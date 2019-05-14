Tosh.0
November 12, 2019 - Dumped Wife's Revenge
Season 11 E 19 • 11/12/2019
Daniel suffers an unfortunate pool-ball injury, sits down with a divorcee-turned-Instagram influencer and starts a podcast dedicated to trashing an old foe.
Tosh.0S11 • E9May 14, 2019 - Golf Girl Trick Shots
Daniel breaks down a video of a tipsy umpire, meets a golfer who does incredible tricks and reveals New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's sex tape.
05/14/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E10ToshCon: Where Are They Now?
Daniel reunites with past guests at the inaugural ToshCon, interviews BYU's first openly gay valedictorian for a job and gives a special thank you to his fans.
05/21/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E11September 17, 2019 - SteveWillDoIt
Daniel examines a swinging tattoo convention, tests social media star SteveWillDoIt's limits, talks sports in Around the Horn.0 and unveils the Aussie Viddie of the Weekie.
09/17/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E12September 24, 2019 - Brother K
Daniel meets with "intactivist" Brother K, teams up with Dom Irrera to quiz a focus group about racist terms and examines a video of a dog dancing to an accordion.
09/24/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E13October 1, 2019 - "I Eat Ass" Free Speech Defender
Daniel gets his staff fired up for tape day, interviews an ass-eating First Amendment protector and is unnerved by videos of a man who pies himself in the face.
10/01/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E14October 8, 2019 - Misha
Daniel reviews a college student's shocking night, meets a 12-year-old with a love for songs about video games, and reveals what it's really like to attend a live taping.
10/08/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E15October 15, 2019 - BarSoap Guy
Daniel welcomes his best-smelling guest ever and wealth-shames young people on TikTok.
10/15/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E16October 22, 2019 - Burping Girl
Daniel takes inspiration from a woman who sprayed milk from her breasts at a music festival, is taught how to slackline at the office and meets with a renowned burp fetishist.
10/22/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E17October 29, 2019 - Super Bitch
Daniel looks at a gross way to maximize soup intake, meets a viral superhero with an anti-bullying message and watches parents traumatize their kids for Halloween.
10/29/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E18November 5, 2019 - Pot Brothers at Law
Daniel breaks down a video of a father-son napping duo, meets two brothers who practice law and have a penchant for pot, and helps Todd Glass tame his prank show.
11/05/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E202019 Year In Review
Daniel continues to carry the weight of the entire network, looks back at the most memorable moments of 2019 and helps the Hallmark Channel diversify.
11/19/2019
Tosh.0S12 • E1September 15, 2020 - RIP Castro
Daniel explains ballistic trajectory, gives a heartfelt tribute to his departed dog, breaks down a zero gravity upchuck and has a virtual reality reunion with a deceased loved one.
09/15/2020
Tosh.0S12 • E2September 22, 2020 - Rebecca Black
Daniel gets handsy during his COVID-19 test, sits down for a Tiny Desk concert with Web Legend Rebecca Black and tries to discern if items around the Tosh.0 office are actually cake.
09/22/2020
Tosh.0S12 • E3September 29, 2020 - Trap Gardener
Daniel reacts to a painful horse run-in, gets unconventional gardening tips from viral plant enthusiast Freedella De Vil and takes inspiration from a Turkish chef's no-look cooking approach.
09/29/2020
Tosh.0S12 • E4October 6, 2020 - Cat Food Reviewer
Daniel breaks down a video of a water buffalo rampage, interviews a YouTube cat food reviewer who doesn't own a cat and uses the power of energy healing to harass his staff.
10/06/2020
Tosh.0S12 • E5October 13, 2020 - Bodybuilder Vs
Daniel has unanswered questions about a flooded motel, interviews a man who's built up his body only so he can destroy it, and pitches a product to help public poopers.
10/13/2020
Tosh.0S12 • E6October 20, 2020 - Popstar Nima
Daniel receives high tech communion, has coffee with an overtly sexual pop singer, and goes toe-to-toe with a viral painting star.
10/20/2020
Tosh.0S12 • E7October 27, 2020 - Rax Roast Beef Guy
Daniel calls 911 regarding a superhero being "attacked" at a barbecue, meets a man obsessed with seasonal Halloween stores and reveals unexpected objects extracted from peoples' bodies.
10/27/2020
Tosh.0S12 • E8November 10, 2020 - Nill the Cat
Daniel ensures proper COVID protocols are followed at a school dance, learns Siri's kinks, talks to a tech-savvy man who dresses like a cat and analyzes the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
11/10/2020
Tosh.0S12 • E9November 17, 2020 - Ruairi Rap Reviews
Daniel cleans up the mess left by a viral pee video, introduces a 13-year-old rap critic to some classic tracks and shines a light on some celebrities' side gigs.
11/17/2020
Tosh.0S12 E9Celebrity Side Hustles
From shopping mall pretzels to diamond mines to ping-pong parlors, celebrities will do whatever they can to make an easy buck on the side.
11/17/2020
Tosh.0S12 E9CeWEBrity Profile: Ruairi Rap Reviews
Daniel sits down with a 13-year-old rap reviewer to discuss his thoughts on modern hip hop, get the story behind his unusual Instagram name and introduce him to some old-school tracks.
11/17/2020
