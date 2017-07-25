Unlock all Comedy Central US content using your TV provider
July 25, 2017 - Trophy Hunter Takedown
Season 1 E 7 • 07/25/2017
The GOP brings dead debates back to life, Comic-Con cosplayers weigh in on political issues, and the death of Cecil the Lion's son sends Jim into a fury about trophy hunting.
Watching
Full Ep
21:15
The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E1
June 6, 2017 - Worldwide Racism
Jim kicks off his first show by highlighting President Trump's affection for dictators, tackling racism in the U.S. and investigating Holland's Black Pete tradition.
06/06/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E2
June 13, 2017 - Unpacking Impeachment
Jim gives his take on Qatar's sudden isolation in the Middle East, examines the process of impeachment in the U.S. and pays a visit to Melania Trump's hometown in Slovenia.
06/13/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E3
June 20, 2017 - Criminal Injustice
Jim reacts to Bill Cosby's mistrial, chats with Azerbaijani Ambassador to the U.S. Elin Suleymanov and weighs in on the prevalence of capital punishment in the U.S.
06/20/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E4
June 27, 2017 - Health Care Unhinged
Jim digs into the high costs and low benefits of the Senate Republicans' health care bill, then pays a visit to right-wing Australian Senator Pauline Hanson.
06/27/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E5
July 11, 2017 - Understanding the First Amendment
Jim highlights major vacancies in U.S. government agencies, chats with a group of conspiracy theorists and explores dicey First Amendment issues.
07/11/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E6
July 18, 2017 - America's Age of Unenlightenment
Jim reacts to Kid Rock's possible Senate run, learns about the problems plaguing Australia's Great Barrier Reef and examines the politicized climate change debate.
07/18/2017
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E7
July 25, 2017 - Trophy Hunter Takedown
The GOP brings dead debates back to life, Comic-Con cosplayers weigh in on political issues, and the death of Cecil the Lion's son sends Jim into a fury about trophy hunting.
07/25/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E8
August 1, 2017 - The Fight for LGBTQ Military Rights
Jim offers much-needed advice to the Democratic Party, describes the history of anti-LGBTQ discrimination in the U.S. military and chats with former CIA officer Evan McMullin.
08/01/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E9
August 8, 2017 - The Threat of Nuclear War
Jim breaks down the possibility of a nuclear war with North Korea, examines the arguments against euthanasia and chats with fellow comedian Bill Burr.
08/08/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E10
August 15, 2017 - Charlottesville's White Supremacist Rally
Jim addresses the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, VA, explores the Confederate monument debate and unpacks President Trump's new immigration policy.
08/15/2017
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E11
September 19, 2017 - Jim's Police Ride-Along
Jim goes on a ride-along with police in the U.K., takes aim at Hurricane Harvey's wannabe vigilantes and sits down with the mayor who created Anti-Jim Jefferies Day.
09/19/2017
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E12
September 26, 2017 - Trump's Anti-NFL Freakout
Jim examines President Trump's beef with protesting athletes, highlights the scourge of traumatic brain injuries among NFL players and discusses health care with Andy Slavitt.
09/26/2017
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E13
October 3, 2017 - Trump's Bungled Response to Puerto Rico
Jim highlights Trump's tone-deaf reaction to Hurricane Maria, breaks down the administration's spate of travel scandals and talks free speech with the Insane Clown Posse.
10/03/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E14
October 10, 2017 - Hawaii's One-Party System
Jim looks at ISIS's desperate attempt to take credit for the Las Vegas shooting, the Hawaiian GOP's internal divide and America's laughably outdated banking system.
10/10/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E15
October 17, 2017 - Trump's Congressional Twitter Troll
Jim challenges men to do better in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, chats with a congressman popular for taunting the president and examines Russia's propaganda.
10/17/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E16
October 24, 2017 - America's Opioid Epidemic
Jim highlights the growing opioid epidemic in the U.S., examines binge drinking on college campuses and sits down with "The Death of Expertise" author Tom Nichols.
