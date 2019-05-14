Tosh.0

21:14
Tosh.0
S11 • E9
May 14, 2019 - Golf Girl Trick Shots

Daniel breaks down a video of a tipsy umpire, meets a golfer who does incredible tricks and reveals New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's sex tape.
05/14/2019
Full Ep
21:14
Tosh.0
S11 • E10
ToshCon: Where Are They Now?

Daniel reunites with past guests at the inaugural ToshCon, interviews BYU's first openly gay valedictorian for a job and gives a special thank you to his fans.
05/21/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Tosh.0
S11 • E11
September 17, 2019 - SteveWillDoIt

Daniel examines a swinging tattoo convention, tests social media star SteveWillDoIt's limits, talks sports in Around the Horn.0 and unveils the Aussie Viddie of the Weekie.
09/17/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Tosh.0
S11 • E12
September 24, 2019 - Brother K

Daniel meets with "intactivist" Brother K, teams up with Dom Irrera to quiz a focus group about racist terms and examines a video of a dog dancing to an accordion.
09/24/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Tosh.0
S11 • E13
October 1, 2019 - "I Eat Ass" Free Speech Defender

Daniel gets his staff fired up for tape day, interviews an ass-eating First Amendment protector and is unnerved by videos of a man who pies himself in the face.
10/01/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Tosh.0
S11 • E14
October 8, 2019 - Misha

Daniel reviews a college student's shocking night, meets a 12-year-old with a love for songs about video games, and reveals what it's really like to attend a live taping.
10/08/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Tosh.0
S11 • E15
October 15, 2019 - BarSoap Guy

Daniel welcomes his best-smelling guest ever and wealth-shames young people on TikTok.
10/15/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Tosh.0
S11 • E16
October 22, 2019 - Burping Girl

Daniel takes inspiration from a woman who sprayed milk from her breasts at a music festival, is taught how to slackline at the office and meets with a renowned burp fetishist.
10/22/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Tosh.0
S11 • E17
October 29, 2019 - Super Bitch

Daniel looks at a gross way to maximize soup intake, meets a viral superhero with an anti-bullying message and watches parents traumatize their kids for Halloween.
10/29/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Tosh.0
S11 • E18
November 5, 2019 - Pot Brothers at Law

Daniel breaks down a video of a father-son napping duo, meets two brothers who practice law and have a penchant for pot, and helps Todd Glass tame his prank show.
11/05/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Tosh.0
S11 • E19
November 12, 2019 - Dumped Wife's Revenge

Daniel suffers an unfortunate pool-ball injury, sits down with a divorcee-turned-Instagram influencer and starts a podcast dedicated to trashing an old foe.
11/12/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Tosh.0
S11 • E20
2019 Year In Review

Daniel continues to carry the weight of the entire network, looks back at the most memorable moments of 2019 and helps the Hallmark Channel diversify.
11/19/2019
Full Ep
21:28

Tosh.0
S12 • E1
September 15, 2020 - RIP Castro

Daniel explains ballistic trajectory, gives a heartfelt tribute to his departed dog, breaks down a zero gravity upchuck and has a virtual reality reunion with a deceased loved one.
09/15/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Tosh.0
S12 • E2
September 22, 2020 - Rebecca Black

Daniel gets handsy during his COVID-19 test, sits down for a Tiny Desk concert with Web Legend Rebecca Black and tries to discern if items around the Tosh.0 office are actually cake.
09/22/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Tosh.0
S12 • E3
September 29, 2020 - Trap Gardener

Daniel reacts to a painful horse run-in, gets unconventional gardening tips from viral plant enthusiast Freedella De Vil and takes inspiration from a Turkish chef's no-look cooking approach.
09/29/2020
Full Ep
21:28
Tosh.0
S12 • E4
October 6, 2020 - Cat Food Reviewer

Daniel breaks down a video of a water buffalo rampage, interviews a YouTube cat food reviewer who doesn't own a cat and uses the power of energy healing to harass his staff.
10/06/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Tosh.0
S12 • E5
October 13, 2020 - Bodybuilder Vs

Daniel has unanswered questions about a flooded motel, interviews a man who's built up his body only so he can destroy it, and pitches a product to help public poopers.
10/13/2020
Full Ep
21:31
Tosh.0
S12 • E6
October 20, 2020 - Popstar Nima

Daniel receives high tech communion, has coffee with an overtly sexual pop singer, and goes toe-to-toe with a viral painting star.
10/20/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Tosh.0
S12 • E7
October 27, 2020 - Rax Roast Beef Guy

Daniel calls 911 regarding a superhero being "attacked" at a barbecue, meets a man obsessed with seasonal Halloween stores and reveals unexpected objects extracted from peoples' bodies.
10/27/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Tosh.0
S12 • E8
November 10, 2020 - Nill the Cat

Daniel ensures proper COVID protocols are followed at a school dance, learns Siri's kinks, talks to a tech-savvy man who dresses like a cat and analyzes the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
11/10/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Tosh.0
S12 • E9
November 17, 2020 - Ruairi Rap Reviews

Daniel cleans up the mess left by a viral pee video, introduces a 13-year-old rap critic to some classic tracks and shines a light on some celebrities' side gigs.
11/17/2020
Highlight
04:07

Tosh.0S12 E9
Celebrity Side Hustles

From shopping mall pretzels to diamond mines to ping-pong parlors, celebrities will do whatever they can to make an easy buck on the side.
11/17/2020
Highlight
08:34

Tosh.0S12 E9
CeWEBrity Profile: Ruairi Rap Reviews

Daniel sits down with a 13-year-old rap reviewer to discuss his thoughts on modern hip hop, get the story behind his unusual Instagram name and introduce him to some old-school tracks.
11/17/2020
Highlight
00:50

Tosh.0S12 E9
Pee Pants

Daniel cleans up the mess at a Walmart where a costumer filmed himself peeing his pants.
11/17/2020
