Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS1 • E10Sam Jay
Sam Jay digs into the struggles of life with her new wife, reveals how she knew she was gay, and tries to understand politics and racism in America.
10/13/2017
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS1 • E9Josh Johnson
Josh Johnson discusses life as a non-alpha male, his time as a theater kid and the many perils of living alone for too long.
10/14/2017
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS1 • E11Joel Kim Booster
Joel Kim Booster talks about life as a homeschooled kid, coming out to his conservative parents and being single for the first time in eight years.
10/20/2017
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS1 • E12Solomon Georgio
Solomon Georgio details his experiences as an immigrant in the U.S., reveals his obsession with "Harry Potter" and explains what it takes to make it onto his enemy list.
10/21/2017
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS1 • E13Adam Cayton-Holland
Adam Cayton-Holland discusses living the chill life in Colorado, his love of birdwatching and his memorable experience at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
10/28/2017
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS2Season 2 Preview
Get a sneak peek of the nine up-and-coming comics you'll see on this season of Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents.
09/17/2018
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS2 • E1Langston Kerman
Langston Kerman fondly recalls living with a white woman who believed in ghosts and explains why phone sex doesn't work in long-distance relationships.
09/28/2018
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS2 • E2Megan Gailey
Megan Gailey describes an uncomfortable waxing experience, details the horrors of living in New York City and admits she's convinced she'll be murdered.
09/28/2018
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS2 • E3Devin Field
Devin Field acknowledges he's uptight, names the most racist show on TV and imagines ancient Greek theatergoers going to awful plays to support their friends.
10/05/2018
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS2 • E4Emmy Blotnick
Emmy Blotnick defines a nonsense phrase she heard on "Wheel of Fortune," discovers where all pop songs come from and professes her love for Fifth Harmony.
10/05/2018
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS2 • E5Ryan O'Flanagan
Ryan O'Flanagan looks back on an ill-fated attempt to impress his cute neighbor and explains why his cheap rent seems so ritzy to him.
10/12/2018
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS2 • E6Chris Garcia
Chris Garcia refuses to get rid of his snaggletooth, explains why Cubans who've left Cuba never return and shares his mom's suggestion that he dress more like Pitbull.
10/12/2018
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS2 • E7Tim Dillon
Tim Dillon recalls the time he tanked a job interview by being too intense and discusses how he got suckered into buying far too much frozen yogurt.
10/19/2018
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS2 • E8Sarah Tiana
Sarah Tiana examines how her tolerance for everyday annoyances has changed as she's gotten older and explains why house music's name doesn’t make sense.
10/19/2018
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS2 • E9Mike Lawrence
Mike Lawrence talks about finding love, breaks down why poor people are safe in horror films and shares his own conspiracy theory about the moon landing.
10/26/2018
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS3 • E1Jaboukie Young-White
Jaboukie Young-White gives a "Feminism for Men" seminar, sings the praises of buffalo cauliflower and reminisces about watching bootleg DVDs.
10/18/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS3 • E2Vanessa Gonzalez
Vanessa Gonzalez admits she loves when her preschool students call her mom and breaks down why she thinks her brother has a different father.
10/18/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS3 • E3Dulcé Sloan
Dulcé Sloan shares her reasons for hating New York City and explains why her neighbors in Los Angeles thought she was a spy.
10/25/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS3 • E4Will Miles
Will Miles describes the roles he usually lands for commercials and details a strange loophole to buying legal weed in Washington, D.C.
10/25/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up PresentsS3 • E5Tom Thakkar
Tom Thakkar remembers attempting to contact his dad on a Ouija board and admits that guns would be fun to use as props in Instagram photos.
11/01/2019