10/24/2017
Full Ep
21:18
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E17
October 31, 2017 - After School Satan Club
Jim delves into the Mueller indictments, tries to help a struggling after-school club run by Satanists and rips into Republicans' too-late response to Donald Trump.
10/31/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E18
November 7, 2017 - Mark Cuban vs. Donald Trump
Jim revisits forgotten news stories, examines the Trump administration's discriminatory religious liberty guidelines and pitches an invention to "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban.
11/07/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E19
November 14, 2017 - Roy Moore's Sexual Assault Allegations.
Jim examines the GOP's reluctance to drop accused child molester Roy Moore from the Senate ballot and talks with Rob Reiner about sexual harassment in Hollywood and beyond.
11/14/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E20
November 21, 2017 - Let's Talk About Guns
Jim discusses gun control with the former Navy SEAL who killed Osama bin Laden, then joins him at a shooting range to figure out why Americans love firearms so much.
11/21/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E1
March 27, 2018 - Jim Attends the March For Our Lives
Jim looks at the GOP's attempts to ignore the gun debate, attends a March For Our Lives rally and explains why teens are so successful at advocating for gun control.
03/27/2018
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E2
April 3, 2018 - Day Drinking with the Press
Jim makes the case for decriminalizing sex work, discusses press freedom with White House reporters and looks at the Trump administration's efforts to modify the census.
04/03/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E3
April 10, 2018 - Scott Pruitt's Biggest Scandal
Jim breaks down the Oklahoma teachers' strike, tries desperately to get Noel Gallagher to like him and examines EPA chief Scott Pruitt's religious worldview.
04/10/2018
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E4
April 17, 2018 - Comey's Nasty Little Tell-All
Jim questions President Trump's motives for bombing Syria, breaks down former FBI Chief James Comey's gossipy memoir and sits down with "Rampage" star Malin Akerman.
04/17/2018
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E5
April 24, 2018 - Ireland's Abortion Ban
Jim proposes a test for curbing overpopulation, heads across the pond to challenge Ireland's draconian abortion laws and meets a teacher with controversial views on slavery.
04/24/2018
Full Ep
20:51
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E6
May 1, 2018 - Questioning Trump's North Korea Strategy
Jim has questions about the seemingly positive developments out of North Korea and South Korea, examines the toxic culture of "incels" and checks in with his weatherman.
05/01/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E7
May 8, 2018 - The Exploitation of NFL Cheerleaders
Jim looks at all the ways the NFL mistreats its cheerleaders, chats with Carol Burnett about the state of comedy and refutes conservative hysteria over asylum-seekers.
05/08/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E8
May 15, 2018 - Learning About the Royal Family
Jim explains why torture is simply wrong, seeks answers about the British royal family and looks for a middle ground between helicopter parenting and neglect.
05/15/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E9
May 22, 2018 - Why Scared White People Keep Calling 911
Jim breaks down a recent wave of racial profiling incidents, chats with comedian W. Kamau Bell about being profiled and looks at how bogus support animals undermine real ones.
05/22/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E10
May 29, 2018 - The Sex Robot Revolution
Jim questions the public demand for insincere apologies, meets a scientist at the forefront of sex robot technology, and weighs the pros and cons of gene editing.
05/29/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E11
June 19, 2018 - Jordan Peterson & Sarah Silverman
Jim examines the president's penchant for picking fights with U.S. allies, sits down with controversial lecturer Jordan Peterson and talks free speech with Sarah Silverman.
06/19/2018
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E12
June 26, 2018 - The Crisis at the U.S.-Mexico Border
Jim slams President Trump's immigration policies, talks with a former social worker who's seen their effects and explains why Russia is an inhospitable World Cup host.
06/26/2018
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E13
July 10, 2018 - Judging the Supreme Court
Jim questions the wisdom of having a Supreme Court, examines Scott Pruitt’s environmentally destructive last act as EPA chief and investigates the state of Irish drinking.
