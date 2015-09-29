Drunk History
National Parks
Season 6 E 2 • 01/22/2019
John Muir convinces Teddy Roosevelt to preserve Yosemite, journalist Marjory Stoneman Douglas fights to protect the Everglades, and Native American activists occupy Alcatraz.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
Drunk HistoryS3 • E5Cleveland
Wayne Wheeler leads the Prohibition charge, Dorothy Fuldheim paves the way for women in journalism, and Muhammad Ali refuses to fight in the Vietnam War.
09/29/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Drunk HistoryS3 • E6Games
Milton Bradley jumpstarts the board game industry, Roger Sharpe fights for pinball legalization in 1970s New York City, and Bobby Fischer becomes the World Chess Champion.
10/06/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Drunk HistoryS3 • E7Oklahoma
Kentucky Daisy claims land for the ladies, Gordon Cooper goes on a pioneering space mission, and former slave Bass Reeves becomes the inspiration for the Lone Ranger.
10/13/2015
Full Ep
21:17
Sign in to Watch
Drunk HistoryS3 • E8Journalism
Nellie Bly and Elizabeth Bisland race each other around the world, New York's newsboys go on strike, and a political cartoonist exposes a corrupt politician.
10/20/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Drunk HistoryS3 • E9Los Angeles
The LAPD is formed to stop the city from devolving into chaos, Rin Tin Tin becomes a global superstar, and William Mulholland figures out how to bring water to Los Angeles.
10/27/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Drunk HistoryS3 • E10New Mexico
The Pueblo Indians revolt against the Spanish, Boy Scout founder Ernest Thompson Seton hunts a wolf, and a mysterious crash in Roswell appears to be alien debris.
11/03/2015
Full Ep
21:12
Sign in to Watch
Drunk HistoryS3 • E11Inventors
Alexander Graham Bell and Elisha Gray compete to invent the telephone, a teenager makes the first bra, and Thomas Edison makes a killing by stealing other people's ideas.
11/10/2015
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Drunk HistoryS3 • E12Las Vegas
William Clark forces J.T. McWilliams out of early Las Vegas, mobster Bugsy Siegel helps build the Strip, and the Moulin Rouge becomes the first casino open to all races.
11/17/2015
Full Ep
21:06
Sign in to Watch
Drunk HistoryS3 • E13Space
Carl Sagan and Ann Druyan fall in love over a golden record, Wernher Von Braun pioneers rocket science, and Alexey Leonov becomes the first man to float in space.
11/24/2015
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Drunk HistoryS6 • E1Are You Afraid of the Drunk?
Will Ferrell and Seth Rogen star in this episode about how teenage writer Mary Shelley created her legendary novel, “Frankenstein.”
01/15/2019
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Drunk HistoryS6 • E2National Parks
John Muir convinces Teddy Roosevelt to preserve Yosemite, journalist Marjory Stoneman Douglas fights to protect the Everglades, and Native American activists occupy Alcatraz.
01/22/2019
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Drunk HistoryS6 • E3Baseball
Moses Fleetwood Walker faces racism in the 19th century MLB, the Chicago White Sox throw the World Series, and the Callaghan sisters inspire the film "A League of Their Own."
01/29/2019
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Drunk HistoryS6 • E4Trailblazers (Explicit)
Trailblazers (Explicit) - Bessie Coleman is America's first black woman pilot, and the students of the Little Rock Nine integrate a high school following the Brown v. Board of Education decision.
02/05/2019
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Drunk HistoryS6 • E5Love
A student tunnels beneath the Berlin Wall, Edie Windsor topples the Defense of Marriage Act, and John Wojtowicz robs a bank to pay for his wife’s gender reassignment surgery.
02/12/2019
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Drunk HistoryS6 • E6Drugs
John F. Kennedy’s doctor administers him meth for his back pain, and Dr. John C. Lilly takes LSD while studying the intelligence of dolphins.
02/19/2019
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Drunk HistoryS6 • E7Femme Fatales
Journalist Maurine Dallas Watkins writes a play about Chicago’s infamous Murderesses’ Row, and Mata Hari goes from exotic dancer to double agent during World War I.
02/26/2019
Full Ep
21:11
Sign in to Watch
Drunk HistoryS6 • E8Drunk Mystery, Pt. 2
Colonial gossip columnist James Callender winds up dead, a Hollywood producer dies on a celebrity-filled yacht, and Ken McElroy is murdered after terrorizing a Missouri town.
03/05/2019
Full Ep
21:12
Sign in to Watch
Drunk HistoryS6 • E9Believe It or Not
Larry Walters pilots a balloon-suspended lawn chair, Phineas Gage survives an iron rod to the brain, and the Greenbrier Ghost's testimony is used in court.
06/18/2019
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Drunk HistoryS6 • E10Legacies
Lead Belly records songs with John Lomax that change the face of music, John Lennon and Yoko Ono almost get deported, and Sam Cooke writes “A Change Is Gonna Come.”
06/25/2019
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Drunk HistoryS6 • E11Fame
Hedy Lamarr designs the first modern airplane wing, Eartha Kitt's activism provokes the ire of Lady Bird Johnson, and Alexis Pulaski's poodle becomes a huge star.
07/02/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:15
Inside Amy SchumerInside Amy Schumer Is Back and Better Than Ever
Amy is back with all-new sketches tackling social justice, space travel, 5G, motherhood and more when Inside Amy Schumer returns Thursday, October 20, only on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
01:41
Cursed FriendsThis Game of M.A.S.H. Is a Real Monster in Cursed Friends
Four pals must break an evil spell and change their fates when a classic kid's game to predict the future comes back to haunt them in the Comedy Central original movie Cursed Friends.
10/10/2022
Trailer
00:30
RENO 911!RENO 911! Is Back on the Beat with All-New Episodes
Reno's finest are keeping the streets safe of everything but themselves when RENO 911! returns with all-new episodes, starting Wednesday, October 19 at 10:30/9:30c.
10/03/2022
Trailer
01:22
Out of OfficeOut of Office Explores Remote Work Absurdity
A young woman experiences the bizarre extremes of working from home in the film Out of Office, starring Milana Vayntrub, Ken Jeong, Jay Pharoah, Cheri Oteri, Jason Alexander and more.
09/19/2022