicks off his first show by highlighting President Trump's affection for dictators, tackling racism in the U.S. and investigating Holland's Black Pete tradition.
06/06/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E2
June 13, 2017 - Unpacking Impeachment

Jim gives his take on Qatar's sudden isolation in the Middle East, examines the process of impeachment in the U.S. and pays a visit to Melania Trump's hometown in Slovenia.
06/13/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E3
June 20, 2017 - Criminal Injustice

Jim reacts to Bill Cosby's mistrial, chats with Azerbaijani Ambassador to the U.S. Elin Suleymanov and weighs in on the prevalence of capital punishment in the U.S.
06/20/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E4
June 27, 2017 - Health Care Unhinged

Jim digs into the high costs and low benefits of the Senate Republicans' health care bill, then pays a visit to right-wing Australian Senator Pauline Hanson.
06/27/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E5
July 11, 2017 - Understanding the First Amendment

Jim highlights major vacancies in U.S. government agencies, chats with a group of conspiracy theorists and explores dicey First Amendment issues.
07/11/2017
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E6
July 18, 2017 - America's Age of Unenlightenment

Jim reacts to Kid Rock's possible Senate run, learns about the problems plaguing Australia's Great Barrier Reef and examines the politicized climate change debate.
07/18/2017
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E7
July 25, 2017 - Trophy Hunter Takedown

The GOP brings dead debates back to life, Comic-Con cosplayers weigh in on political issues, and the death of Cecil the Lion's son sends Jim into a fury about trophy hunting.
07/25/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E8
August 1, 2017 - The Fight for LGBTQ Military Rights

Jim offers much-needed advice to the Democratic Party, describes the history of anti-LGBTQ discrimination in the U.S. military and chats with former CIA officer Evan McMullin.
08/01/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E9
August 8, 2017 - The Threat of Nuclear War

Jim breaks down the possibility of a nuclear war with North Korea, examines the arguments against euthanasia and chats with fellow comedian Bill Burr.
08/08/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E10
August 15, 2017 - Charlottesville's White Supremacist Rally

Jim addresses the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, VA, explores the Confederate monument debate and unpacks President Trump's new immigration policy.
08/15/2017
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch

The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E11
September 19, 2017 - Jim's Police Ride-Along

Jim goes on a ride-along with police in the U.K., takes aim at Hurricane Harvey's wannabe vigilantes and sits down with the mayor who created Anti-Jim Jefferies Day.
09/19/2017
Full Ep
21:17
Sign in to Watch

The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E12
September 26, 2017 - Trump's Anti-NFL Freakout

Jim examines President Trump's beef with protesting athletes, highlights the scourge of traumatic brain injuries among NFL players and discusses health care with Andy Slavitt.
09/26/2017
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:00

Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack

A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
02:29

A Familiar Face Returns in Teen Wolf: The Movie

Derek Hale finds himself fighting for his life when a skilled hunter tracks down him and his son Eli in Teen Wolf: The Movie, premiering Thursday, January 26, 2023, on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
01:41

Cursed Friends
This Game of M.A.S.H. Is a Real Monster in Cursed Friends

Four pals must break an evil spell and change their fates when a classic kid's game to predict the future comes back to haunt them in the Comedy Central original movie Cursed Friends.
10/10/2022
Trailer
01:22

Out of Office
Out of Office Explores Remote Work Absurdity

A young woman experiences the bizarre extremes of working from home in the film Out of Office, starring Milana Vayntrub, Ken Jeong, Jay Pharoah, Cheri Oteri, Jason Alexander and more.
09/19/2022
Trailer
00:35

South ParkS25
A Front Row Seat to South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert

Sing along to silly songs and classic symphonies from the show on South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert, premiering August 13 at 10/9c.
07/27/2022