07/10/2018
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E14
July 17, 2018 - America's Number One
Jim sits down with comedian Bill Burr, examines toxic masculinity and breaks down America's obsession with being the best.
07/17/2018
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E15
July 24, 2018 - Comic-Con's Diversity Problem
Jim explores reports of Amazon's questionable workplace conditions, breaks down America's love of billionaires and unravels the backlash against comic diversity at Comic-Con.
07/24/2018
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E16
July 31, 2018 - America Reaches Peak Outrage
Jim breaks down the consequences of controversial tweets from the past, questions why Americans are so unhappy and explores the growing movement to end circumcision.
07/31/2018
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E17
August 7, 2018 - The 1D Brain Behind 3D-Printed Guns
Jim explores the debate over 3D-printed guns, breaks down the TSA's plans to relax airport security and discusses progressive politics with Representative Barbara Lee.
08/07/2018
Full Ep
20:56
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E18
August 14, 2018 - Life During Trump's Topsy-Turvy Presidency
Jim recaps the alt-right's Unite the Right 2 rally, unpacks Donald Trump's chaotic presidency and responds to suggestions that he should stop talking about politics.
08/14/2018
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E19
August 21, 2018 - What Is QAnon?
Jim questions the logic behind modern marriage, breaks down America's tradition of tipping in the service industry and chats with QAnon experts.
08/21/2018
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E20
August 28, 2018 - Jim's Deep Dive Into Religion
Jim unpacks the Trump administration's religious liberty task force, gets insight from religious followers worldwide and chats with a diverse group of religious leaders.
08/28/2018
Full Ep
20:56
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E21
September 18, 2018 - Nike's Ad Campaign Stirs Up Controversy
Jim breaks down Nike's controversial ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick, describes Hollywood's diversity problem and takes a ride with Amsterdam police officers.
09/18/2018
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E22
September 25, 2018 - Republicans Stand by Brett Kavanaugh
Jim questions the GOP's unwavering support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, dissects America's obsession with work and meets a nudist fighting for religious freedom.
09/25/2018
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E23
October 2, 2018 - America's Racist Criminal Justice System
Jim breaks down California's attempt to reform the cash bail system, looks at the racial disparities in criminal sentencing and gets insight into the 2018 midterm elections.
10/02/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E24
October 9, 2018 - The Exploitation of Victimhood
Jim looks at Brett Kavanaugh's self-proclaimed victimhood, British knowledge of American politics and the idiocy of gender reveal parties.
10/09/2018
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E25
October 16, 2018 - The Downward Spiral of Climate Change
Jim explains why Americans struggle to address climate change, looks at the decline of the recycling industry and talks to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar about athlete activism.
10/16/2018
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E26
October 23, 2018 - Why Healthy Living Is Impossible
Jim looks at society's obsession with beauty, explains why having a completely healthy lifestyle is impossible and proposes changes to constitutional amendments.
10/23/2018
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E27
October 30, 2018 - How Right-Wing Rhetoric Leads to Violence
Jim looks at the connection between President Trump's rhetoric and recent violent attacks, scrutinizes smart home technology and delves into the effects of spanking kids.
10/30/2018
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E28
November 6, 2018 - Third-Party Debate: The Best of the Rest
Jim explains why you probably didn't vote in the midterms, sends a team of correspondents to change minds at Politicon and hosts a debate for third-party longshots.
11/06/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E29
November 13, 2018 - Trump Wages War Against Journalists
Jim weighs the challenges of living on Mars, sits down with CNN political analyst April Ryan and questions why Americans use so much paper.
11/13/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E1
March 19, 2019 - The Rise of White Nationalism
Jim explains how the internet radicalizes white nationalists like the shooter in New Zealand, visits Australia's "border fence" and examines public shaming.
03/19/2019
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E2
March 26, 2019 - The Hidden Dangers of Vast Nuclear Arsenals
Jim examines the many flaws in America's nuclear weapon stockpile, takes a critical look at doomsday-prepping advice and sits down with North Korean defectors.
