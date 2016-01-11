Drunk History
Underdogs (Explicit)
Season 5 E 6 • 02/27/2018
Fred Rogers fights for public television in front of Congress, journalist Ida Tarbell takes on John D. Rockefeller, and Maya Lin designs the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Drunk HistoryS4 • E6Siblings
The Wright brothers get a helping hand from their lesser-known sister, a wealthy bully learns not to cross the Kopp women, and the Fox girls claim to talk to ghosts.
11/01/2016
Drunk HistoryS4 • E7Landmarks
The Roebling family builds the Brooklyn Bridge, Victor Lustig cons a man into buying the Eiffel Tower, and William Shakespeare moves an entire theater under cover of night.
11/15/2016
Drunk HistoryS4 • E8Food
Mayor Fiorello La Guardia takes on the New York City mob over artichokes, cooking legend Julia Child gets her start as a spy, and molasses floods Boston's North End .
11/22/2016
Drunk HistoryS4 • E9Hamilton
A hammered Lin-Manuel Miranda recounts the life and times of founding father Alexander Hamilton and his lifelong rivalry with Aaron Burr.
11/29/2016
Drunk HistoryS4 • E10S**t Shows
The Cherry sisters take their terrible vaudeville act on the road, rival Shakespearean actors fuel a bloody riot, and a Chicago DJ goes postal on a crate of disco records.
12/06/2016
Drunk HistoryS5 • E1Heroines (Explicit)
Deborah Sampson goes undercover as a man to fight in the Revolutionary War, Rose Valland rescues art from the Nazis, and Clara Barton becomes "the angel of the battlefield."
01/23/2018
Drunk HistoryS5 • E2Dangerous Minds (Explicit)
Occultist and rocket scientist Jack Parsons works on his "sex magick," W.C. Minor helps write the Oxford English Dictionary, and Rasputin lives the high life in Russia.
01/30/2018
Drunk HistoryS5 • E3Game Changers (Explicit)
Hip hop is born in 1970s New York City, Berry Gordy founds the massively influential Motown Records, and Nichelle Nichols brings the civil rights movement to space.
02/06/2018
Drunk HistoryS5 • E4Sex (Explicit)
Margaret Sanger is a pioneering advocate for birth control, the Kinseys create a scale for sexuality, and journalist Gloria Steinem goes undercover in a Playboy Club.
02/13/2018
Drunk HistoryS5 • E5Civil Rights
British suffragettes learn jiu-jitsu, Gwendolyn Sanders ignites the Birmingham Crusade, and Judy Heumann leads a sit-in for people with disabilities.
02/20/2018
Drunk HistoryS5 • E6Underdogs (Explicit)
02/27/2018
Drunk HistoryS5 • E7Drunk Mystery, Pt. 1
Mystery writer Agatha Christie vanishes, a man known as D.B. Cooper successfully hijacks a plane, and a series of anonymous letters haunts the town of Circleville, OH.
03/06/2018
Drunk HistoryS5 • E8World War II (Explicit)
The Ghost Army helps defeat the Nazis in Operation Plunder, Frank Emi unifies Japanese Americans at internment camps, and Hitler's nephew fights for the U.S.
06/19/2018
Drunk HistoryS5 • E9Heists (Explicit)
An Italian handyman steals the "Mona Lisa," the "Santa bandits" rob a bank in Texas, and Mossad agents capture a Nazi general in Argentina
06/26/2018
Drunk HistoryS5 • E10Animals (Explicit)
A lawyer defends the lives of rats in court, Henry Bergh establishes the ASPCA, and horse learns to solve math problems.
07/03/2018
Drunk HistoryS5 • E11The Middle Ages (Explicit)
Joan of Arc leads France to victory, Temujin rises to power in Mongolia, and uber-rich emperor Mansa Musa takes his entourage to Mecca.
07/10/2018
Drunk HistoryS5 • E12Death (Explicit)
Robert E. Lee's estate becomes a burial ground for Union soldiers, counterfeiters try to kidnap Abraham Lincoln's body, and an embalmed bandit makes his way around the U.S.
07/17/2018
Drunk HistoryS5 • E13Halloween (Explicit)
A victim of the Salem witch trials curses the town, one woman changes the way people celebrate Halloween, and Vlad the Impaler inspires the novel "Dracula."
07/24/2018
Drunk HistoryS5 • E14Christmas
George Washington crosses the Delaware, Charles Dickens publishes "A Christmas Carol," and Teddy Roosevelt's children bring Christmas trees back to the White House.
12/18/2018
Drunk HistoryS6 • E1Are You Afraid of the Drunk?
Will Ferrell and Seth Rogen star in this episode about how teenage writer Mary Shelley created her legendary novel, “Frankenstein.”
01/15/2019
Drunk HistoryS6 • E2National Parks
John Muir convinces Teddy Roosevelt to preserve Yosemite, journalist Marjory Stoneman Douglas fights to protect the Everglades, and Native American activists occupy Alcatraz.
01/22/2019
Drunk HistoryS6 E2Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Mother of the Everglades
Tess Lynch tells the story of Marjory Stoneman Douglas, the tireless activist who saved the Florida Everglades from developers and cemented its status as a national park.
01/22/2019