03/26/2019
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E3
April 2, 2019 - How Chicago Became Central to the Gun Debate
Jim looks at the rise of the NRA as a lobbying group, visits Chicago to see how the city became a proxy in the gun-control debate and tries to save after-school programs.
04/02/2019
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E4
April 9, 2019 - The Extra Hurdles for Trans Athletes
Jim looks at the discriminatory barriers trans athletes face, sits down with a transgender scientist and marathoner, and examines the state of LGBTQ rights in Thailand.
04/09/2019
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E5
April 16, 2019 - Jim Goes on an Anti-Poaching Safari
Jim explains why zoos are a good thing, goes on patrol with an anti-poaching task force and sticks up for an underappreciated member of the animal kingdom.
04/16/2019
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E6
April 23, 2019 - Jim's Guide to Growing Old and Dying
Jim explains why the funeral industry is exploitative and wasteful, seeks happiness by attending his own mock funeral in South Korea, and devises a new model of retirement.
04/23/2019
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E7
April 30, 2019 - Addicted to Everything
Jim looks at how gamification gets people addicted to tech, tries to figure out if Australia has a gambling problem and explains why strict laws don't curb addiction.
04/30/2019
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E8
May 7, 2019 - Giving Kids in Foster Care a Leg Up
Jim weighs in on ancestry testing, chats with Ty Burrell about giving opportunities to kids in foster care and examines how kid influencers are vulnerable to exploitation.
05/07/2019
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E9
May 14, 2019 - Dividing the United States
Jim makes the case for universal basic income, takes a critical look at "poverty tourism" in South Africa and proposes splitting America up into different countries.
05/14/2019
Full Ep
21:11
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E10
May 21, 2019 - The Cost of Trading Away Freedom
Jim examines the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, visits Singapore to weigh the pros and cons of living in a restrictive society, and criticizes recent abortion bans.
05/21/2019
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E11
September 17, 2019 - Americans Stopped Caring About Privacy
Jim gives his take on some unpopular opinions, visits Hong Kong to learn about "citizen scores" and scrutinizes America's nonchalant attitude about data security.
09/17/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E12
September 24, 2019 - Jim Gives Socialism an Overhaul
Jim explains why free college for everyone might not be a good idea after all, finds a compromise between socialism and capitalism, and celebrates the Emmy Awards.
09/24/2019
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E13
October 1, 2019 - Jim Takes On Cancel Culture
Jim discusses the consequences of "cancel culture," shares how inclusion is changing the toy industry and laments a hairy situation.
10/01/2019
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E14
October 8, 2019 - The Decline of Sex in Japan
Jim discusses the spate of recent deaths linked to vaping, visits Japan to examine the decline of sex among young people and looks at the disappearing stigma around STDs.
10/08/2019
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E15
October 15, 2019 - Diving Into the Trump Impeachment Inquiry
Jim unpacks the Trump impeachment inquiry, visits South Africa to learn about traditional medicine techniques and weighs in on how U.S. culture tackles mental health.
10/15/2019
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E16
October 22, 2019 - Jim's Ride-Along with His Cop Brother
Jim explains why people love conspiracy theories, looks at why policing is safer in Australia and shares the latest news about how humans have doomed their own planet.
10/22/2019
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E17
October 29, 2019 - Legal Prostitution vs. Sex Trafficking
Jim breaks down the latest Halloween trends, finds out whether sex trafficking is linked to legal prostitution, and compares American and British chocolate manufacturing.
10/29/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E18
November 5, 2019 - Why Americans Fear the Wrong Things
Jim looks at recent Facebook controversies, enlists Rep. Madeleine Dean to help him run for office, and talks to author Barry Glassner about America's "Culture of Fear."
11/05/2019
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E19
November 12, 2019 - Are Japanese B-Stylers Racist?
Jim examines the decline of religion in America, investigates the Japanese trend of appropriating African-American culture and asks panelists to identify racist scenarios.
11/12/2019